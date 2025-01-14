Pete Hegseth Vows to Reinstate Military Heroes Biden Booted Over COVID Vaccine Refusal

Tons of news has come out of the Pete Hegseth hearings today, as well as many sound bites. This, however, is one of the best.

"Tens of thousands of service members who were kicked out because of an experimental vaccine, in President Trumps defense department, they will

- be apologized to

- reinstituted with pay and rank" - @PeteHegseth



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dNYCRrim6y — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 14, 2025

Pete Hegseth just announced that thousands of troops who were fired over the "experimental" COVID vaccine will be "apologized to and reinstated with pay and rank."



Absolutely huge news.



These are some of the best troops we’ve ever had with unshakable courage to do what’s right. pic.twitter.com/3hntqFHC73 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 14, 2025

As it should be. These heroes were robbed of their careers and possible retirements because they refused to take a vaccine they did not need. These men and women were mostly very young and in good health, and most had already had COVID and built up antibodies.

🚨 #BREAKING: Pete Hegseth just declared members of the military who were kicked out over not taking the COVID vaccine will be APOLOGIZED to, given pay and rank.



YES.



"We haven't even talked about COVID. 10s of thousands of servicemembers who were kicked out because of an… pic.twitter.com/TOJTrfbkHc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2025

The apology is the important part.

Winner move that will go a long way in restoring both morale & competency. https://t.co/InXwSjuz0e — Gut Check @check_gut (@check_gut) January 14, 2025

Love this. This is right and just to do. https://t.co/xP05mBf2ps — Corey Smith (@coreysmith_116) January 14, 2025

That's great to hear! The Covid Nazis have destroyed millions of lives. Time to heal. https://t.co/soTngKWhbG — TheRealBigJake (@thereal_bigjake) January 14, 2025

It's an excellent first step.

God, I just like him more and more #OnlyPete https://t.co/kQE35gCzyh — Tamara 🇺🇸 (@WokTheDog1266) January 14, 2025

One of the great injustices our Nation has ever committed against our service members. This must happen! https://t.co/NyoRrTA15r — BA0701 (@BA070_1) January 14, 2025

It was total disrespect to the people who serve us.

What those troops need is guaranteed medical care for the rest of their lives without having to wait 20+ years for the US government to admit it poisoned them. There are Veterans from every campaign still waiting for their medical claims to be approved. We can not keep doing… — The Veterans Show (@VeteransShow) January 14, 2025

It is the least our country can do for those service members who did relent and take the vaccine.

This is a long time coming, it was a disgrace when it happened and they deserve an apology and reinstatement if they desire — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 14, 2025

This will be great in helping to restore the US military, bringing back people who never should have been fired in the first place. — Noesis (@_Noes1s_) January 14, 2025

It is an excellent first move.

Big win for restoring the warrior ethos in our military. 🇺🇸 — Aspain (@Aspain9525) January 14, 2025

It's important we show our military service men and women how much they are valued in America again.