Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long Enough to Notice

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

This news comes as not a shock in the least.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) reflected on the “changed” Republican Party, saying he finds himself being “probably closer to a Democrat now” politically, arguing the Democratic Party is better aligned with him on foreign policy. 

“The thing that surprised me most with this, and here’s a funny thing about the last couple of years, I’ve built these new alliances, like I’ve realized I’m probably closer to a Democrat now because of how the Republican Party has changed,” Kinzinger, a vocal critic of President-elect Trump, said in an interview with Forbes that was published on Friday.     

Bingo!

He's already humiliated himself enough.

It's the only way he will stay relevant.

Kinzinger wanted to be liked by the Washington elites and this was the only way to do it.

Bless his heart and pass him the dunce cap.

It's been years.

Heavy on the egomaniac loser!

Kinzinger will fit right in.

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER DEMOCRAT DNC ILLINOIS UKRAINE

