TikTok CEO to Share Stage with Tech Giants at Trump Inauguration Amidst Ban Threats

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:45 AM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This is good news for all the people worried about losing TikTok.

The chief executive of TikTok plans to attend President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration and has been invited to sit in a position of honor on the dais, where former presidents, family members and other important guests traditionally are seated, two people familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.

The invitation to the executive, Shou Chew, went out from the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the inauguration on Monday. Mr. Chew will join Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk on the dais, along with other tech executives at the event, according to two people with knowledge of the planning.

Like it or not, TikTok is an extremely popular app and many Americans depend on the platform for their livelihoods. Many people have expanded their small businesses dramatically because of the exposure they were able to elicit on TikTok. TikTok is also credited with helping Trump spread the word to young people who helped him win this last election.

Refugees from TikTok have been joining a similar Chines app called Redbook in protest. Obviously, it is full of even more Chinese propaganda which is what Americans do not need. 

It's sort of like the old saying about the devil you know. At least, Americans can control TikTok a bit more than other apps. 

This is a historic time.

Never underestimate Donald Trump. If we've learned anything, he is always a step ahead.

Tags: INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TIKTOK

