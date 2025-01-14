TikTok Ban Imminent: Users Defiantly Flood to More Chinese Apps in Massive Protest

As the day when TikTok will allegedly be shut down approaches, social media users are sharing alternate apps Americans can download in order to keep access to TikTok and to protest against the ban. Yes, it's as stupid as it sounds.

For American TikTok "refugees", here is a list of Chinese social media substitution apps. pic.twitter.com/eDzpqpE1Ro — Li Zexin (@XH_Lee23) January 14, 2025

This is a really bad idea.

I’d recommend not doing this. https://t.co/GccJwbO6JG — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 14, 2025

Literally, just send the hackers photos of your credit cards at this point.

Every single one of these apps should be banned in America. https://t.co/LrKczVXbwQ — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 14, 2025

Really giving the entire game away here. https://t.co/JwWzaJdnRw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2025

It's almost like the Chinese won't sell TikTok to an American investor because they really just want to mine data and not they want to convince Americans to join even more of their apps.

Helpful. I hope someone in congress is making a list of new apps to ban. https://t.co/xOyJq53LtU — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 14, 2025

There's an idea.

It makes me feel like I’m looking at Amazon company names https://t.co/e8hqTMnqNI — Dr. Conservative Thought Leader™️ (@BigJebBos) January 14, 2025

I don’t understand. Why would you need to download an entirely new set of apps when you visit China? https://t.co/kJgcnbhnHy — Sancho (@SanchoValstein) January 14, 2025

They are so close to getting it.

If you QQ me to hang out but don’t want to split a DiDi with me, I’m never tagging you in a Redbook post or mentioning you on my Bilibili channel ever again. https://t.co/CvAmCqSO4N — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) January 14, 2025

It's the 'Great Value' version of apps.

"Yeah if you wanna get spied on like you're a Chinese citizen try these out!"



absolute troglodytes https://t.co/hHyk8ulMRP — JagermeisterSki (@JagermeisterSki) January 15, 2025

The Chinese need to be treated as an enemy of America. https://t.co/gE2qTYVopt — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) January 14, 2025

Immediately.

Retweet the "19890604" on those apps, U will get free housing with medicare in China🤣 — 齐心大逼人人插 (@HarbyOzie) January 14, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

How do they feel about the Tiananmen Square massacre on those apps? — Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) January 14, 2025

That is a banned discussion on those apps.

Wow they even have the Temu version of Temu.



Do they just send you hand drawings of the things you want or do they send you actual crap. — John Dawson (@winthewestback) January 14, 2025

For all the people downloading their apps have a look at their reviews! Y’all have fun getting censored. — Donnie Dickey (@do_lee_di) January 14, 2025

Which languages should I learn to use them? — Mizahnyx 🇲🇽 | hedonic/nihil/acc (@mizanyx) January 14, 2025

Mandarin.

All of them have a spy program installed — ThirtyK (@HopSing1992) January 14, 2025

Probably.

china is about to have a field day with all this new data they're collecting — sánti (@gazntyno) January 14, 2025

It's like second Christmas.