The Mayor of West Hollywood Shocking Résumé: From Anti-Semitism to City Hall

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:10 PM on December 28, 2024
meme

Nothing about California politicians should be surprising anymore.

When Democrats show their true colors.

She apparently thinks the slaughter of innocents at a music festival to be 'beautiful trouble'.

Just in case someone wasn't convinced of her bigotry, she doubled down.

She actually gave out grants to help fund people harassing the Jewish population.

What a complete ghoul.

Her bigotry goes way back.

Over a decade of being a complete wack job. Her parents must be so proud.

Be careful where you send your kids.

That's a great first step.

Are they just as racist or do they not do their homework at all?

