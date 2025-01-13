VIP
We Need to Get Down to the Business of Electing Leaders
Rachel Maddow to Return to MSNBC Five Nights a Week for Trump’s First...
Follow the Science (or Something): Leftist Eco-Loons Save the Planet by Defacing Charles...
Military-Grade LIES: Politico Plays Fast and Loose With Meaning of 'American' in Anti-Trum...
Lunatic Transgender Lawmaker Assures Elementary Students Mutilation by Doctors is Totally...
Liar, Liar L.A.'s on FIRE: FEMA Admin Tries Deflecting Wildfire Blame by LYING...
They Got This One WHEY Wrong: Twitter -- and Grok -- GO OFF...
Bari Weiss Drops Major TRUTH BOMB: California Is Run by Politicians Who Don't...
The Road to Hell: The Atlantic Excuses L.A.'s Failed Wildfire Policies by Calling...
VIP
CNN Has Bad News for Dems Trying to Convince the Public It's Climate...
SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has...
John Pavlovitz Slams Carrie Underwood for Performing at Rapist’s Inauguration
Promises Made, Promises Broken: Karen Bass BUSTED for Vowing No International Travel If...
Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President

Yamiche, in a Display of Valor, Declares a Return to the WH ... Because, No One Else Could Possibly Do It

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on January 13, 2025
Townhall Media

Sigh. She's angling for another book deal.

Advertisement

This has nothing to do with being a journalist, and everything to do with boosting her own personal profile, just as she did during Trump's first term.

Here are the silly people who believe she is actually a journalist and not an activist.

She took a long winter's nap just like most journalists.

Oh, she will do her very best to make it about her.

It's her time to go back to pretending to 'defend democracy'. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We certainly need a more honest media.

She did a fantastic job making scenes so the story was about her.

She is interested in stirring up constant controversy on behalf of the Democrats.

Since they think journalists are just like firefighters or something.

Advertisement

That's a story we would all read. 

The audience is the one being punished.

The don't even try to hide it.

Fingers crossed.

Tags: NBC PBS TRUMP YAMICHE ALCINDOR TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They Got This One WHEY Wrong: Twitter -- and Grok -- GO OFF on Hilarious 'White American' Joke
Grateful Calvin
SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has the Answers
Amy Curtis
Bari Weiss Drops Major TRUTH BOMB: California Is Run by Politicians Who Don't Know Basics of Governing
Amy Curtis
Lunatic Transgender Lawmaker Assures Elementary Students Mutilation by Doctors is Totally Cool
justmindy
Military-Grade LIES: Politico Plays Fast and Loose With Meaning of 'American' in Anti-Trump Smear Piece
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement