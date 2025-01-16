Texas School's Policy: 'If You Feel Like a Girl, You Can Bunk with the Girls!' Caught on Camera

One might expect this nonsense in some Blue state like California or New York, but this ideology has crept into Texas.

BREAKING: A Texas public school administrator told an undercover journalist how her biological boy could room with girls on overnight school trips.



The DEI administrator said, "At the end of the day, we haven't ended up on the news."



I have the video.

Buckle up 👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

Oh, we are strapped in and ready to go.

The undercover journalist tells the public school administrator that she has a "transgender daughter" and wants to know the district’s related policies.



The administrator caught on video is Angie Lee, the executive director of DEI for Richardson ISD (near Dallas) 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fm4npkuhj4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

Surely Ms. Lee will inform this parent boys can never room with girls on school trips. One would think. One would be wrong.

The school district’s executive director of DEI goes on to explain how biological boys could room with girls on overnight school trips.



"We see a lot of the bigger things at the high school level, like.. can you have mixed rooms?" pic.twitter.com/QG7GcIGHpe — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

They see 'a lot' of things, huh? What exactly do they see and facilitate?

The DEI director explains how it's possible for boys to stay overnight with girls on school trips.



"I think that there's been times when that has been worked out."



"I'm just going on the cases I know about."



"The other students who were in the room, they were all friends." pic.twitter.com/p9U6Vt5yGa — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

Does she hear herself?

The undercover journalist asks for clarification on whether the girls' parents would have to approve.



"It's just a case by case."



"Sometimes.. you have one parent who is against it.. it depends on the custodial agreement, too.. is it joint custody? .. it just kind of depends." pic.twitter.com/lj9RVduUv8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

So, not only are they helping boys and girls room together, but they are also pitting divorced parents against one another. Just great.

"We've kind of seen it all.. and at the end of the day, we haven't ended up on the news." pic.twitter.com/6Fggwxo1X8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

Well, not until today that is.

BUSTED: A journalist confronted the DEI director at the school district offices.



As soon as she realizes what the conversation is about, she denies it and walks away 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nzoAGcQFdE — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

This is when it gets good. They are confronted and have to try and explain themselves.

Journalist: "When the parents are involved, do they even sign permission slips? How do you know that they're absolutely okay with biological boys sharing a room with the girls?"



The DEI director won't respond. pic.twitter.com/KND6CmBffn — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

The DEI director walks away as the journalist asks her, "What do you say to the parents who don't want biological boys sharing rooms with the girls?"



Great work by @adamguillette confronting the school district officials. pic.twitter.com/C2tpPLopjA — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

Next, they bring in the district communications director to try and smooth this over. It doesn't get smooth.

The journalist then confronts the district’s communications director, Tim Clark.



Accuracy in Media had a mobile billboard of the undercover footage playing on repeat outside the district offices. pic.twitter.com/Mn3v06JRPz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

The district’s comms director can't even tell the journalist what the district policy is on boys sharing rooms with girls in overnight trips.



"I don't know, right now, specifically what every district policy is, related to every aspect of district operations."



Gaslighting. pic.twitter.com/tcreAMurXq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

It seems like this should be a pretty cut and dry policy. Why is it so hard to say boys and girls can't sleep together?

Angie Lee is listed at the Executive Director of "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion" on the Richardson ISD website. pic.twitter.com/CB22qn77Pz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2025

This is what is wrong with the government school system. Too many administrators and not enough people who actually work with children.

UPDATE: The school district's "Senior Executive Director of Leadership and Intervention" just blocked me (@BallastShawna). pic.twitter.com/1T5Tuj8HTz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 17, 2025

They really don't want to talk to Corey.

Can we stop having ISD Communications Departments?



Monopolies reliant on hijacking property owners shoulding have lying mouthpieces.



BTW, I graduated from an RISD High School in 1998. — Stacy (@StacyLynn624) January 16, 2025

Remember this next time your local municipality says they need to raise taxes for schools. There is a whole lot of fat to cut before they need another cent.









