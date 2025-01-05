Democrats in a Huff Because Merrick Garland Was Too Slow to Unleash Legal Storm on Donald Trump

It's always good when the Democrats begin to eat each other.

New: Democrats fault DOJ for not moving faster as Trump is set to return to White House four years after inciting Jan. 6 riot.



“Merrick Garland wasted a year,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler said



“That was a fatal mistake,” Sen. Schiff added



w/ @ArthurDelaneyHP https://t.co/XqW6usJldt — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 5, 2025

Advertisement

hat never happened, and many Democrats are ready to place the blame on one man: Attorney General Merrick Garland. They argue he waited too long to appoint a special prosecutor, which allowed Trump and his legal team to stall the case long enough for Trump to win the presidency a second time. Garland made the appointment in November 2022, saying he’d done so partly because Trump had just formalized his bid for the presidency. The announcement also followed a series of high-profile public hearings by a bipartisan House committee airing the evidence against the former president. “Garland only started the prosecution after he was in effect forced to by the report of the Jan. 6 committee and the criminal referral,” former House Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told HuffPost. “The evidence the Jan. 6 committee used was available from the beginning.” “Had they proceeded with those prosecutions, I think he would have been convicted and we’d have a different president now,” Nadler said. “Merrick Garland wasted a year.”

Merrick Garland is their new scapegoat and it's glorious.

Welch said Trump was reelected despite it all:



“This isn’t about the DOJ. This is about Trump being successful in rewriting history.”



“He’s validated the folks who attacked the Capitol, and I don’t think a month earlier… six months earlier, that would have made a difference.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 5, 2025

Yes, it's about the voters wanting Trump as President again no matter what narrative the Democrats painted.

But Romney believes history will judge Trump harshly for trying to overturn an election.



“It was a terrible assault on the world’s model democracy. It will be seen as such, and the effort to try and pretend it was something else will fly in the face of reality.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 5, 2025

Honestly, Mitt is just mad he will never be President.

Those were undercover federal assets who incited the riot. As you may find out some day, if you ever become a reporter — a Johnson for the news (@newsjohnson) January 5, 2025

He only plans to continue to be an arm of the DNC. No worries.

Pause and consider the fact that the subtext here is they wanted to prevent the American people from their first choice by locking him up. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) January 5, 2025

Advertisement

Trump hopefully learns from the Democrats mistakes and moves quicker with the DOJ in issuing indictments. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) January 5, 2025

Let's hope so.

Imagine thinking, “We just weren’t fascist enough”. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) January 5, 2025

They really did not learn even one lesson.

“We perverted the justice system too slowly last time.”



Democrats are ineducable and must never be allowed near power again. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) January 5, 2025

That about sums it up.