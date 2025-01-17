NYT Shock Revelation: Biden's Lawless Rule Was Right Under Their Ivy League Noses the Whole Time

Yes, Ezra, Biden doesn't follow the law. We've been trying to tell you that. This 'New York Times' columnist finally had his a-ha moment.

We are not enforcing the Tik-Tok ban that *we signed into law* but we are unilaterally declaring the Equal Rights Amendment ratified is an odd final play for the Biden administration. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 17, 2025

You figured it out. Only three days to go but you finally got it. https://t.co/I4teDE9Kcm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2025

As they say in the South, Bless his heart.

A fitting epitaph to the Biden presidency https://t.co/6Z63fM1MEM — Cult of the Brahmins (@mangereman) January 18, 2025

Thankfully, we are putting a period on this long national nightmare.

This is the sort of quiet lawlessness that defined Biden’s presidency. https://t.co/E79Lx8x2Q8 — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) January 17, 2025

It was an extension of Obama's legislating with a pen and not worrying about the actual procedures for making new laws.

The putative party of democracy is more lawless than ever. https://t.co/rK1v0KVP9G — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) January 17, 2025

"Odd" is a funny word for "par for the course" https://t.co/MZl7nRPD01 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 17, 2025

It's more common than not.

It's entirely in character with the previous four years. https://t.co/9CTAWSTLZ9 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 17, 2025

And yet perfectly in keeping with how he’s behaved from the start. https://t.co/7M7m9E4HoB — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 17, 2025

Someone should remind Ezra about Biden unilaterally forgiving student loans and then the court saying that was illegal so he did it some more.

To be fair, he forgot he signed it https://t.co/VHhuLkHt5a — Will Tobin (@WillTobin13) January 17, 2025

Our dementia addled petty little tyrant.

NYT opinion writer discovers Biden’s presidency after 4 years with only 3 days remaining https://t.co/osGOkzohCm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 17, 2025

It's nice not to pay attention much when your side is doing unconstitutional things on a weekly basis because you're too busy thinking about abundance. https://t.co/UzTlwSPZfd — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 17, 2025

They were taking a long winter's nap the last four years.

While warning about being ruled by an unelected oligarchy.



While being ruled by unelected handlers of a president who everyone knows has been incapacitated for what, a year? Two years? His entire term in office? https://t.co/Zhz9mBD4Lz — Cameron Robinson (@CameronMVM) January 17, 2025

Let's be honest. He was never capable of being President. It was a mess from the beginning.

Why leave the fate of TikTok in Trump’s hands when taking a firm stance could be seen as a principled act of defiance? This is yet another example of extremely conservative (in the behavioral sense) risk aversion and paralysis that explains why Team Biden is where it is today. https://t.co/8aZgVGRXDl — Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) January 17, 2025

Per usual, some were mad Biden wasn't even more of a tyrant. Sigh.

Why is it odd it’s exactly what you’d expect from an administration run by 25 year old progressives while their senile boss vacations in Delaware — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 18, 2025

That about sums it up.