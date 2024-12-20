BREAKING: Car Plows Through Crowd at German Christmas Market, Multiple Casualties Reported
Biden Prepares to Send a Billion to Ecuador While Hurricane Victims STILL Flounder

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If you are a tax paying American citizen and lose everything to a hurricane, the government will give you a measly $750, but if you are the Ecuadorian Amazon, Democrats will find billions for you.

The US government will help anybody or anything that isn't its own citizens. 

It really does.

It definitely could have provided housing for many displaced citizens and homeless veterans. 

Those people aren't in Ecuador.

It's like when the rich old man has a foot in the grave and his relatives start dividing up his money early. 

Inauguration Day can't come around soon enough. 

Only if the cancer is in the Ecuadoran Amazon, apparently. 

So, just the usual goings on in the government.

It's a good thing Americans are a resilient people.

Terrible people are going to be terrible.


 

