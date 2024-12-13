Trump's 'Climate Threats' Have Demoralized the Eco-Scam Crowd (for Good Reason!)
BREAKING: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Fall
JD Vance Obliterates Gen. Michael Hayden's TIME Mag-Inspired Attempt to Equate Trump and...
JD Vance's Guest in Trump's Suite at the Army-Navy Game a HUGE 'Middle...
WH Staffers Who Posted This From Biden's Account Are STILL Hoping Everybody's Stupid
VIP
PolitiFact Tried to Save Biden & Buttigieg From Charging Station Slams but This...
Meal Squeal: DC Food Workers Rally to Resist Serving Trump Administration Staff
Trump Towers: A Behind the Scenes Look at the President-Elect’s Time Magazine Cover...
Markey’s Malarkey: Dem Senator Wants Biden to Strip Trump’s Power to Launch Nuclear...
Kamala Reheats ‘Bring Your Own Dish’ Joke in Stale Stand-Up Routine
Gladiator Rock Tour! Featuring Heavy Metal Artists: Toto, Christopher Cross and Men at...
Blaze News: Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Should Not Have Been Employed on...
PolitiFact Disputes Donald Trump's Claim of the Most Secure Border We've Ever Had
VIP
UCLA Student Who Voted for Trump Kicked Out of Class for Being a...

Scott Jennings Reacts After Bakari Sellers' Unwanted Touch

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:50 PM on December 13, 2024
Townhall Media

Don't tell the audience no lies and keep your hands to yourself! Bakari Sellers is lying if his mouth is moving and he also was getting pretty touch feely last night.

Advertisement

He thinks it makes him appear sincere. 

Heh! Then, she gave them all a potty break.

Recommended

JD Vance Obliterates Gen. Michael Hayden's TIME Mag-Inspired Attempt to Equate Trump and Hitler
Doug P.
Advertisement

Either they had really bad polls or he was very delusional.

Oh, well that explains why Abby doesn't seem to like Republicans.

Bakari apparently didn't like being called out.

In other words, Bakari believes Ryan shouldn't expose him to save their 'relationship'. Bakari doesn't seem to understand no one is interested in relating to liars.

Advertisement

There were no lies told about Bakari. That's why he tried to make it about preserving 'relationships'.

To be fair, Democrats behave like children. 

Of course he would have. It's the double standard. Abby demands Republicans behave, say kind words and don't  put their hands on other guests. The expectations for Democrats are non-existent.

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Obliterates Gen. Michael Hayden's TIME Mag-Inspired Attempt to Equate Trump and Hitler
Doug P.
BREAKING: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Fall
justmindy
JD Vance's Guest in Trump's Suite at the Army-Navy Game a HUGE 'Middle Finger to Alvin Bragg'
Doug P.
WH Staffers Who Posted This From Biden's Account Are STILL Hoping Everybody's Stupid
Doug P.
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Meal Squeal: DC Food Workers Rally to Resist Serving Trump Administration Staff
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Obliterates Gen. Michael Hayden's TIME Mag-Inspired Attempt to Equate Trump and Hitler Doug P.
Advertisement