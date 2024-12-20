Biden Prepares to Send a Billion to Ecuador While Hurricane Victims STILL Flounder

If you are a tax paying American citizen and lose everything to a hurricane, the government will give you a measly $750, but if you are the Ecuadorian Amazon, Democrats will find billions for you.
NEW: The Biden administration announces $1 billion for "conservation of the Ecuadorian Amazon."— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 20, 2024
(But if you're a hurricane victim in North Carolina, you're out of luck) pic.twitter.com/i6OiCZSHd1
Cashier: Would you like to round-up to the nearest dollar to support [Charity Name]?— Bill Carroll (@billandhisclips) December 20, 2024
US Government: https://t.co/tLglIQQgUr pic.twitter.com/SPhuTqhinV
The US government will help anybody or anything that isn't its own citizens.
It feels like they’re purposely rubbing it in our faces on their way out the door.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2024
It really does.
10% for the Big Guy 🤡 pic.twitter.com/i88uQr2jAW— RAN_DUMB_LIBS (@Ran_Dumb_Libs) December 20, 2024
Hey Ecuador, here's $1 billion dollars— TrailerPark₿uys (@TrailerParkBuys) December 20, 2024
America: pic.twitter.com/2SohZt3vcT
$1 billion could have solved hunger in America. 🇺🇸— Ian (@chicoschisme) December 20, 2024
It definitely could have provided housing for many displaced citizens and homeless veterans.
👇👇👇👇👇👇— 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) December 20, 2024
What about these people? pic.twitter.com/jgFqduv6CV
Those people aren't in Ecuador.
At a time the Corporate Media is reporting of his mental decline. Begs the question: Who is sending this money out?— El Figurin® ♱🔥 (@realELFIGURIN) December 20, 2024
It's like when the rich old man has a foot in the grave and his relatives start dividing up his money early.
More evidence that Congress needs to take our checkbook back from the Biden administrations. Shut down government.— Brad Smith (@HillbilyHeroe) December 20, 2024
Biden is treating the country like a company going out of business. Liquidating everything pic.twitter.com/qVB15CEsAa— SwampyUniparty (@SwampyUniparty) December 20, 2024
Inauguration Day can't come around soon enough.
Ok, yeah as painful as it might be to not get my VA/DOD Retirement for a month or two, at this point #ShutItDown needs to happen so that these leaches can’t siphon off more wealth as they scuttle the ship on their way out the door.— Kevin Widner (@KevinCasperWid) December 20, 2024
Any Dems want to explain this? What about all the cancer research you want funded?!— Common Sense Lady (@Bluzforever) December 20, 2024
Only if the cancer is in the Ecuadoran Amazon, apparently.
Did we annex Ecuador and I missed it?— ŦhunderChicken 🌵🏴☠️ (@ThunderChicken) December 20, 2024
That $1 billion wouldn't make it to that rainforest... after the money laundering they get a sliver of it— Splad (@theRealSplad) December 20, 2024
Money laundering plus 10% for the big guy— Jhonny Alvarez (@jHonnyUSA) December 20, 2024
So, just the usual goings on in the government.
The tents will be fine through our winters here🙄🤬— May Berry (@TrumpMayberry) December 20, 2024
It's a good thing Americans are a resilient people.
This is outrageous even for Joe Biden.— 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) December 20, 2024
Burning bridges on the way out the door.
Terrible people are going to be terrible.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member