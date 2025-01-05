Shocking Revelations As New Orleans Terrorist's Pre-Attack Activities Exposed

There are new updates on the killer who ran over multiple people in the French Quarter of New Orleans. They are very strange, indeed.

New Orleans terrorist Jabbar flew to Cairo, Egypt on June 22nd-July 3rd of 2023.

Then flew to Ontario Canada.

FBI looking into who he met with on those trips.

Also traveled to New Orleans ahead of attack.

He recorded video with Meta glasses traveling through the French Quarter. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 5, 2025

That's a bunch of traveling and who was paying for all of it?

FBI says New Orleans terror suspect acted alone.

They don't believe he had any help from people in the United States, but continue to look outside the US. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 5, 2025

The part about looking outside of the United States is quite telling.

Latest update now from FBI on New Orleans terror attack:

They believe suspect was radicalized online.

FBI says these communications are difficult to track. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 5, 2025

So the terrorist came to Ontario. I’m hoping more information comes forward about who he was visiting and where. #onpoli #NewOrleans #Jabbar https://t.co/dlcR9oBAEz — CJ (@PensiveRants) January 5, 2025

Also, what other plans were made.

This is really disturbing https://t.co/kZfL8dMSsI — 𝒜 (@agitsmee) January 5, 2025

“Acted alone” but flew to Canada and Egypt https://t.co/UF4yGAKVlo pic.twitter.com/Kmst7fQRjE — RED BROWARD (@RedBroward) January 5, 2025

That's just a bit suspicious.

Who did he meet in Cairo, the birthplace of the Muslim Brotherhood https://t.co/B8LdQcaKSO — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Pimpernell13) January 5, 2025

Another important question that must be answered.

I want to know WHO PAID FOR ALL OF THIS!!! https://t.co/NSNs9UlBYU — Take The Cannoli 🇺🇲⚜️🐕 (@takethecannoli8) January 5, 2025

Americans deserve those answers.

Of course he came to Canada, geez https://t.co/sZtl075AfA — Jennifer Morrison (@jensblog) January 5, 2025

Oh dear. "There were no signs." Ma'am, please be serious. https://t.co/nc0u5TATHb — Charlie (@charli6charli) January 5, 2025

There is a huge difference between 'no signs' and signs that were ignored.

"He recorded video with Meta glasses" https://t.co/PDQiX4D3xk — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 5, 2025

That sounds very calculated and planned, actually.

The biggest issue here to me is WHO funded the trip given the reporting that he was in a dire financial situation and delinquent on child support — Tracy Walder (@tracy_walder) January 5, 2025

The man was about to lose his home, yet he had all the money for travel and meta glasses? It makes no sense.

I notice that this terrorist, just like the mass shooters, and Trump's attempted assassins, certainly seemed to be well-funded. They have money for travel, high-dollar equipment, and multiple phones. Strange, isn't it? — cfromthewoods (@cfromthewoods) January 5, 2025

It's very strange.

But they continue to insist he worked alone. Even if someone is guiding/helping him outside of the US, that’s not acting alone. What am I missing? — Saul Goodman (@zSaulGoodman94) January 5, 2025

Too bad the FBI isn’t doing its proper job hunting down potential terrorists instead of J6ers & PTA parent. Who needs them! — Tricia (@redhairedgolfer) January 5, 2025

They have a very skewed list of priorities.