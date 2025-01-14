California State Sen. Scott Wiener Adds Wildfire Proposals to Senate's 'Trump-Proofing' Bi...
TikTok Ban Imminent: Users Defiantly Flood to More Chinese Apps in Massive Protest

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

As the day when TikTok will allegedly be shut down approaches, social media users are sharing alternate apps Americans can download in order to keep access to TikTok and to protest against the ban. Yes, it's as stupid as it sounds.

This is a really bad idea.

Literally, just send the hackers photos of your credit cards at this point.

It's almost like the Chinese won't sell TikTok to an American investor because they really just want to mine data and not they want to convince Americans to join even more of their apps.

There's an idea.

They are so close to getting it.

It's the 'Great Value' version of apps.

Immediately.

Don't give them any ideas.

That is a banned discussion on those apps.

Mandarin.

Probably.

It's like second Christmas.

