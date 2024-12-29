Biden Adopts a 'Sell Low, Buy High' Losing Philosophy When it Comes to Refilling the Strategic Reserves

In true Democratic style, they are once again wasting American tax dollars.

In 2020, the Trump Administration wanted to fill the strategic petroleum reserve at $24/barrel.



Democrats proudly blocked it, claiming they halted a bailout for big oil.



Biden later filled it at near $80/barrel instead.



The last four years, summarizedhttps://t.co/m8KCVLqUQ1 — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

The Biden administration is considering replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when oil dips below $80 a barrel, just two years after Democrats blocked former President Donald Trump from filling the reserve at a fraction of that price. Biden in March ordered the release of a record 180 million barrels of oil from the reserve in an attempt to stem supply shortages and the rapid rise of gasoline prices in the US following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The administration now is looking to protect US oil-production growth and prevent crude prices from plummeting, according to people familiar with the matter.

A perfect lesson in economics…, FAILURE! https://t.co/hA5gzVp4Rl — Jeffrey Grossman CFA (@jmnajgrossman) December 29, 2024

It's as bad as the new math they teach in schools.

The Biden Administration's combination of incompetence, arrogance and wokeness have been profoundly deleterious. In plain sight. https://t.co/GdqgU6XdR2 — Wayne Weddington III (@wayneweddington) December 29, 2024

To be fair, Biden has no idea what is going on so there is no telling who is actually running the show.

It's all true. Here is Chuck Schumer's "Dear Colleague" letter, in which one of his bullet points boasted about eliminating the "bailout." https://t.co/ubHdEM27y5 https://t.co/njYyOYwpxo — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 29, 2024

Oof!

This is the definition of political stupidity and why Democrats are incompetent at working for the taxpayers.

Stopped @realDonaldTrump from filling the #SPR at $24/barrel, looking to do it at just under $80/barrel or 3.33 times more expensive.

Brilliant! https://t.co/rC6M6kyMPd — Mark Dosd 🇺🇸 (@MGDosd) December 29, 2024

Tell me the Dems care more about politics than about their country being successful without saying exactly that…….. https://t.co/t1lxWPk69f — MAGA25_TrumpWins (@Maga25_Trump) December 29, 2024

Their nonsense 'progressive' belief system is like their religion.

“Sell low, buy high” sounds like every Democrat economic plan…. — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) December 29, 2024

Big oil loves democrats they run up the price of oil and gas — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) December 29, 2024

It works out very well for big oil.

He lacks Nancy Pelosi’s investment touch. — dataguyFL (@DataGuyFL) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

Well, technically her husband's, but the point remains.

The biggest dope to reside at the White House and Delaware beaches. — Scotty (@hausers1101) December 29, 2024

He actually spent more time on the Delaware beaches, to be honest.

Recover the loss from individual DNC Congress members — raya108 (@Raya90350) December 29, 2024

Biden did not fill the SPR. He depleted it to 40-year lows, refilling at high prices only a small fraction of what he withdrew. The Democrats were completely wrong on this, but watch them blame Trump now when he has to restock the SPR at high cost.https://t.co/5V4tHANXcr — Wasted Thoughts (@wasted_comments) December 29, 2024

That sounds like exactly what they'll do.