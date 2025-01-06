Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok

Is it possible the guy from 'Shark Tank' is throwing a lifeline to Tik Tok?
🚨 JUST IN: Kevin O'Leary announces he is working to close a deal to buy TikTok to prevent it from being banned in the U.S.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025
"I wanted to let [Trump] know - as well as others in his Cabinet - we're doing this, and we're gonna need their help." pic.twitter.com/nUbQC9hvuE
O'Leary has launched many businesses, but it would be quite something if he swooped in and saved the social media platform.
WoW — good for Mr. Wonderful 👏🏼— 𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓮 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓷𝓰 (@MsMicheleC) January 6, 2025
I’ve never used TikTok but in a national security sense feel a lot more comfortable with O’Leary at the helm than the Chinese govt. https://t.co/M5nsoH5wAY
It has to be better than China.
Let's go! Keep my TikTok monetization dollars flowing! 🫡🤑🇺🇲 https://t.co/edL1fxYoLC— AK Kamara (@realakkamara) January 6, 2025
Good for him!! https://t.co/08FM5gPeAa— SoFlo MAGA DOGE Girl 🙏🇺🇸💯🐕💰 (@SoFloDoge) January 6, 2025
The deal has been done for months. We are just now hearing about. All that worrying for nothing. https://t.co/lup7zcaSCd— Geo (@colegarvinATL) January 6, 2025
That's possible.
Hopefully the deal goes forward and they work on a way to make content safer and educational for kids and less mean and mindless. https://t.co/cZhjDUV47N— jhartzell (@jhartzell15) January 6, 2025
A True Shark working for the people https://t.co/QhcewC2Rw3— Luis (@LuisFer97646846) January 6, 2025
A couple of weeks ago he said if tiktok was for sale he would buy it. I thought he was joking as he was smiling as he said it. I guess not! 🤔 https://t.co/mGyKUAiB6D— Alex Ashley (@ashopolis3000) January 6, 2025
Apparently, he is a man of his word.
I 100% support this. There’s no need to ban Tik Tok. It’s against the first amendment. https://t.co/eVYrfRjiXW— Michael Dobos (@mdobos09) January 6, 2025
Soon I can open a TikTok account.— 𐤊 Suzy33 (@KryptoKarnivore) January 6, 2025
This is good news. #TikTok https://t.co/Bv1pf6ky5D
Many more users would likely migrate to TikTok if they felt like the new owner wasn't a national security threat.
Who is the main investor? Oleary only has 300 mil, that's not nearly enough for TikTok. https://t.co/u2G3A8Uvsm— BEZ LLAMA (@BezLlama) January 6, 2025
This is HUGE.— Seth (@SethT113) January 6, 2025
THANK YOU @kevinolearytv
I intend to download TikTok if you do this. https://t.co/liRDUPbTf9
People are unaware that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has no intention of selling it and would rather shut it down.— Johnny West (@johnnywestt) January 6, 2025
This is because ByteDance is controlled by the Chinese government, and they are concerned that the US government would discover that all US citizens’…
Hmmm ... this is also another possibility.
That would be amazing! pic.twitter.com/XVRGjgoMbS— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 6, 2025
The livelihood of millions of Americans is based on this app.— The Great Thinker (@ketodoug) January 6, 2025
You'd be stunned at how many stay at home moms now make six figures a year in profit just from this app.
It has almost the ability to monetize almost anything.
Hopefully, there is a way to protect American's privacy and allow Creators to continue to earn a good living on the app.
