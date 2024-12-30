Rob 'The Gronk' Gronkowski Pleads for an IRS Tax Code Simpler Than His Touchdown Dances

Apparently, Rob Gronkowski isn't a huge fan of the IRS (much like the rest of America).

Please do!!!!!! Drastic simplification now!!! Gronk simple, Gronk wants simple Tax codes and so does everyone else. https://t.co/4FCFmsMNfh — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 30, 2024

Give us a simple IRS!

Gronk smash IRS! — JWF (@JammieWF) December 30, 2024

Gronk support Trump?? — Breckinridge County Republican Party (@BreckCountyGOP) December 30, 2024

It makes one wonder!

lol. 😂 this is awesome. And 100% correct. My accountant is more expensive than my lawyer. That is not a joke. 🤣🤣 — ev riley (@evriley) December 30, 2024

Yes, please.

Abolish the IRS and end the income tax. — Jeff Caldwell, II (@jeff4liberty247) December 30, 2024

That's a dream scenario.

Gronk should have an incredible CPA to do this for him! 😂 but I agree, simplification is necessary so the general population can understand it! — Mike Vara (@VaraSells) December 30, 2024

Most Americans don't have Gronk money to pay high priced accountants.

Gronk Flatten Blitzers. Gronk Teach Elon Flatten Taxes. — Christopher W. Jones (@Jonesin_4_420) December 30, 2024

Gronk is a National Treasure 😂💯🇺🇸 — Eric Rontero (@EricRontero) December 30, 2024

He really is.

Thank you for using your platform for good like this — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) December 30, 2024

RIP 🪦 Peesident Carter 💐

Time to bring back small government!



Gronk is right pic.twitter.com/pCuQBwJ8Be — 🆁🅰🆈 🅷🅴🆂🆂🅴🅻 𝕏 (@ray_hessel) December 30, 2024

The smaller, the better.

It would be great to see a gronk spike of current tax code !! — ashtronaut (@iamashtronaut) December 30, 2024

I will agree with Gronk here. Especially when they make us responsible for it lol — RJones (@raging6907) December 30, 2024

Americans can literally go to jail for doing it wrong. They should make it easier.

Make the tax code Gronkable! — Scott Tindle (@scott_tindle) December 30, 2024

Give Gronk what Gronk wants!



So simple, even a Gronk can do it! — Chris Maconi (@chrismaconi) December 30, 2024

Give Gronk what he wants. Make the tax code Gronkable again!

This is why I still love X. https://t.co/HZ1XRpidi1 — Nathan (@Ho8Go8L1N) December 30, 2024

Gronk tweeting about taxes was not on my bingo card https://t.co/Wh99wEBDEq — Hello, I’m Kyle (@THEKyleMoffatt) December 30, 2024

He likes his money.

Someone suggest this to President Trump.

I vote that all new bills passing Congress must be simple enough for Gronk to understand. That should be the standard. https://t.co/CEBcEexwxh — GunsnGolf (@gunsngolf) December 30, 2024

Gronk shouldn’t have to file a 1099-k https://t.co/8NDw5w2IJE — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) December 30, 2024

The single greatest annual expense for the middle class https://t.co/A7G6JAtehj — FuttBucker (@futtbukr) December 30, 2024

Rich people have deductions and poor people get money back. It's the middle class carrying the biggest burden. It's time to give the working class some relief.