Pete Hegseth Vows to Reinstate Military Heroes Biden Booted Over COVID Vaccine Refusal

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:05 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tons of news has come out of the Pete Hegseth hearings today, as well as many sound bites. This, however, is one of the best.

As it should be. These heroes were robbed of their careers and possible retirements because they refused to take a vaccine they did not need. These men and women were mostly very young and in good health, and most had already had COVID and built up antibodies. 

The apology is the important part. 

Sam J.
It's an excellent first step.

It was total disrespect to the people who serve us. 

It is the least our country can do for those service members who did relent and take the vaccine.

It is an excellent first move.

It's important we show our military service men and women how much they are valued in America again.

