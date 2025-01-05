Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long Enough to Notice

This news comes as not a shock in the least.

Adam Kinzinger on ‘changed’ GOP: ‘I’m probably closer to a Democrat now’ https://t.co/2ux9A2HBls — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2025

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) reflected on the “changed” Republican Party, saying he finds himself being “probably closer to a Democrat now” politically, arguing the Democratic Party is better aligned with him on foreign policy. “The thing that surprised me most with this, and here’s a funny thing about the last couple of years, I’ve built these new alliances, like I’ve realized I’m probably closer to a Democrat now because of how the Republican Party has changed,” Kinzinger, a vocal critic of President-elect Trump, said in an interview with Forbes that was published on Friday.

This is not unlike when Elton John revealed he is a homosexual. https://t.co/v3v95VXjpe — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 5, 2025

Bingo!

“I’m probably closer to the people who vaporized my district”

Gets this clown a ball gag. https://t.co/RISI0X2yqH — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 5, 2025

He's already humiliated himself enough.

Yes, Adam Kinzinger, everyone knows you're a Dem now. That's why you have to prostitute yourself on CNN and MSNBC as a "good Republican" (i.e., one who isn't a Republican anymore) to continue to have any role or relevance in American politics. https://t.co/EHPszyKSO9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 5, 2025

It's the only way he will stay relevant.

In other news… the sky is blue… water is wet… the Pope is Catholic… https://t.co/hgghukQE20 — Alissa Baker (@alissambaker) January 5, 2025

This isn’t because the GOP has changed - it hasn’t. It’s that he wanted more attention and fame and can only get that by trashing republicans with a “former Republican” title card. https://t.co/rsWm0hRfkS — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) January 5, 2025

Kinzinger wanted to be liked by the Washington elites and this was the only way to do it.

Only took Adam a few years to realize what the rest of already knew. Always knew he was slow. https://t.co/LeujoHXcJs — returnourgovernment (@kegler57co75878) January 5, 2025

Bless his heart and pass him the dunce cap.

Always has been https://t.co/7quAJdhIQj — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 5, 2025

In other news, water is wet. https://t.co/OmtYIxyooY — Paul Ladd (@PaulLadd1) January 5, 2025

Full on Democrat actually. For quite some time. https://t.co/CbGY8btSEY — Milt Keynes (@MiltKeynes) January 5, 2025

It's been years.

This is like an abused woman saying she has a lot in common with her boyfriend https://t.co/7quAJdhb0L — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 5, 2025

This moron is a democrat and an egomaniac nobody loser @AdamKinzinger https://t.co/pWlBnboNfp — Roscoe Streyle (@HouseofRoscoe) January 5, 2025

Heavy on the egomaniac loser!

Hating democracy is a prerequisite . . Enjoy your stay! https://t.co/s6iwxC1RFn — McDonald Trump (@seeaustinnow) January 5, 2025

Kinzinger will fit right in.