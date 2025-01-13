Yamiche, in a Display of Valor, Declares a Return to the WH ... Because, No One Else Could Possibly Do It

Sigh. She's angling for another book deal.

I'm heading back to the White House beat for @NBCNews to cover the second Trump administration. It's a true honor to be a journalist and I welcome all news tips and story ideas. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 13, 2025

This has nothing to do with being a journalist, and everything to do with boosting her own personal profile, just as she did during Trump's first term.

You're a wonderful journalist, Yamiche. But please don't allow that criminal president to verbally abuse you as he did to you and others his first term. Demand respect from him, talk back. He's a bully. — Claire S🤍 (@SaintLaurant) January 13, 2025

Here are the silly people who believe she is actually a journalist and not an activist.

Did you enjoy your four-year hiatus? Can't wait to studiously avoid NBC "News." — JWF (@JammieWF) January 13, 2025

She took a long winter's nap just like most journalists.

I hope they ban you.



Your hysterical screeching during the first 4 years was enough to send you to GITMO.



Be gone, vile woman. — GearDown (@GearDown10) January 13, 2025

Oh, she will do her very best to make it about her.

Sorry the 4 year vacation had to end. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 13, 2025

How was your 4 year long vacation? — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) January 13, 2025

It's her time to go back to pretending to 'defend democracy'.

We need a more mature media — Brandon S (@BSaarX) January 13, 2025

We certainly need a more honest media.

It's not an honor. It's a job, and one you did very poorly. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 14, 2025

She did a fantastic job making scenes so the story was about her.

You shouldn't be allowed in room. You are a liar and a Democrat propagandist. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) January 13, 2025

Weird. Yamiche barely covered the Biden administration but suddenly is interested in speaking truth to power. Or something… https://t.co/Fu7Wg7EMZb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 13, 2025

She is interested in stirring up constant controversy on behalf of the Democrats.

Have you considered becoming a fire chief in LA? https://t.co/3iR7oGlnXs — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) January 13, 2025

Since they think journalists are just like firefighters or something.

Hope NBC is stocking up on sandbags to handle the flood of scoops coming their way. https://t.co/lBmxRkCL45 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 13, 2025

Here's a story idea: resign, and make your last story about your resignation — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 14, 2025

That's a story we would all read.

The audience is the one being punished.

It’s the obviousness and bluntness with which the media makes clear that they took a four-year vacation https://t.co/xgYZOaKRMZ — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 13, 2025

The don't even try to hide it.

With any luck you'll get to cover Congress de-funding @NPR! 🤞 https://t.co/sRi18UtphA — Positively Entertaining LuckyEat-Anter 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@LuckyEatAnter) January 13, 2025

Fingers crossed.