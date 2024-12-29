Stuck in the Past: It’s Eternal November for Jen Rubin and Other ‘Bugs’...
Times Square Ball Drop Now Presents: The Ultimate Party Pooper's Paradise ... a Sensory-Free Escape

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:30 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Here's another idea ... just stay home.

Like an oasis in the desert, a refuge from the mania of New Year’s Eve is coming to Times Square.

A “Sensory Activation Vehicle” (SAV) — outfitted with calming tools and noise-canceling headphones — will be stationed outside the ball drop for the first time this year so that neurodivergent guests can enjoy the “controlled chaos” of the annual mayhem.

“[We’re] creating the best environment for somebody with sensory needs to experience Times Square’s New Year’s Eve, because it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and why shouldn’t someone who has sensory needs be able to experience it?” Regina Fojas, the Times Square Alliance chief of staff, told The Post.

The SAV will be open to those struggling with autism, dementia, PTSD and other conditions that typically make participating in a boisterous event like the Times Square ball drop impossible.

The 20-foot by 8-foot van will have dimmed lighting and bubbled walls to muffle the outside noise, as well as a plethora of calming items like bean bags, activity panels and more.

Again, staying at home is also a very real option.

Would you even feel it? Would it even count?

Others see it as a burgeoning business in a time when everyone seems to have an affliction. 

That's too reasonable for this day and time.

The best ticket in town!

Anderson Cooper got a bit tipsy one year, as well.

Particularly in New York City.

Fair enough.

