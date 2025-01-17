Fauxcahontas Leads Senate Dems in Shakedown of Tech Bros for GOP Donation

Pete Buttigieg's Farewell: A Masterclass in Futility, Ends Just as He Served...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:50 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Another day, another example of the privilege Democrats live with for simply having a (D) after their name.

Senate Democrats led by Elizabeth Warren are sending letters to tech bros demanding they explain their donations to Republican campaigns. Funny that never happened when they donated to Democrats. Probably because Republicans aren't little fascists.

Thank goodness Democrats have no power in just a few days. They are grasping on to their few last minutes of controlling the Senate.

This woman lied about her heritage for decades in order to use it for 'minority' status. Of course, she is a liar and a hypocrite.

They finally woke up and realized who really wants to limit speech and control major corporations. It's the Democrats. It took them long enough, but thank goodness they are wising up.

This is the real kicker. She concedes this was a personal contribution. Why should a private citizen have to explain their donation to a politician or campaign. This is nuts. 

Exactly. They are the ones who should be facing scrutiny. 

Eyes have been opened.

Yes, and then publish it for all to see. 

All she cares about is power. Making things better for Americans is last on her agenda. 

