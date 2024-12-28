Twitter Erupts in Debate Over Young Men's First Rolex Purchase

Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Rolex

Steven Pulte is the grandson of the man who founded Pulte Homes. He tweets about finance and real estate deals most frequently. As of late, he has gone viral for his advice to young men.

Interesting advice.

He wants to be very clear he means it.

He shared his own love story as evidence.

It's a bit of a 'fake it until you make it' attitude.

It's possible it may attract the wrong kind of woman.

To be fair, he is not suggesting a man uses it to keep time. It's all about 'status'.

As a rule, most women aren't impressed by loud cars. That's free advice.

