Florida Chaos: Train Collides with Firetruck, Leaving Dozens Injured

Horrible news out of Florida as a Brightline train has crashed with a firetruck.

BREAKING - Several injured as a Brightline train collides with a fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida; multiple people critically hurt.



pic.twitter.com/sbBcpRGVTB — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 28, 2024

Advertisement

BREAKING: Multiple people hurt after Brightline passenger train strikes fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida pic.twitter.com/Ab4pjqaV0F — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) December 28, 2024

Apparently, the firefighters were responding to a car collision.

Several people injured after Brightline train collides with fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida; at least 3 in critical condition pic.twitter.com/v6ywuhjVn1 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 28, 2024

Trains should be forced to yield to emergency vehicles — greg (@gregsilver1988) December 28, 2024

There was clearly some lack of communication between emergency services and the people running the bullet train.

Prayers for those injured as a train and fire truck collide in Delray Beach, Florida. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) December 28, 2024

Yet another tragic incident involving Brightline. Safety measures need urgent review—how many more accidents before real changes are made? — Asif Khan (@_asif) December 28, 2024

You cannot trust the crossing arms, anywhere. Always look both ways. You might have the right of way, but you might be dead right. — Jeremy Low (@Jeremyswelds) December 28, 2024

Although many rushed to place blame, there is no indication of what measures could have been taken to avoid this tragedy as of yet.

This is why this state can not have nice things... It's also the most deadliest railroad in the United States. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/MOkcj3yXhL pic.twitter.com/0e2UJ5daJv — Michelle 💙💛 (@MichelleC____) December 28, 2024

There's nothing more dangerous in this world than the Florida Brightline train https://t.co/LzmXnGPDiW — Josh (@jetsfan24x7) December 28, 2024

Why was a firetruck on the tracks? 👀 https://t.co/Swi4Pk7HOx — 🫡Secretary Of Succulence🫡 (@Will_iamPierce) December 28, 2024

BREAKING:🚨A train collided with a fire truck in Delray Beach Florida around noon on Saturday sending several people to the hospital in critical condition.



East Atlantic avenue and SE 1st avenue are closed. Police and firefighters are redirecting traffic, please avoid the area. https://t.co/QbEVigpSjx — AdamAlfonso (@AlfonsoAlmond) December 28, 2024

For now, answers will have to wait until after an investigation.

3 fire fighters and 12 passengers were injured in collision between Brightline train and fire truck in Delray Beach, Florida - police https://t.co/4ZMPYqvBYw — BNO News (@BNONews) December 28, 2024

Advertisement

Prayers all of those injured recover quickly.

Damn that driver must have gotten injured. How and or why did the fire truck not move in time?! — Jess B (@jbar954) December 28, 2024

Fire truck apparently drove around the gate after a freight train cleared, unaware Brightline was approaching on another track. — Brian Gannon (@bgannon97) December 28, 2024

Sending prayers and best wishes for all involved and to quickly determine procedures to keep this from happening again.