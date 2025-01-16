This is good news for all the people worried about losing TikTok.

TikTok's CEO is attending Trump's inauguration, seated front and center with tech giants Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Musk. Despite challenges and controversies, these companies have managed to maintain their influence and power. — Kambree (@KamVTV) January 16, 2025

TikTok CEO Shou Chew has been invited and is expected to attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration, according to three sources familiar with the matter, two of which are Trump transition officials.



First reported by @nytimes — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) January 16, 2025

The chief executive of TikTok plans to attend President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration and has been invited to sit in a position of honor on the dais, where former presidents, family members and other important guests traditionally are seated, two people familiar with the plans said on Wednesday. The invitation to the executive, Shou Chew, went out from the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the inauguration on Monday. Mr. Chew will join Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk on the dais, along with other tech executives at the event, according to two people with knowledge of the planning.

Good. We either have a First Amendment or we don't.#TikTok @tiktok_us https://t.co/DFQjmYzcyx — Grant David Gillham 🛩🔫🇲🇽🏍🌊🏌️‍♂️⛳🎸🐎🗡️ (@CaptG2) January 16, 2025

Like it or not, TikTok is an extremely popular app and many Americans depend on the platform for their livelihoods. Many people have expanded their small businesses dramatically because of the exposure they were able to elicit on TikTok. TikTok is also credited with helping Trump spread the word to young people who helped him win this last election.

Because nobody expected the American people to switch to Red Book and now those people are finding out most of what the Right have been saying about life in China is lies and reposting what life is actually like.



Cheaper food, reasonably priced and better public transportation,… — PaulC (@EarningsThe) January 16, 2025

Refugees from TikTok have been joining a similar Chines app called Redbook in protest. Obviously, it is full of even more Chinese propaganda which is what Americans do not need.

Trump's TikTok turnaround is a smart move against Big Tech. Zuck, Elon, and Bezos at the inauguration shows unity against liberal overreach. Saving TikTok from Dems' ban keeps freedom of speech alive and checks China's influence. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) January 16, 2025

It's sort of like the old saying about the devil you know. At least, Americans can control TikTok a bit more than other apps.

Donald Trump has brought Big Tech together—a rather unexpected alliance! Could this signal the end of censorship? It’ll be fascinating to see how this unfolds. — Kimber Le (@le_kimber77) January 16, 2025

This is a historic time.

Is President Trump somehow going to turn it back around on the Chinese? The Art of the Deal.🤔 — Dave Lalande (@davelalande) January 16, 2025

Never underestimate Donald Trump. If we've learned anything, he is always a step ahead.