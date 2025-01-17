NYT Shock Revelation: Biden's Lawless Rule Was Right Under Their Ivy League Noses the Whole Time

Mayor Adams, Master of NYC's Immigration Chaos, Now Turns to Trump for a...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:10 PM on January 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Yes, Ezra, Biden doesn't follow the law. We've been trying to tell you that. This 'New York Times' columnist finally had his a-ha moment.

As they say in the South, Bless his heart.

Thankfully, we are putting a period on this long national nightmare.

It was an extension of Obama's legislating with a pen and not worrying about the actual procedures for making new laws.

It's more common than not.

Someone should remind Ezra about Biden unilaterally forgiving student loans and then the court saying that was illegal so he did it some more.

Our dementia addled petty little tyrant.

They were taking a long winter's nap the last four years. 

Let's be honest. He was never capable of being President. It was a mess from the beginning.

Per usual, some were mad Biden wasn't even more of a tyrant. Sigh.

That about sums it up.

Tags: BIDEN EZRA KLEIN NEW YORK TIMES NYT OPINION

