Texas School's Policy: 'If You Feel Like a Girl, You Can Bunk with the Girls!' Caught on Camera

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:40 PM on January 16, 2025
ImgFlip

One might expect this nonsense in some Blue state like California or New York, but this ideology has crept into Texas. 

Oh, we are strapped in and ready to go.

Surely Ms. Lee will inform this parent boys can never room with girls on school trips. One would think. One would be wrong.

They see 'a lot' of things, huh? What exactly do they see and facilitate?

Does she hear herself?

So, not only are they helping boys and girls room together, but they are also pitting divorced parents against one another. Just great.

Well, not until today that is.

This is when it gets good. They are confronted and have to try and explain themselves.

Next, they bring in the district communications director to try and smooth this over. It doesn't get smooth.

It seems like this should be a pretty cut and dry policy. Why is it so hard to say boys and girls can't sleep together?

This is what is wrong with the government school system. Too many administrators and not enough people who actually work with children.

They really don't want to talk to Corey.

Remember this next time your local municipality says they need to raise taxes for schools. There is a whole lot of fat to cut before they need another cent.




SCHOOL SCHOOL CHOICE TEXAS COREY DEANGELIS DEI

