Biden Adopts a 'Sell Low, Buy High' Losing Philosophy When it Comes to Refilling the Strategic Reserves

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:10 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In true Democratic style, they are once again wasting American tax dollars.

Advertisement

The Biden administration is considering replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when oil dips below $80 a barrel, just two years after Democrats blocked former President Donald Trump from filling the reserve at a fraction of that price.

Biden in March ordered the release of a record 180 million barrels of oil from the reserve in an attempt to stem supply shortages and the rapid rise of gasoline prices in the US following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The administration now is looking to protect US oil-production growth and prevent crude prices from plummeting, according to people familiar with the matter.

It's as bad as the new math they teach in schools.

To be fair, Biden has no idea what is going on so there is no telling who is actually running the show.

Oof!

Their nonsense 'progressive' belief system is like their religion. 

It works out very well for big oil.

Well, technically her husband's, but the point remains.

He actually spent more time on the Delaware beaches, to be honest.

That sounds like exactly what they'll do.

Tags: BIDEN JOE BIDEN OIL TRUMP

