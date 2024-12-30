Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Redu...
Official Ford Motor Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by Anti-Semitic Troll

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:40 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

Apparently, the Ford Motor Company official account on Twitter (we'll never call it X), has been hacked. 

The account stays pretty apolitical, so it's doubtful they woke up this morning and decided to support Palestine.

Be careful who you give the social media account passwords to is the lesson to be learned today.

On the other hand, some thought it was just a bit too on brand considering the beliefs of Henry Ford, back in the day.

Probably not.

Boom!

Bring the big mops and bleach because it's a big one.

Fair point.

Oh, that's cold.

Obviously. Also, must pronounce it 'Pock-ee-stahn' like Obama. It's going to be a nice four years with Obama having no control while Trump is President. 

Don't give the bigots any ideas.

ANTI-SEMITE BIGOTRY FORD HACKED PALESTINE

