Biden Prepares to Send a Billion to Ecuador While Hurricane Victims STILL Flounder

If you are a tax paying American citizen and lose everything to a hurricane, the government will give you a measly $750, but if you are the Ecuadorian Amazon, Democrats will find billions for you.

NEW: The Biden administration announces $1 billion for "conservation of the Ecuadorian Amazon."



(But if you're a hurricane victim in North Carolina, you're out of luck) pic.twitter.com/i6OiCZSHd1 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 20, 2024

Cashier: Would you like to round-up to the nearest dollar to support [Charity Name]?



US Government: https://t.co/tLglIQQgUr pic.twitter.com/SPhuTqhinV — Bill Carroll (@billandhisclips) December 20, 2024

The US government will help anybody or anything that isn't its own citizens.

It feels like they’re purposely rubbing it in our faces on their way out the door. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2024

It really does.

$1 billion could have solved hunger in America. 🇺🇸 — Ian (@chicoschisme) December 20, 2024

It definitely could have provided housing for many displaced citizens and homeless veterans.

Those people aren't in Ecuador.

At a time the Corporate Media is reporting of his mental decline. Begs the question: Who is sending this money out? — El Figurin® ♱🔥 (@realELFIGURIN) December 20, 2024

It's like when the rich old man has a foot in the grave and his relatives start dividing up his money early.

More evidence that Congress needs to take our checkbook back from the Biden administrations. Shut down government. — Brad Smith (@HillbilyHeroe) December 20, 2024

Biden is treating the country like a company going out of business. Liquidating everything pic.twitter.com/qVB15CEsAa — SwampyUniparty (@SwampyUniparty) December 20, 2024

Inauguration Day can't come around soon enough.

Ok, yeah as painful as it might be to not get my VA/DOD Retirement for a month or two, at this point #ShutItDown needs to happen so that these leaches can’t siphon off more wealth as they scuttle the ship on their way out the door. — Kevin Widner (@KevinCasperWid) December 20, 2024

Any Dems want to explain this? What about all the cancer research you want funded?! — Common Sense Lady (@Bluzforever) December 20, 2024

Only if the cancer is in the Ecuadoran Amazon, apparently.

Did we annex Ecuador and I missed it? — ŦhunderChicken 🌵🏴‍☠️ (@ThunderChicken) December 20, 2024

That $1 billion wouldn't make it to that rainforest... after the money laundering they get a sliver of it — Splad (@theRealSplad) December 20, 2024

Money laundering plus 10% for the big guy — Jhonny Alvarez (@jHonnyUSA) December 20, 2024

So, just the usual goings on in the government.

The tents will be fine through our winters here🙄🤬 — May Berry (@TrumpMayberry) December 20, 2024

It's a good thing Americans are a resilient people.

This is outrageous even for Joe Biden.

Burning bridges on the way out the door. — 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) December 20, 2024

Terrible people are going to be terrible.



