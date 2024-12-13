Scott Jennings Reacts After Bakari Sellers' Unwanted Touch

Don't tell the audience no lies and keep your hands to yourself! Bakari Sellers is lying if his mouth is moving and he also was getting pretty touch feely last night.

Advertisement

CNN’s Scott Jennings is not amused when Bakari Sellers puts his hands on him, “Don’t touch me!” after Bakari insults Scott, and host Abby Phillip steps in and tells everybody to keep their hands to themselves.



Sellers: “What Scott was not accurate about which kind of happens… pic.twitter.com/6mYb0tylSs — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 13, 2024

@Bakari_Sellers has to touch him . It’s a coping mechanism when a person is being deceptive abt another or in a failing argument, they feel the need to reach out & steady themselves through the lie. — GhostsofHistorysPast (@Ghostof1896) December 13, 2024

He thinks it makes him appear sincere.

Abby Philip then proceeded to ask the letists at the table to stop eating the paste. https://t.co/qyh2JylzqU — KrimsonNews (@KrimsonNews) December 13, 2024

Heh! Then, she gave them all a potty break.

When I was on with Bakari, a close advisor to Kamala Harris, he told everyone during commercial break that the election would be called that night because she was dominating in the polls. WI was a sure win for her and they felt good about MI, PA, GA, & NC. https://t.co/xeUvTUlacw — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 13, 2024

Either they had really bad polls or he was very delusional.

Glad to see that Abby has on guests with such accurate analysis. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 13, 2024

When I pushed back by the way about some polls that had been leaked showing Harris losing, he said those were all for fundraising and not to believe them.



Abby said she needed to be in DC to see the first woman of color elected president. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 13, 2024

Oh, well that explains why Abby doesn't seem to like Republicans.

I actually like you. I know that’s weird since @x and social media drive you. But happy holidays. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) December 13, 2024

Bakari apparently didn't like being called out.

I’m just telling it like it is… point out where I said something wrong. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 13, 2024

I think you’re missing my larger point about relationships etc, it’s all good. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) December 13, 2024

In other words, Bakari believes Ryan shouldn't expose him to save their 'relationship'. Bakari doesn't seem to understand no one is interested in relating to liars.

Advertisement

The irony in this is that @Bakari_Sellers can’t tell you where you’re wrong, @RyanGirdusky. Everyone surrounding Kamala lied then and continue to now, trying and deflect it and make it personal. They had and have zero facts or policies to support Americans. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) December 13, 2024

There were no lies told about Bakari. That's why he tried to make it about preserving 'relationships'.

I find Phillips the most annoying. She pretends to be neutral and acts like a schoolmarm. — Charles Steadman (@CharlesSteadm14) December 13, 2024

To be fair, Democrats behave like children.

If this was the other way around, Scott would have been fired immediately. — Am Israel Chai (@amisraelhigh) December 13, 2024

Of course he would have. It's the double standard. Abby demands Republicans behave, say kind words and don't put their hands on other guests. The expectations for Democrats are non-existent.