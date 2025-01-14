Michelle Obama Skips Trump's Inauguration After Dodging Carter's Funeral - Because Who Needs Tradition

DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross,...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:00 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Apparently, now that her husband is no longer President, and his handpicked candidate after he ousted Joe Biden lost, Michelle Obama is no longer proud to be American. First, she missed the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Now, it is reported she will not attend the inauguration of Donald Trump.

It's not a good look.

She likely won't be missed.

Let's hope not.

Just very petty women.

She should rise above it. This just makes her look small.

Maybe or maybe not, but when she declines to attend multiple events, she opens her relationship up to this kind of scrutiny.

Heh! Those people won't make a peep about this. In fact, they'll praise her for this snub.

It won't be the first time we've seem bizarre behavior out of the former First Lady.

Basically, if we are being honest.

Maybe this will be the end of the Obamas in politics. We can all dream.

