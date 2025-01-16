Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in...
KJP Withheld Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release News to Ensure Her Farewell Basked in Unshared Limelight

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:20 AM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Oh, there is some real trouble in paradise and this is so juicy. 

So, yesterday was a huge news day. Right before Karine was about to give her farewell address to the Press Corp, the news broke about the Gaza ceasefire. Karine decided her farewell address was more important than letting us know there is a cease fire in Gaza on the horizon and that 2 American hostages were set to be released. Also, she apparently has beef with John Kirby so she didn't let him speak. This sounds about right.

How could she think her last press conference is more important than this major news? What a narcissist. 

That would have been epic.

Honestly, that is probably true.

KJP lied to the American people for four years. Why is it a surprise she did not give the full story on the last day of her tenure?

Oh, she will have her own show soon. Morning Joe better watch out.

Inauguration Day can't come soon enough.

