Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long Enough to Notice

This news comes as not a shock in the least.
Adam Kinzinger on ‘changed’ GOP: ‘I’m probably closer to a Democrat now’ https://t.co/2ux9A2HBls— The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2025
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) reflected on the “changed” Republican Party, saying he finds himself being “probably closer to a Democrat now” politically, arguing the Democratic Party is better aligned with him on foreign policy.
“The thing that surprised me most with this, and here’s a funny thing about the last couple of years, I’ve built these new alliances, like I’ve realized I’m probably closer to a Democrat now because of how the Republican Party has changed,” Kinzinger, a vocal critic of President-elect Trump, said in an interview with Forbes that was published on Friday.
This is not unlike when Elton John revealed he is a homosexual. https://t.co/v3v95VXjpe— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 5, 2025
Bingo!
“I’m probably closer to the people who vaporized my district”— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 5, 2025
Gets this clown a ball gag. https://t.co/RISI0X2yqH
He's already humiliated himself enough.
https://t.co/aMhG3whvDf pic.twitter.com/jryXkhL8h3— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2025
Yes, Adam Kinzinger, everyone knows you're a Dem now. That's why you have to prostitute yourself on CNN and MSNBC as a "good Republican" (i.e., one who isn't a Republican anymore) to continue to have any role or relevance in American politics. https://t.co/EHPszyKSO9— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 5, 2025
It's the only way he will stay relevant.
In other news… the sky is blue… water is wet… the Pope is Catholic… https://t.co/hgghukQE20— Alissa Baker (@alissambaker) January 5, 2025
This isn’t because the GOP has changed - it hasn’t. It’s that he wanted more attention and fame and can only get that by trashing republicans with a “former Republican” title card. https://t.co/rsWm0hRfkS— Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) January 5, 2025
Kinzinger wanted to be liked by the Washington elites and this was the only way to do it.
Only took Adam a few years to realize what the rest of already knew. Always knew he was slow. https://t.co/LeujoHXcJs— returnourgovernment (@kegler57co75878) January 5, 2025
Bless his heart and pass him the dunce cap.
Always has been https://t.co/7quAJdhIQj— John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 5, 2025
In other news, water is wet. https://t.co/OmtYIxyooY— Paul Ladd (@PaulLadd1) January 5, 2025
Full on Democrat actually. For quite some time. https://t.co/CbGY8btSEY— Milt Keynes (@MiltKeynes) January 5, 2025
It's been years.
This is like an abused woman saying she has a lot in common with her boyfriend https://t.co/7quAJdhb0L— John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 5, 2025
https://t.co/eM0eBTgCit pic.twitter.com/AK5sqmZKvN— Brian M. Lewis (@BrianLewisSD) January 5, 2025
This moron is a democrat and an egomaniac nobody loser @AdamKinzinger https://t.co/pWlBnboNfp— Roscoe Streyle (@HouseofRoscoe) January 5, 2025
Heavy on the egomaniac loser!
Hating democracy is a prerequisite . . Enjoy your stay! https://t.co/s6iwxC1RFn— McDonald Trump (@seeaustinnow) January 5, 2025
Kinzinger will fit right in.
