Expect to Be Shot: Florida Sheriff's Message For Would-Be Criminals

Florida Chaos: Train Collides with Firetruck, Leaving Dozens Injured

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee,File

Horrible news out of Florida as a Brightline train has crashed with a firetruck.

Apparently, the firefighters were responding to a car collision.

There was clearly some lack of communication between emergency services and the people running the bullet train.

Although many rushed to place blame, there is no indication of what measures could have been taken to avoid this tragedy as of yet. 

For now, answers will have to wait until after an investigation. 

Prayers all of those injured recover quickly.

Sending prayers and best wishes for all involved and to quickly determine procedures to keep this from happening again.

Tags: FIRE FIREFIGHTERS FLORIDA TRAIN TRAIN DERAILMENT

