Michelle Obama Skips Trump's Inauguration After Dodging Carter's Funeral - Because Who Needs Tradition

Apparently, now that her husband is no longer President, and his handpicked candidate after he ousted Joe Biden lost, Michelle Obama is no longer proud to be American. First, she missed the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Now, it is reported she will not attend the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Advertisement

NEWS via AP



Former First Lady Michelle Obama will NOT be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.



Her husband, former President Obama, will be attending, however.



The Clintons and the Bushes will also be attending. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 14, 2025

It's not a good look.

Guys Im starting to think she isn’t proud of her country anymore https://t.co/JQgU0m7MCF — Rob Casapulla (@RobCasapulla) January 14, 2025

She likely won't be missed.

Is she getting ready for a presidential run in 2028? If so — she will lose. She has never been in the political arena — very overrated. https://t.co/MWrMhaQXpl — Amerinder Khatra (@AmerinderKhatra) January 14, 2025

Let's hope not.

This really illustrates the difference between men and women. Women hold grudges, men don't. https://t.co/sIqDlexgnX — Brad 🇺🇸 (@BradHubert) January 14, 2025

Just very petty women.

The people who think Michelle Obama could be president are insane. She hates politics and always has. She REALLY got burnt last year and it’s looking like it’s had an effect on her. https://t.co/WsyNlkeMLh — William (@WilliaminCA) January 14, 2025

She should rise above it. This just makes her look small.

So is everyone thinking the rumors about Barack & Michelle having problems might be true?



Michelle also wasn’t at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral because she couldn’t leave her vacation in Hawaii. https://t.co/WiLpXCy4rf — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) January 14, 2025

Obama and Michelle have separated. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 14, 2025

are they having marriage issues or something? seems weird that she is missing two major events in a row — Michael Gruen (@Michaelgr1011) January 14, 2025

I think the Obamas live separate lives and are headed for divorce. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) January 14, 2025

Maybe or maybe not, but when she declines to attend multiple events, she opens her relationship up to this kind of scrutiny.

i am sure all of the people who were very upset about a dude who had a stroke not shaking handing wiht Kamala will be just as upset about this breech of norms and lack of respect right? — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) January 14, 2025

Heh! Those people won't make a peep about this. In fact, they'll praise her for this snub.

Advertisement

That's really bizarre. — Patrick (@PMC713) January 14, 2025

It won't be the first time we've seem bizarre behavior out of the former First Lady.

Good riddance… no one cares — Evina (@EvaSmejkal) January 14, 2025

Basically, if we are being honest.

So much for the Party of unity and returning the norms. — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) January 14, 2025

First and foremost, its being a bad wife. Her husband is married. His wife should be attending events with him. All the other couples are together. He's stag. Its an insult. Her feelings are more important than being with her husband, as a couple. — Adam Gantz (@gantz_adam42893) January 14, 2025

Maybe this will be the end of the Obamas in politics. We can all dream.