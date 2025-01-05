Biden's Block Of Nippon Deal Leaves Uncertain Future for US Steel
Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff GUSHING Over Justice and Trump's Sentencing Goes REALLY...
JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving...
Harry Sisson Says Everything Has Gotten Worse Since Trump Won SOOO X Breaks...
VIP
John Harwood Just Keeps Proving He's a Boil on the Butt of Humanity
Take the L! Former Union Stooge Explains How Trump Didn't REALLY 'Win' in...
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Question...
California Bleeding: The Golden State Scores Dead Last for Growth for Fifth Year...
X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real...
Months-Long Transition Fertile Ground for Lame Duck President Biden to Plant Seeds of...
Scott Presler Delivered Pennsylvania for Trump but Can He Sway John Fetterman to...
Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin
VIP
Here Are Britain's Social Media Police at Work Again Over a 'Malicious' Facebook...
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s...

Democrats in a Huff Because Merrick Garland Was Too Slow to Unleash Legal Storm on Donald Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It's always good when the Democrats begin to eat each other.

Advertisement

hat never happened, and many Democrats are ready to place the blame on one man: Attorney General Merrick Garland. They argue he waited too long to appoint a special prosecutor, which allowed Trump and his legal team to stall the case long enough for Trump to win the presidency a second time. Garland made the appointment in November 2022, saying he’d done so partly because Trump had just formalized his bid for the presidency.

The announcement also followed a series of high-profile public hearings by a bipartisan House committee airing the evidence against the former president.

“Garland only started the prosecution after he was in effect forced to by the report of the Jan. 6 committee and the criminal referral,” former House Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told HuffPost. “The evidence the Jan. 6 committee used was available from the beginning.”

“Had they proceeded with those prosecutions, I think he would have been convicted and we’d have a different president now,” Nadler said. “Merrick Garland wasted a year.”

Merrick Garland is their new scapegoat and it's glorious.

Recommended

JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving Some Really BAD People Medals
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, it's about the voters wanting Trump as President again no matter what narrative the Democrats painted.

Honestly, Mitt is just mad he will never be President.

He only plans to continue to be an arm of the DNC. No worries.

Advertisement

Let's hope so.

They really did not learn even one lesson.

That about sums it up.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DOJ DONALD TRUMP MITT ROMNEY MERRICK GARLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving Some Really BAD People Medals
Sam J.
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)
Sam J.
Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff GUSHING Over Justice and Trump's Sentencing Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
Harry Sisson Says Everything Has Gotten Worse Since Trump Won SOOO X Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons
Sam J.
Biden's Block Of Nippon Deal Leaves Uncertain Future for US Steel
Eric V.
Take the L! Former Union Stooge Explains How Trump Didn't REALLY 'Win' in Accidentally Hilarious Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving Some Really BAD People Medals Sam J.
Advertisement