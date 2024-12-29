Marc Elias, Mr. Fake Dossier Himself, Flees Twitter in a Huff to Yap on His Own Pathetic Little Platform

Well, that's no big loss. Apparently Marc Elias, Democratic attorney who does his best to allow all kinds of crazy ballots to be certified, is no longer posting to Twitter.

Dossier Guy Marc Elias has deleted all of his tweets except for this one telling people to subscribe to his leftwing grift. pic.twitter.com/xmkcur7BtB — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 28, 2024

Over/under on how long before he's back? — Jimmy T™ (@Shall_Issue) December 28, 2024

He'll definitely be back. He can't stand to not be the center of attention.

Lmao he just lost his biggest propaganda tool. These idiots are defeating themselves 😂😂 — The Guiltless Man (@theguiltlessman) December 28, 2024

He absolutely should be dragged through the courts by the trump DOJ for election interference — Niddy Zazeech (@latinxbidong) December 29, 2024

Endorsed.

Top 10 priority for the new Justice Department should be looking into that guy's money flow. I'm sure he covers his tracks everywhere he doesn't think evidence can help keep him out of trouble, but certain missing records are also a crime. — Marlin Ballance Jr (@MarlinDBJr) December 29, 2024

He is a sleazy underhanded tool of the democrats to disrupt and destroy our voting rights. — Paige Massey (@pmassey50) December 29, 2024

An excellent description.

How this guy isn’t in jail already is an injustice — PCBioCaptain (@PCBioCaptain) December 29, 2024

“His judgement cometh and that right soon…” — Southern Syndicate (@wayne1767) December 28, 2024

Fingers crossed.

Grifter to the very end. https://t.co/gMPwZobehb — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) December 29, 2024

Oh, he likely isn't ending his grift. He is just looking for new marks.

the obstruction of justice phase of "defending democracy" has commenced https://t.co/WOBIkLs3AS — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) December 28, 2024

His form of 'democracy' is very interesting, to say the least.

I feel sorry for his dog. — Sheryl rescue loveofcountry 2A (@sav01) December 29, 2024

Same.

Marc Elias is the tip of the spear regarding Democrat lawfare initiatives. His utter disregard for the rule of law will be evident to all who investigates his activities of the past decade. If anyone deserves bar sanctions including the removal of his license to practice law,… https://t.co/LUoUVAQsK0 — Patrick Colbeck✝️ (@pjcolbeck) December 28, 2024

The rot begins in the head and he is certainly part of that head.

Watch him run! But he can't hide!! — JoeJoeRedLabel (@GoWokeGoBroke_1) December 29, 2024

In the dictionary under 'slimeball', his photo appears.....;-) — Sildg 🏆🎫🏞️🥗🐒🦔🐐🦅 (@Sildg1980) December 28, 2024

I have said this on his posts for a long time. He is a fascist pig. — Knight2dayagain (@natespopve76659) December 28, 2024

His form of democracy is manipulating elections until his preferred outcome occurs. It's the total opposite of democracy.

Marc Elias has deleted his entire feed and given us instructions on where to find "pro democracy news" pic.twitter.com/Wx1waWhKus — JERONIMO (@Restofus17) December 29, 2024

This isn't an airport, Marc, No need to announce your departure. Also, no one is interested in finding you. Don't go away mad ... just go away.