Official Ford Motor Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by Anti-Semitic Troll

Apparently, the Ford Motor Company official account on Twitter (we'll never call it X), has been hacked.

JUST IN - X account of Ford appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/EXzt3H196t — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 30, 2024

Did Ford Motor company’s account on X @Ford get hacked?



These tweets are now deleted pic.twitter.com/sfkJ3nb8F0 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 30, 2024

The account stays pretty apolitical, so it's doubtful they woke up this morning and decided to support Palestine.

Ford Really went Pro Palestine



But everything was deleted. It was a hack or a rogue intern. 🔥🇵🇸🤝 https://t.co/UqpHvuVJEM pic.twitter.com/1Re5M9qfG2 — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) December 30, 2024

Be careful who you give the social media account passwords to is the lesson to be learned today.

It appears the @Ford 𝕏 account has been hacked as of 1:41 PM EST.



Either they’ve been hacked or they’re trying to go out of business.



Their recent pro-Palestine post doesn’t seem very on-brand. pic.twitter.com/9CDIp4ObIT — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 30, 2024

Going back to Henry https://t.co/GKxuA5PqoU — The Commander (@TheCommander99) December 30, 2024

I mean, this does kind of track considering Ford's own personal history. pic.twitter.com/epDdZWOy4v — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2024

I mean are we sure it’s a hack? Being really anti-Semitic is kind of on brand if you know about Henry Ford https://t.co/g44Y59GJOY — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 30, 2024

On the other hand, some thought it was just a bit too on brand considering the beliefs of Henry Ford, back in the day.

Call it a hunch, but I'm guessing Henry Ford wasn't the biggest "Free Gaza" guy, either. — Ryan 🏕 (@anotherryan00) December 30, 2024

Probably not.

Always lock down your computers when Rashida Tlaib tours the plant. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) December 30, 2024

Boom!

Cleanup on Aisle Dearborn pic.twitter.com/BG0iFIK7BM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 30, 2024

Bring the big mops and bleach because it's a big one.

Intern either about to be fired for not signing out of their own account, or someone hacked the interns password and they are getting fired. — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) December 30, 2024

If all car companies are tweeting the hot takes of their founders, when will Volkswagen start tweeting about a new German empire that will last 1,000 years — Dusty Wyatt Chandler (@brnr_account859) December 30, 2024

Fair point.

Let’s be honest Henry Ford would probably approve. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 30, 2024

Time to fire the social media intern, and their only severance package should be a '75 Pinto — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 30, 2024

Oh, that's cold.

Out: Like a Rock

In: Like Iraq*



* (must pronounce it all haughty like Obama does) https://t.co/ZVrbnwKf7P — Magills (@magills_) December 30, 2024

Obviously. Also, must pronounce it 'Pock-ee-stahn' like Obama. It's going to be a nice four years with Obama having no control while Trump is President.

Henry's back and now blaming the Jews for his EV pickup failure. — J. Opus 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@josh_opus) December 30, 2024

Don't give the bigots any ideas.