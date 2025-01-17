INAUGURATION SALE 74% Off VIP Membership!
U-Haul of Undocumented Illegal Migrants in FL Proves DeSantis' Policies Can't Be Delivered Fast Enough

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on January 17, 2025
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Today, police in Coral Gables, Florida, stopped a U-haul and found it full of illegal Chinese migrants. That's a problem.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell Local 10 News that the migrants were smuggled in by boat near the Snapper Creek Bridge and put in the van and a small Toyota.

At least one person called police, who stopped them on South Le Jeune Road near Aurelia Avenue.

Authorities said most of the more than 20 migrants are Chinese. Others are from Ecuador, Brazil and Cuba.

The migrants were put in a Coral Gables trolley to be treated and assessed by officers, including agents with U.S. Border Patrol.

This is what Republicans mean when they say every state is a border state.

It should be no surprise illegal migrants are congregating in this district. Their Representatives opposed Governor DeSantis this week when he enacted tough new immigration policy to support incoming President Trump's initiatives.

Clearly she is a RINO.

One of these days they will learn.

Every illegal immigrant is a criminal when they enter the country. Americans don't have to wait for them to commit a crime. They have already committed a crime.

It's too bad their representatives oppose the good policies the Governor has set forth.

This needs to happen immediately for the safety of the people of Florida.

Tags: FLORIDA ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN IMMIGRANT RON DESANTIS

