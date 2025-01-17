Mayor Adams, Master of NYC's Immigration Chaos, Now Turns to Trump for a Miracle Cure at Mar-A-Lago

Mayor Eric Adams traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with Donald Trump about illegal immigration. A reporter caught him at the airport on the way home and he seemed to think the meeting went very well.

🚨 JUST IN: NYC Mayor Eric Adams says his meeting with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago “went well”



Adams has expressed interest in participating in the largest deportation effort in HISTORY, and we’re going to hold him to it 🔥



MAKE NYC GREAT AGAIN! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cU3qKESH2X — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2025

What an interesting pairing.

So why was adams acting like such a jackwad a year ago? https://t.co/toi9HYQQzq — john🇺🇸 (@jhansman) January 18, 2025

Maybe all that crime and strained budgets from illegal immigrants woke him up to reality.

The absolutely right action to administer https://t.co/yrdrbp0IIa — Dana S (USA land of the free!)T#1 (@SleeperDana) January 18, 2025

Is there hope for NYC? https://t.co/ta9V7ELwtZ — Tina Forsberg ‏ن (@TinaForsbergNC) January 18, 2025

It would be really nice if New York returned to a place people felt they could safely visit with their families. Even more? What if people could ride the subway in peace? What a concept!

Wow…interesting to see the tide turn in places I hadn’t thought possible. https://t.co/FrzYkV2LJw — Chris Harding, CPA (@chris4auditor) January 18, 2025

Isn't it fascinating?





Better late then never.. https://t.co/7XEs2jlOaa — Gods Daughter (@BethHyson) January 18, 2025

Still not sick of winning.

This is fantastic! 🔥🔥🔥 I think he’s trying to stay out of trouble though tbh. — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) January 18, 2025

I couldn’t care less what his intentions are as long as he assists in deporting all the illegals in NYC. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2025

Even if he has ulterior motives, if it helps secure our border, that is all that matters.

They’re gonna find more charges for Adams now. — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) January 18, 2025

He’s about to be charged with jaywalking I’m sure. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

The left is going to attack him. Hope he stands strong! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 18, 2025

They’re going to remove and imprison him. They clearly aren’t smart enough to understand how badly that backfires on them, I guess. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2025

Oh, they will put him through the ringer.

Let’s see if Adams can back up his tough talk or if this is just another case of political theater. NYC deserves action, not empty promises. Time to put up or shut up! 🇺🇸🔥 — Eric B (@Oflululemon) January 18, 2025

He better have a spine of steel because the Left is going to come after him like never before for meeting with Trump.

Looks like he finally realized ‘sanctuary city’ doesn’t mean ‘free-for-all.’ If Adams helps with the largest deportation effort in history, NYC might actually become livable again. — CMG$$ (@BoomerG2892) January 18, 2025

Everyone cross your fingers and toes.

Adams joining Trump on deportations is the plot twist no one saw coming.



Let’s hope he actually delivers. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 18, 2025

Let's hope it holds.

















