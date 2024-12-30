What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Meta to Add A.I.-Generated Users to Facebook and...
Ezra Klein Apparently Wakes Up from Coma, Shocked to Discover Biden's Presidency Was...
Taliban Continue Being 'Responsible Global Citizens' by Banning Women From Being Seen in...
Thomas Massie Says History Won't Give Us a 'Do Over', Says He's Not...
Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Redu...
Official Ford Motor Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by Anti-Semitic Troll
2024 in Review: Part Two
AP Reports Biden Admin 'Working Quickly to Spend All the Money It Has...
Trump Makes Huge Announcement for Speaker of the House!
Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death...
'The Unmitigated Gall': Biden Lectures About Decency After Death of Jimmy Carter
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Jus...
'He Will Do the Right Thing': Donald Trump Endorses Mike Johnson for Speaker...
Jonathan Turley Does a Self-Awareness Check on Biden After Saying We Should Be...

Rob 'The Gronk' Gronkowski Pleads for an IRS Tax Code Simpler Than His Touchdown Dances

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Apparently, Rob Gronkowski isn't a huge fan of the IRS (much like the rest of America).

Advertisement

Give us a simple IRS!

It makes one wonder!

Yes, please.

That's a dream scenario.

Most Americans don't have Gronk money to pay high priced accountants.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He really is.

The smaller, the better.

Americans can literally go to jail for doing it wrong. They should make it easier. 

Give Gronk what he wants. Make the tax code Gronkable again!

Advertisement

He likes his money.

Someone suggest this to President Trump.

Rich people have deductions and poor people get money back. It's the middle class carrying the biggest burden. It's time to give the working class some relief.

Tags: FOOTBALL IRS TAX TAX CUTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ezra Klein Apparently Wakes Up from Coma, Shocked to Discover Biden's Presidency Was a Flop
justmindy
Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Reduction Act Vote
Amy Curtis
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW
Sam J.
Taliban Continue Being 'Responsible Global Citizens' by Banning Women From Being Seen in Windows
Amy Curtis
Honey, TAKE ALL the Seats! Jen Rubin Learns the HARD Way Trump Supporters Are DONE Putting UP With Her BS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement