Pete Buttigieg's Farewell: A Masterclass in Futility, Ends Just as He Served ... Pointlessly

Welp, Pete Buttigieg has given his farewell speech. What happens when someone leaves, but you barely even knew they were there? I mean, he took the first several months of his job off to chest feed and it went downhill from there.

TUNE IN: Pete Buttigieg has delivered his farewell address, marking the end of his tenure as Transportation Secretary. pic.twitter.com/xdrqUBFDq8 — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 17, 2025

As a reminder, we were told he was hired because he likes trains.

Pete Buttigieg is currently giving his farewell speech



Good riddance to the worst transportation sec we’ve ever had, who ignored the residents of East Palestine until Donald Trump went to go check in on them.



And goodbye to this type of cowardice: pic.twitter.com/5ric4yEfhF — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) January 17, 2025

This is his actual legacy.

Honest question for anyone that can post an honest answer. Can anyone name one thing that this man did in office that made Americas transportation system safer cheaper or better? It's an honest question! I can't find a thing he did!! — Gregory Primm (@GregoryPrimm) January 17, 2025

That would be a no. Americans couldn't tell the difference when he was on the job or when he was on paternity leave.

All these farewell speeches…just GTFO! The work spent on their farewell speeches was more than they spent the last 4 years actually working. — RRM (@oldmetalguytx) January 17, 2025

Don't go away mad, Pete. Just go away!

Another worthless person https://t.co/PyoGXJoBna — Cindy Gaspie (@gaspie_cindy) January 17, 2025

He has a lot of nerve to talk about polarization.

Why have I never heard so damn many farewell speech's. Is it just grandstanding? I never knew that anyone other than the President gave a farewell speech. We really don't need a speech from all these people that failed us. We just need them to vacate the office, so we can get… — Jessie Standridge (@jessestand9) January 17, 2025

There is work to do.

I don't seem to recall this flurry of farewell speeches by cabinet members before. Was I just not paying atention? — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 17, 2025

It was never about serving the American people. It was always about their profiles and egos. They are all angling for a book deal and hope their speeches will tip the scales. They want any chance to get some name recognition and eyes on them.

What did he do these last four years.... seriously, besides taking maternity leave and overseeing the demise of Boeing, what else? — thrina (@ThrinaSmith) January 17, 2025

Not one thing.

Pete I never did anything at all Buttigieg. This guys was worthless from the start. — Mark Sofie (@marksofie_sof) January 17, 2025

Also like Pete Buttigieg going on paternity leave for months during a supply chain crisis (and just not telling the public) pic.twitter.com/YN2wwzD4WM — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 9, 2025

Oh, never forget.

More BS from the out going #Buttigig @SecretaryPete - the only rail upgrades/repairs that have been planned are those that facilitate freight moving companies - you now like the ones owned by #WarrenBuffett - you now Warren , he gave millions to you and Joey for your campaigns.… https://t.co/btEXMw7c0Y pic.twitter.com/lNmIsyWxOL — RicZar (@bullitt4248) January 17, 2025

Let's get real about his actual record.

Spending money on rainbow crosswalks instead of fixing potholes was not a good use of money. pic.twitter.com/97oWLx6IWF — RealBFolks🇺🇲 (@RealBFolks) January 17, 2025

It's always about performative Progressive politics. Always.