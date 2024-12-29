Marc Elias, Mr. Fake Dossier Himself, Flees Twitter in a Huff to Yap on His Own Pathetic Little Platform

By the Book: Republican Senator Says Trump’s Deportations Will Use Already Existing Laws
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:40 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Well, that's no big loss. Apparently Marc Elias, Democratic attorney who does his best to allow all kinds of crazy ballots to be certified, is no longer posting to Twitter.

He'll definitely be back. He can't stand to not be the center of attention.

Endorsed.

An excellent description.

Fingers crossed.

Oh, he likely isn't ending his grift. He is just looking for new marks.

His form of 'democracy' is very interesting, to say the least.

Same.

The rot begins in the head and he is certainly part of that head.

His form of democracy is manipulating elections until his preferred outcome occurs. It's the total opposite of democracy.

This isn't an airport, Marc, No need to announce your departure. Also, no one is interested in finding you. Don't go away mad ... just go away.

