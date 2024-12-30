Official Ford Motor Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by Anti-Semitic Troll

Apparently, the Ford Motor Company official account on Twitter (we'll never call it X), has been hacked.
JUST IN - X account of Ford appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/EXzt3H196t— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 30, 2024
Did Ford Motor company’s account on X @Ford get hacked?— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 30, 2024
These tweets are now deleted pic.twitter.com/sfkJ3nb8F0
The account stays pretty apolitical, so it's doubtful they woke up this morning and decided to support Palestine.
Ford Really went Pro Palestine— Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) December 30, 2024
But everything was deleted. It was a hack or a rogue intern. 🔥🇵🇸🤝 https://t.co/UqpHvuVJEM pic.twitter.com/1Re5M9qfG2
Be careful who you give the social media account passwords to is the lesson to be learned today.
It appears the @Ford 𝕏 account has been hacked as of 1:41 PM EST.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 30, 2024
Either they’ve been hacked or they’re trying to go out of business.
Their recent pro-Palestine post doesn’t seem very on-brand. pic.twitter.com/9CDIp4ObIT
Going back to Henry https://t.co/GKxuA5PqoU— The Commander (@TheCommander99) December 30, 2024
I mean, this does kind of track considering Ford's own personal history. pic.twitter.com/epDdZWOy4v— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2024
Did they tho? https://t.co/Zfh5wwMUCj— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2024
I mean are we sure it’s a hack? Being really anti-Semitic is kind of on brand if you know about Henry Ford https://t.co/g44Y59GJOY— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 30, 2024
On the other hand, some thought it was just a bit too on brand considering the beliefs of Henry Ford, back in the day.
Call it a hunch, but I'm guessing Henry Ford wasn't the biggest "Free Gaza" guy, either.— Ryan 🏕 (@anotherryan00) December 30, 2024
Probably not.
Always lock down your computers when Rashida Tlaib tours the plant.— El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) December 30, 2024
Boom!
Cleanup on Aisle Dearborn pic.twitter.com/BG0iFIK7BM— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 30, 2024
Bring the big mops and bleach because it's a big one.
Intern either about to be fired for not signing out of their own account, or someone hacked the interns password and they are getting fired.— Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) December 30, 2024
If all car companies are tweeting the hot takes of their founders, when will Volkswagen start tweeting about a new German empire that will last 1,000 years— Dusty Wyatt Chandler (@brnr_account859) December 30, 2024
Fair point.
Let’s be honest Henry Ford would probably approve.— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 30, 2024
Time to fire the social media intern, and their only severance package should be a '75 Pinto— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 30, 2024
Oh, that's cold.
Out: Like a Rock— Magills (@magills_) December 30, 2024
In: Like Iraq*
* (must pronounce it all haughty like Obama does) https://t.co/ZVrbnwKf7P
Obviously. Also, must pronounce it 'Pock-ee-stahn' like Obama. It's going to be a nice four years with Obama having no control while Trump is President.
Henry's back and now blaming the Jews for his EV pickup failure.— J. Opus 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@josh_opus) December 30, 2024
Don't give the bigots any ideas.
