China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News

Oh, that's a real shame.
China's Xi not expected to be in US next month for inaugurationhttps://t.co/mBe7CIHEy6— Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) December 12, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to travel to Washington next month as an inauguration guest of President-elect Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar with the planning. CBS News was first to report that Trump had personally invited Xi to the swearing-in ceremony shortly after Election Day.
China's ambassador to the U.S. and his spouse are expected to attend the Jan. 20 event, as is standard practice. Sources told CBS News that additional officials from Beijing may join them.
Inauguration officials have designated staff to handle diplomatic protocol at the festivities, CBS News has learned.
The Chinese embassy in Washington declined to comment. The Trump transition did not reply to a request for comment.
Asked Thursday morning whether Xi had RSVP'd, incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News she didn't know, but she confirmed other world leaders had been invited.
Xi is probably mad Kamala didn't win.
https://t.co/yth0WmnUcJ pic.twitter.com/8zcW57u8wO— Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) December 12, 2024
Or hopefully ever again. https://t.co/Dx8IKndtbI— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2024
Fingers crossed.
Chinese President Xi is not expected to travel to DC to attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration next month, @margbrennan & @JenniferJJacobs report. Trump had personally invited Xi to his swearing-in. China’s Ambassador to the US is expected to attend, as is standard practice https://t.co/3HQ0NjZkJg— Sara Cook (@saraecook) December 12, 2024
Well his visit to San Francisco a while back at least motivated them to clean the crack heads and fecal matter off of the streets. Maybe we should have him do a tour.— jb smith (@jbs2a) December 12, 2024
That's one silver lining.
It’s the only way San Francisco gets cleaned up man— Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) December 12, 2024
If they can find another Communist leader to visit, California will clean up for them too.
He’ll be too busy welcoming all of Biden’s pardons home…— Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) December 12, 2024
Those Chinese spies will probably get a welcome home parade.
Donald gets Xi apologizing on day one— UnitedStatesofStephen (@USofStephen) December 12, 2024
Prior family engagement, no doubt.— Smelodies (@SmelOdiesOG) December 12, 2024
Oh, absolutely. He's a real family guy. Heh.
no one cares— Eric A. Speer (@EricASpeer4) December 12, 2024
The Leftists might be sad. Real Americans are all rejoicing.
