U-Haul of Undocumented Illegal Migrants in FL Proves DeSantis' Policies Can't Be Delivered Fast Enough

Today, police in Coral Gables, Florida, stopped a U-haul and found it full of illegal Chinese migrants. That's a problem.

DEVELOPING: Sources tell Local 10 News that Coral Gables police stopped a U-Haul van full of suspected Chinese migrants this morning. They say several smugglers are in custody. https://t.co/as40Wmcv03 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 17, 2025

Advertisement

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell Local 10 News that the migrants were smuggled in by boat near the Snapper Creek Bridge and put in the van and a small Toyota. At least one person called police, who stopped them on South Le Jeune Road near Aurelia Avenue. Authorities said most of the more than 20 migrants are Chinese. Others are from Ecuador, Brazil and Cuba. The migrants were put in a Coral Gables trolley to be treated and assessed by officers, including agents with U.S. Border Patrol.

This is what Republicans mean when they say every state is a border state.

It should be no surprise illegal migrants are congregating in this district. Their Representatives opposed Governor DeSantis this week when he enacted tough new immigration policy to support incoming President Trump's initiatives.

This Vicki Lopez with a Freedom Index score of 42? She’s clearly a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/PQh1iijcxU — Kelly McCarty (formerly NONBidenary) (@KellyLMcCarty) January 17, 2025

Clearly she is a RINO.

They never learn that @GovRonDeSantis always makes the right moves — Dami5208 (@dami5208) January 17, 2025

One of these days they will learn.

We can — and we must — end this charade by making illegal immigration illegal again… https://t.co/BFEtQmoy1O — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 17, 2025

Every illegal immigrant is a criminal when they enter the country. Americans don't have to wait for them to commit a crime. They have already committed a crime.

These people should immediately get in touch with their state representative and demand action on immigration.

This is FL District 113. @vickiforflorida https://t.co/IamMMikKhy — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) January 17, 2025

It's too bad their representatives oppose the good policies the Governor has set forth.

FL legislator Lopez blocked committee members from discussing illegal aliens at yesterday's special session, ironic given today's event in her district where Coral Gables police stopped a U-Haul van with suspected Chinese illegal aliens who were smuggling. She silenced talk on… https://t.co/naCUMBlFWY — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) January 17, 2025

Advertisement

Fun fact: this is @vickillopez ‘s district, the same lawmaker who tried to shut down discussion of illegal immigration during a Wednesday subcommittee meetinghttps://t.co/yXZqpgg7GO https://t.co/u7gmK4s66u — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 17, 2025

The new bill proposed for special session would allow law enforcement to hold them without bail to await deportation.



Illegal immigrants have a habit of not showing up to hearings and disappearing into the interior of the US. https://t.co/kiobYF70zW — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) January 17, 2025

This needs to happen immediately for the safety of the people of Florida.