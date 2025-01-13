Lunatic Transgender Lawmaker Assures Elementary Students Mutilation by Doctors is Totally Cool

Less than one-third of American kids can read on grade level, yet schools spend time on this nonsense.

Congressman Tim McBride, a man pretending to be a woman, explains to young kids that doctors can help them become transgender and it’s “good.” pic.twitter.com/P1heoXjHYN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 13, 2025

Doctors mutilating kids is the opposite of good, actually.

It is absolutely sick for anybody to push this toxic ideology on young children. That this is coming from a member of Congress is despicable. This is why the trans movement is failing -- there is no room for "live and let live." They force all of us to choose sides. https://t.co/iAaeMbcI95 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 13, 2025

It's not enough to just 'accept' them. They won't be happy until you praise them.

They may call this “tolerant” and “open”, but it’s not. It’s wrong and inappropriate, especially considering the age of the children in the audience. https://t.co/Xgv5IK0xD9 — Cristian Soimaru (@CristianSoimaru) January 13, 2025

“No, you cannot pick what you eat for dinner, you’re only 8 years old, that would be silly, but sure, go ahead and make a life altering decision that’ll require lifelong medical intervention.” https://t.co/DxifGPgX6q — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) January 13, 2025

Kids can't go to the local park without a parent, but it's fine to undergo life altering surgery.

Homeschool your children NOW! https://t.co/oA9k7wMOCG — Mar Mac (@ConstantMarMac) January 13, 2025

It is beyond time to make grooming minors a felony. https://t.co/jLGdhRqLzs — Jayne Deering (@JayneDeering) January 13, 2025

It's absolutely criminal and immoral behavior.

They always have to go after children. 😠 https://t.co/wT8xRUtALZ — Carrillo7 (@BC04547) January 13, 2025

A man pretending to be a woman is grooming his future victims. Democrats support this man abusing these children by electing him to Congress. We don’t hate them enough. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 13, 2025

These people are demons from hell — FloridaBuckeye21 (@BuckeyeChi5) January 13, 2025

This is grooming..kids should no nothing about anything like this at a young age. This is all about activism..what school allowed this? Is this so the congress dude can attract attention to himself and some idiot teacher though this was ok? — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 13, 2025

It's bad enough this person is in Congress, but now he has taken to going to schools to sell his religion of Leftism.

Gender Ideology is a radically incoherent, ill-defined pseudoscientific belief system. There's no justification for McBride to be indoctrinating children into to such a ridiculous, harmful & destructive cult ideology. This must stop. We must eradicate Gender Ideology from all our… pic.twitter.com/uL8HskYY95 — Logic & Facts (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) January 13, 2025

Schools need to go back to teaching Reading and Math. Focus on that.

Where are the parents? Where are the teachers? Where are the administrators? Where are the adults that are supposed to teach, take care of, and protect the children?



Leave the kids alone.



If an adult wants to transition then they can do what they want with their body. — JR (@GunnersAlive) January 13, 2025

The adults of America are failing our children.