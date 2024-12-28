Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into...
BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead
Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God
Wins Keep Coming! Tom Homan Says Company That Bought Border Wall Will Return...
Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
Not Above the Law: Biden Administration Agrees to Court Order Ruling It CANNOT...
Twitter Erupts in Debate Over Young Men's First Rolex Purchase
Donald Trump Says He Has Many H1-B Visas on His Properties
Patti Davis Writes on the Unfair Blaming of President Joe Biden
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed...
VIP
Let’s Fisk The Hill’s Garbage Column Claiming that Trump Could Still Be Disqualified...
Bill Kristol: The Trump Family Are Total Mediocrities With No Real Accomplishments
The Mayor of West Hollywood Shocking Résumé: From Anti-Semitism to City Hall

Vivek's 'Mediocre' Label for American Kids Sparks Twitter Debate

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Vivek believes American children are not meeting their potential because of the way they are raised.

Advertisement

While Vivek is successful and entitled to his opinion, his children are still small so the fruits of his parenting strategy aren't entirely backed by evidence, thus far. One tweep shared why he sees Vivek's stance as problematic. 

Obviously, no child is the same so a one size fits all approach to child rearing likely will never work.

Recommended

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Advertisement

Spending a year in Jamaica also has its perks.

Advertisement

It's almost like people prosper when they fall in love with what they do.

Advertisement

Balance breeds well rounded young adults, it seems.

Tags: CHILD CHILDREN PARENTS VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into Another Pandemic and NO ONE Is Having It
Amy Curtis
Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God
Brett T.
Wins Keep Coming! Tom Homan Says Company That Bought Border Wall Will Return It to Trump Admin (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead
Warren Squire
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Instead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment justmindy
Advertisement