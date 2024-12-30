Rob 'The Gronk' Gronkowski Pleads for an IRS Tax Code Simpler Than His Touchdown Dances

Apparently, Rob Gronkowski isn't a huge fan of the IRS (much like the rest of America).
Please do!!!!!! Drastic simplification now!!! Gronk simple, Gronk wants simple Tax codes and so does everyone else. https://t.co/4FCFmsMNfh— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 30, 2024
Give us a simple IRS!
Gronk smash IRS!— JWF (@JammieWF) December 30, 2024
Gronk support Trump??— Breckinridge County Republican Party (@BreckCountyGOP) December 30, 2024
It makes one wonder!
lol. 😂 this is awesome. And 100% correct. My accountant is more expensive than my lawyer. That is not a joke. 🤣🤣— ev riley (@evriley) December 30, 2024
If anyone can make this happen, it’s @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk @VivekGRamaswamy and @SpeakerJohnson— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 30, 2024
Yes, please.
Abolish the IRS and end the income tax.— Jeff Caldwell, II (@jeff4liberty247) December 30, 2024
That's a dream scenario.
Gronk should have an incredible CPA to do this for him! 😂 but I agree, simplification is necessary so the general population can understand it!— Mike Vara (@VaraSells) December 30, 2024
Most Americans don't have Gronk money to pay high priced accountants.
Gronk Flatten Blitzers. Gronk Teach Elon Flatten Taxes.— Christopher W. Jones (@Jonesin_4_420) December 30, 2024
Gronk is a National Treasure 😂💯🇺🇸— Eric Rontero (@EricRontero) December 30, 2024
Recommended
He really is.
Thank you for using your platform for good like this— Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) December 30, 2024
RIP 🪦 Peesident Carter 💐— 🆁🅰🆈 🅷🅴🆂🆂🅴🅻 𝕏 (@ray_hessel) December 30, 2024
Time to bring back small government!
Gronk is right pic.twitter.com/pCuQBwJ8Be
The smaller, the better.
It would be great to see a gronk spike of current tax code !!— ashtronaut (@iamashtronaut) December 30, 2024
I will agree with Gronk here. Especially when they make us responsible for it lol— RJones (@raging6907) December 30, 2024
Americans can literally go to jail for doing it wrong. They should make it easier.
Make the tax code Gronkable!— Scott Tindle (@scott_tindle) December 30, 2024
Give Gronk what Gronk wants!— Chris Maconi (@chrismaconi) December 30, 2024
So simple, even a Gronk can do it!
Give Gronk what he wants. Make the tax code Gronkable again!
This is why I still love X. https://t.co/HZ1XRpidi1— Nathan (@Ho8Go8L1N) December 30, 2024
Gronk tweeting about taxes was not on my bingo card https://t.co/Wh99wEBDEq— Hello, I’m Kyle (@THEKyleMoffatt) December 30, 2024
He likes his money.
IRS Commissioner Gronk. https://t.co/FY1exfsW7c— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2024
Someone suggest this to President Trump.
I vote that all new bills passing Congress must be simple enough for Gronk to understand. That should be the standard. https://t.co/CEBcEexwxh— GunsnGolf (@gunsngolf) December 30, 2024
Gronk shouldn’t have to file a 1099-k https://t.co/8NDw5w2IJE— Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) December 30, 2024
The single greatest annual expense for the middle class https://t.co/A7G6JAtehj— FuttBucker (@futtbukr) December 30, 2024
Rich people have deductions and poor people get money back. It's the middle class carrying the biggest burden. It's time to give the working class some relief.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member