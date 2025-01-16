KJP Withheld Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release News to Ensure Her Farewell Basked in Unshared Limelight

Oh, there is some real trouble in paradise and this is so juicy.

Colleague @JacquiHeinrich reports KJP blocked John Kirby from speaking about the ceasefire deal today, opting instead to keep the spotlight on herself, despite providing no details. https://t.co/XAIoMQFDOy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

So, yesterday was a huge news day. Right before Karine was about to give her farewell address to the Press Corp, the news broke about the Gaza ceasefire. Karine decided her farewell address was more important than letting us know there is a cease fire in Gaza on the horizon and that 2 American hostages were set to be released. Also, she apparently has beef with John Kirby so she didn't let him speak. This sounds about right.

This also delayed news of the release of two American hostages Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen. A senior administration official announced their upcoming releases off-camera, in a virtual briefing over an hour later. https://t.co/X6FO1B75LC — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 15, 2025

Zero news made in KJP’s final briefing. She had no details on the ceasefire/hostage deal that will end 400 days of fighting, a defining element of Biden’s presidency – instead directing reporters to an NSC background call.



Sources familiar with the situation tell me KJP blocked… pic.twitter.com/G7sZO8cFrA — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 15, 2025

How could she think her last press conference is more important than this major news? What a narcissist.

What an absolute loser! She lied daily, was mocked by Americans, they ignored her & voted for Trump & she wants to act like a 6 year old on her last day? Figures — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 15, 2025

The White House Press should give her a Pinocchio Doll as a going away present pic.twitter.com/GdYMKlZqcU — Travis Fields (@calitrav) January 15, 2025

That would have been epic.

KJP had no details because President Trump’s team negotiated it. — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 15, 2025

Honestly, that is probably true.

Typical Biden admin - no transparency, no accountability. KJP dodges questions, directs to NSC background call. What are they hiding?



This is what happens when you have a presidency defined by weakness and incompetence. 400 days of fighting, and still no answers.



Time for a… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 16, 2025

KJP lied to the American people for four years. Why is it a surprise she did not give the full story on the last day of her tenure?

Advertisement

Yes, Trump did a great job bringing about that ceasefire before he even took office. That's why she's not saying anything. — 1984 was not a textbook (@hardwurkindaddy) January 15, 2025

🗣 One of the worst ever. Absolute embarrassment to PR profession. Only good employment fit is MSNBC. https://t.co/TaCi66bR2X — Michael Knight (@SpinDoctor500) January 16, 2025

Oh, she will have her own show soon. Morning Joe better watch out.

Just four more days of this brainless Biden muppet… ⏰ https://t.co/F8x1KmlpMC — Right2Liberty🇺🇸🛸👽 (@Right2Liberty) January 15, 2025

Inauguration Day can't come soon enough.