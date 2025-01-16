Terrified of Trump: The View’s Joy Behar’s Sad ‘Good Person’ Biden’s Destructive Presidenc...
Joy Reid Says Ben Shapiro Is Funded by an Oligarch, Warns of Tech...
Kamala Harris Hears a Lot of Thank You's as the Public Face of...
Pete Buttigieg Worries About Lies and Conspiracy Theories Apparently Forgetting He Worked...
Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful...
CNN’s Jim Acosta Assures Us Journalists Are Defenders of the People
Axios Sounds the Alarm Bells: Warns CEOs Can Now Say Whatever They Want...
Four More Days: Watch Joe Biden Need Stage Directions at Armed Forces Farewell
LA Public Health Has Its Elbow on the Pulse of the City With...
Quite the Vibe Shift: U.K. Home Office Finally Says It Will Crack Down...
CNN's Terrible Week Gets WORSE! Judge Tells Network's Lawyer He Has ZERO Credibility...
Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and...
VIP
UNFORGIVABLE! Billboard Chris Shares Horrific Video of What Gender Ideology REALLY Looks L...
FDA Gives Green Light to Zyn for Smoking Cessation ... One...

WH Twitter Drops Dumb Video of Biden Stumbling Through Farewell Tour ... 'Where's My Hoveround?' Edition

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:10 PM on January 16, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

The official White House account posted a video of a 'surprise' appearance of Joe Biden. Apparently, they hate him because it totally confirms all the worries about his declining mental health.

Advertisement

He was pretty much as expected.

That's a good wrap up of his Presidency.

His most terrifying work, yet. Very macabre. 

It is where he lives, after all.

It is pretty upsetting that this is the guy who has allegedly been in charge for the last 4 years.

He and Jill's next stop will be assisted living. They should have been there the last four years, honestly.

Recommended

Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful Headline Edit
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Start a GoFundMe as a thank you to those fine folks.

Hard pass.

True. Most of the time he was on vacation at the beach in Delaware.

The word 'work' is being used pretty loosely here.

Advertisement

Electing him was a terrible mistake. Thankfully, America fixed  their mistake and elected Trump again for the next four years.

Thank goodness there is a new President in town and ready to be sworn in.

Tags: DEMOCRAT JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful Headline Edit
Amy Curtis
Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account
Amy Curtis
Joy Reid Says Ben Shapiro Is Funded by an Oligarch, Warns of Tech Bros
Brett T.
Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending Party While L.A. BURNED
Sam J.
CNN's Terrible Week Gets WORSE! Judge Tells Network's Lawyer He Has ZERO Credibility in Lawsuit Trial
Amy Curtis
LA Public Health Has Its Elbow on the Pulse of the City With Warning About Clean-Up Inspections
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful Headline Edit Amy Curtis
Advertisement