Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok

Is it possible the guy from 'Shark Tank' is throwing a lifeline to Tik Tok?

🚨 JUST IN: Kevin O'Leary announces he is working to close a deal to buy TikTok to prevent it from being banned in the U.S.



"I wanted to let [Trump] know - as well as others in his Cabinet - we're doing this, and we're gonna need their help." pic.twitter.com/nUbQC9hvuE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

O'Leary has launched many businesses, but it would be quite something if he swooped in and saved the social media platform.

WoW — good for Mr. Wonderful 👏🏼



I’ve never used TikTok but in a national security sense feel a lot more comfortable with O’Leary at the helm than the Chinese govt. https://t.co/M5nsoH5wAY — 𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓮 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓷𝓰 (@MsMicheleC) January 6, 2025

It has to be better than China.

Let's go! Keep my TikTok monetization dollars flowing! 🫡🤑🇺🇲 https://t.co/edL1fxYoLC — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) January 6, 2025

Good for him!! https://t.co/08FM5gPeAa — SoFlo MAGA DOGE Girl 🙏🇺🇸💯🐕💰 (@SoFloDoge) January 6, 2025

The deal has been done for months. We are just now hearing about. All that worrying for nothing. https://t.co/lup7zcaSCd — Geo (@colegarvinATL) January 6, 2025

That's possible.

Hopefully the deal goes forward and they work on a way to make content safer and educational for kids and less mean and mindless. https://t.co/cZhjDUV47N — jhartzell (@jhartzell15) January 6, 2025

A True Shark working for the people https://t.co/QhcewC2Rw3 — Luis (@LuisFer97646846) January 6, 2025

A couple of weeks ago he said if tiktok was for sale he would buy it. I thought he was joking as he was smiling as he said it. I guess not! 🤔 https://t.co/mGyKUAiB6D — Alex Ashley (@ashopolis3000) January 6, 2025

Apparently, he is a man of his word.

I 100% support this. There’s no need to ban Tik Tok. It’s against the first amendment. https://t.co/eVYrfRjiXW — Michael Dobos (@mdobos09) January 6, 2025

Soon I can open a TikTok account.

This is good news. #TikTok https://t.co/Bv1pf6ky5D — 𐤊 Suzy33 (@KryptoKarnivore) January 6, 2025

Many more users would likely migrate to TikTok if they felt like the new owner wasn't a national security threat.

Who is the main investor? Oleary only has 300 mil, that's not nearly enough for TikTok. https://t.co/u2G3A8Uvsm — BEZ LLAMA (@BezLlama) January 6, 2025

This is HUGE.



THANK YOU @kevinolearytv



I intend to download TikTok if you do this. https://t.co/liRDUPbTf9 — Seth (@SethT113) January 6, 2025

People are unaware that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has no intention of selling it and would rather shut it down.



This is because ByteDance is controlled by the Chinese government, and they are concerned that the US government would discover that all US citizens’… — Johnny West (@johnnywestt) January 6, 2025

Hmmm ... this is also another possibility.

That would be amazing! pic.twitter.com/XVRGjgoMbS — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 6, 2025

The livelihood of millions of Americans is based on this app.



You'd be stunned at how many stay at home moms now make six figures a year in profit just from this app.



It has almost the ability to monetize almost anything. — The Great Thinker (@ketodoug) January 6, 2025

Hopefully, there is a way to protect American's privacy and allow Creators to continue to earn a good living on the app.