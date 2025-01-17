Page Rage: Joe Biden Writing Book on His Legacy and Checking Out of...
VIP
Defund List Starts Here: Police Departments Who Bailed on Protecting Trump's Big Day
Early Exit? Some Illegal Aliens Reportedly Self-Deporting Before Trump Takes Office
Penta-Gone! Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Surprisingly Alerts Staff He’s Leaving His Job
Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It...
NYT Shock Revelation: Biden's Lawless Rule Was Right Under Their Ivy League Noses...
VIP
Democrats Can't Have It Both Ways
Jarvis Dons His 'Prognosticatin Hat' to Predict Outcome of Biden's Equal Rights Amendment...
We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and...
U-Haul of Undocumented Illegal Migrants in FL Proves DeSantis' Policies Can't Be Delivered...
Make Consequences Great Again: FBI Agent Who Said New Orleans Wasn't Terror Attack...
David Axelrod, Twitter's Own Petty Betty, Scoffs at Trump's Indoor Inauguration
Doom and Gloom: CBS Shares Poll Showing Americans Aren't Optimistic on Trump Lowering...
Guard Your Card: Hugh Hewitt Warns of Durbin-Marshall Bill Threatening Rewards, Jobs, and...

Mayor Adams, Master of NYC's Immigration Chaos, Now Turns to Trump for a Miracle Cure at Mar-A-Lago

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:40 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Mayor Eric Adams traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with Donald Trump about illegal immigration. A reporter caught him at the airport on the way home and he seemed to think the meeting went very well. 

Advertisement

What an interesting pairing.

Maybe all that crime and strained budgets from illegal immigrants woke him up to reality.

It would be really nice if New York returned to a place people felt they could safely visit with their families. Even more? What if people could ride the subway in peace? What a concept!

Recommended

Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It Does NOT Go Well For Him
Amy
Advertisement

Isn't it fascinating?

Still not sick of winning.

Even if he has ulterior motives, if it helps secure our border, that is all that matters.

Don't give them any ideas.

Advertisement

Oh, they will put him through the ringer.

He better have a spine of steel because the Left is going to come after him like never before for meeting with Trump.

Everyone cross your fingers and toes.

Let's hope it holds.






Tags: DEPORTATION MAYOR NEW YORK CITY NYC ERIC ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It Does NOT Go Well For Him
Amy
Penta-Gone! Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Surprisingly Alerts Staff He’s Leaving His Job
Warren Squire
We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and All We Can Say Is ... Huh?
Grateful Calvin
NYT Shock Revelation: Biden's Lawless Rule Was Right Under Their Ivy League Noses the Whole Time
justmindy
Defund List Starts Here: Police Departments Who Bailed on Protecting Trump's Big Day
justmindy
Page Rage: Joe Biden Writing Book on His Legacy and Checking Out of 2024 Presidential Race
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz Tries to Dunk on Trump for Moving Inauguration Indoors and It Does NOT Go Well For Him Amy
Advertisement