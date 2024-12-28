Twitter Erupts in Debate Over Young Men's First Rolex Purchase

Steven Pulte is the grandson of the man who founded Pulte Homes. He tweets about finance and real estate deals most frequently. As of late, he has gone viral for his advice to young men.

If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Rolex.



Go into debt if you have to — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 27, 2024

Interesting advice.

This is not satire. You can get a Rolex for 4 grand



Having a nice watch communicates status to women and business relationships



And if you buy it right it will hold its value if not appreciate pic.twitter.com/r5rrpjyeD3 — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 27, 2024

He wants to be very clear he means it.

The amount of normies saying to just buy bitcoin or the s&p instead are missing the point



It’s about improving status today to help improve earnings potential or dating value in the most cost effective way



Better than buying a goofy Gucci t shirt on a credit card — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 28, 2024

In all seriousness….do you really think a girl being attracted to you because you’re ambitious or have resources is a bad thing ?



How do you send kids to good schools ?

Put high quality food on the table?

Create a safe home in a safe neighborhood ?

Give back to the community… — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 28, 2024

This girl saw my Rolex gmt master II (pictured) and now we’re getting married



Case closed pic.twitter.com/HpU9jtnaLK — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 28, 2024

He shared his own love story as evidence.

60% of Americas can't afford a $1,000 unexpected bill an 99% of Americans couldn't recognize a Rolex from 5ft away, The girls at the yacht club that can, I would never want to be around anyways. — Kevin Malone (@Malone_Wealth) December 28, 2024

Anecdotal evidence, Kev



I have people (mostly guys lol) come up to me all the time and complement my watch. And I have a basic GMT.



And I could sell it for 2x what I originally paid for it.



Not for everyone. But a better alternative to buying other designer stuff that will… — Steven (@StevenPulteFam) December 28, 2024

It's a bit of a 'fake it until you make it' attitude.

Who wants to have a woman that’s looking for status?

This is all wrong. I want my sons to marry someone looking for love, sticking together in good or hard times, riches or fighting to keep the lights on. Women looking for status will be gone the moment you fail to provide status… — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) December 28, 2024

It's possible it may attract the wrong kind of woman.

“Communicates status” 🤣 anyone who tells you to go in debt over a watch isn’t someone you should follow. You buy the watch when you work hard and earn it because that shows status. — Jeremy (@FartieFrenchie) December 28, 2024

Watches have never been more useless than today.



Everyone has a phone and devices talk to us answering whatever we want and that will only get better. — zipjet (@zipjet) December 28, 2024

To be fair, he is not suggesting a man uses it to keep time. It's all about 'status'.

If you're a guy in your early 20's don't buy a rolex. Buy a good fake for a couple hundred.



Your average women of that age either doesn't know what a rolex is, or can't tell the difference between a real or a fake.



Or better yet, use your money wisely. https://t.co/6wgbxOrtJQ — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) December 28, 2024

Do you even calculate bro? https://t.co/gUSHB2QXK8 pic.twitter.com/ZM1Q35OLX9 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 28, 2024

This guy seems to be in finance or something, and just based on this tweet I would not want my money within the same solar system as him. https://t.co/U2rM4dnI4p — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 28, 2024

I just watched a Lamborghini urus rev past a pack of ten hot chicks and not one head turned. Totally out on luxury consumer goods https://t.co/0L5nSFpMI8 — T.C.P. (@techceopepe) December 28, 2024

As a rule, most women aren't impressed by loud cars. That's free advice.