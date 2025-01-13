Military-Grade LIES: Politico Plays Fast and Loose With Meaning of 'American' in Anti-Trum...
Lunatic Transgender Lawmaker Assures Elementary Students Mutilation by Doctors is Totally Cool

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Less than one-third of American kids can read on grade level, yet schools spend time on this nonsense.

Doctors mutilating kids is the opposite of good, actually.

It's not enough to just 'accept' them. They won't be happy until you praise them.

Kids can't go to the local park without a parent, but it's fine to undergo life altering surgery. 

It's absolutely criminal and immoral behavior.

It's bad enough this person is in Congress, but now he has taken to going to schools to sell his religion of Leftism.

Schools need to go back to teaching Reading and Math. Focus on that.

The adults of America are failing our children.

CONGRESS SCHOOL TRANS WOMAN TRANS KIDS SARAH MCBRIDE

