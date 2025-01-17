Pete Buttigieg's Farewell: A Masterclass in Futility, Ends Just as He Served ... Pointlessly

We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:40 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Welp, Pete Buttigieg has given his farewell speech. What happens when someone leaves, but you barely even knew they were there? I mean, he took the first several months of his job off to chest feed and it went downhill from there. 

As a reminder, we were told he was hired because he likes trains. 

This is his actual legacy.

That would be a no. Americans couldn't tell the difference when he was on the job or when he was on paternity leave.

Don't go away mad, Pete. Just go away!

He has a lot of nerve to talk about polarization. 

There is work to do.

It was never about serving the American people. It was always about their profiles and egos. They are all angling for a book deal and hope their speeches will tip the scales. They want any chance to get some name recognition and eyes on them.

Not one thing. 

Oh, never forget.

Let's get real about his actual record. 

It's always about performative Progressive politics. Always.

Tags: JOE BIDEN MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DEI

