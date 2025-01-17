Fauxcahontas Leads Senate Dems in Shakedown of Tech Bros for GOP Donation

Another day, another example of the privilege Democrats live with for simply having a (D) after their name.

funny, they never sent me one of these for contributing to democrats... pic.twitter.com/xjpanXSb5D — Sam Altman (@sama) January 17, 2025

Advertisement

Senate Democrats led by Elizabeth Warren are sending letters to tech bros demanding they explain their donations to Republican campaigns. Funny that never happened when they donated to Democrats. Probably because Republicans aren't little fascists.

Senate Democrats, led by Elizabeth Warren of course, are now sending letters to CEO’s demanding written answers on why they are contributing to Trump and Republicans…



These people deserved to lose power. https://t.co/6psI65Wly4 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 17, 2025

Thank goodness Democrats have no power in just a few days. They are grasping on to their few last minutes of controlling the Senate.

Another reason to build your own audience: having one makes you a lot harder to bully https://t.co/xLxa4pyGvd — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) January 17, 2025

Elizabeth Warren is the special kind of hypocrite that will publicly rail against tech companies and their alleged "violations of privacy" while using all their tools, right this second, on her campaign website. https://t.co/NM82w9Whxs pic.twitter.com/34AhcmFuhy — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) January 17, 2025

This woman lied about her heritage for decades in order to use it for 'minority' status. Of course, she is a liar and a hypocrite.

Sam Altman in 2016-2017



The tech vibe shift is real https://t.co/xFZ8yrFcTK pic.twitter.com/dqNKBFBukD — Theo (@theojaffee) January 17, 2025

They finally woke up and realized who really wants to limit speech and control major corporations. It's the Democrats. It took them long enough, but thank goodness they are wising up.

senate democrats (led by warren, of course) are now demanding tech CEOS explain themselves, in writing, for supporting republicans. absolutely insane. https://t.co/brdioD5mqQ — Mike Solana (@micsolana) January 17, 2025

it was a personal contribution as you state; i am confused about the questions given that my company did not make a decision. — Sam Altman (@sama) January 17, 2025

This is the real kicker. She concedes this was a personal contribution. Why should a private citizen have to explain their donation to a politician or campaign. This is nuts.

We need to audit @SenWarren and figure out how she got rich as a Senator.



And get term limits on Congress so entrenched scammers like @ewarren don't just rot in Congress. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) January 17, 2025

Exactly. They are the ones who should be facing scrutiny.

Advertisement

Eyes have been opened.

Found your response to question two: pic.twitter.com/pf7nD9lxLH — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) January 17, 2025

Please make your response to this as sarcastic as humanly possible. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) January 17, 2025

Yes, and then publish it for all to see.

This is jawboning and should be an impeachable offense. Members of Congress openly attempting to achieve indirectly by threats and intimidation what the Constitution explicitly forbids them from doing directly. — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) January 17, 2025

This is what my senator, .@SenWarren, is focused on while our state is crumbling? Motels are filled with illegal immigrants, all apartments are taken by illegal immigrants, and our governor is asking us to house them because they’ve run out of space.



Elizabeth Warren is a… pic.twitter.com/MElGBygShk — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) January 17, 2025

All she cares about is power. Making things better for Americans is last on her agenda.