The Mayor of West Hollywood Shocking Résumé: From Anti-Semitism to City Hall

Nothing about California politicians should be surprising anymore.

SJP founder and anti-Jewish radical Chelsea Lee Byers has quietly advanced from city council to the coveted position of MAYOR of West Hollywood in under 3 yrs.



Here’s a deep dive into Byers’ disturbing and antisemitic history🧵: pic.twitter.com/HMzeI5VTFt — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

When Democrats show their true colors.

Byers uses her nonprofit organization Beautiful Trouble to promote violence against Jews.



On Oct 8th, one day after the slaughter, kidnapping and rape of 1200+ Jewish people and before Israel began its defensive campaign in Gaza, Byers posted this message in support of Hamas: pic.twitter.com/PLSw5sl1Ew — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

She apparently thinks the slaughter of innocents at a music festival to be 'beautiful trouble'.

Just days later on October 13, 2023, WeHo Vice Mayor Byers doubled down on her glorification of terrorist Hamas rapists with this post: pic.twitter.com/mbydwWcvJ1 — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

Just in case someone wasn't convinced of her bigotry, she doubled down.

Byers set up $1,000 grants through her antisemitic nonprofit, for “disruptive and creative actions” to end the “settler colonialism” in Israel.



Pro-Hamas activists blocking traffic, destroying Christmas celebrations, protesting outside of synagogues have all been funded by… pic.twitter.com/0euNP58wcb — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

She actually gave out grants to help fund people harassing the Jewish population.

Byers also uses her nonprofit to run workshops to teach pro-Hamas activists how to create subversive antisemitic messaging by hijacking popular brands and images. pic.twitter.com/hh9TCYc1F0 — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

What a complete ghoul.

While a student at NAU, Byers founded a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.



SJP is a pro-Hamas pro-terror organization that works to indoctrinate students on campus and contributes directly to hate crimes against Jewish students on campus. pic.twitter.com/XGYLIHX6zR — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

Her bigotry goes way back.

In 2011, Byers disrupted an AIPAC conference to protest against Israel. She had to be dragged out by security for her racist and offensive behavior: pic.twitter.com/o9nr3XKGZs — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

Over a decade of being a complete wack job. Her parents must be so proud.

In 2018, Byers led a protest at the Israeli consulate in Los Angeles at which the crowd chanted the genocidal slogans “Intifada, intifada, long live the intifada. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

Byers is a terrifying example of what happens when radicalized students graduate from university and infiltrate local government.



Her rapid rise from local council to Mayor should be a wake up call. Byers is not the first indoctrinated radical to be quietly ushered into a… — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 28, 2024

Be careful where you send your kids.

Time to stop spending money in West Hollywood. — Anat Baron (@anatbaron) December 28, 2024

That's a great first step.

You gotta wonder what the voter base is like in West Hollywood to vote for this witch! https://t.co/MDwcM9ysR1 — Ethan Allen (@EthanAllen7021) December 28, 2024

Are they just as racist or do they not do their homework at all?