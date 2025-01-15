Karine Jean-Pierre Ends Tenure as Mouthpiece for the King of Lies

Karine Jean Pierre, mouthpiece for the Liar in Chief, Joe Biden took some time today to reflect on her career and play footsies with the Press Corp.

Today is Karine Jean Pierre's LAST press briefing.



This is great news for reducing the spread of misinformation and lies. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 15, 2025

The Trump administration will be such a breath of fresh air.

JUST IN: Karine Jean-Pierre has delivered her final White House press briefing ever.pic.twitter.com/9uAoEPUS9j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2025

She won't be missed.

WATCH: The final moments of the last ever WH briefing with KJP has a fitting end – an unanswered question, a literal shrug emoji, and reporters chuckling that she’d tell them privately what she thinks about @KarolineLeavitt....



KJP: “All right guys, I have to go. Thank you.”… pic.twitter.com/kGqi5Holbd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2025

How will America go on without daily lying and obfuscation?

.@WSJ’s @Catherine_Lucey: “Could you respond to the report released by the special counsel who prosecuted Hunter Biden? Specifically, he talked about Biden's claims that his son was unfairly targeted and said the president's characterizations are incorrect based on the facts in… pic.twitter.com/ZsbMTz0lFO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2025

Flashback to all the many times she lied about Hunter Biden and his ahem 'activities'.

Now that’s a reason to celebrate 🎉 https://t.co/jKqrAgsF2E — Southern Sass 🇺🇸 (@NikCastle87) January 15, 2025

This is a great entry in your daily gratitude journal. Heh.

To bad rubbish!

Hallelujah! No more KJP. I am looking forward to Karoline Leavitt. https://t.co/2RQxQH3lMp — Theda J Bara (@theda80765) January 15, 2025

America is certainly leveling up.

We never have to watch this awful press secretary again!!! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/3e27jy1nIu — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) January 15, 2025

Worst press secretary of all time. The constant lies, gaslighting, and propaganda was awful. She won't be missed. — Chris Palmer (@ChristheAV8R) January 15, 2025

She and Jen Psaki are in a tie for that honor. Will MSNBC give Karine her own new show, too?

Good riddance. You were horrible at your job, to the point of embarrassing yourself daily. You have no executive presence to speak at a podium and you wasted everyone’s time on a daily basis. Disgraceful. — Sister Mary Chardonnay (@cabocynde) January 15, 2025

It is not a sacrifice to be a lesbian and it "should" have nothing to do with getting a job especially one you are not qualified for — Panther (@PantherCat10) January 15, 2025

DEI at its finest.

"I would refer you to..."

"Let me circle back to you on that."

"I don't have any updates on that."

"We've been very clear..."

"That is something for Congress to act on."

"Let me just say this..."

"The president has been very clear..."

"I'm not going to get into… — We Are The People (@BigMouth_Baby) January 15, 2025

May we never again have a spokesperson for the executive branch with so little actual knowledge — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) January 15, 2025

From your lips to God's ears.