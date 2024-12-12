Is She Serious?! Watch AOC Justify CEO Murder Because Denied Insurance Claims Are...
China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:40 PM on December 12, 2024
Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

Oh, that's a real shame.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to travel to Washington next month as an inauguration guest of President-elect Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar with the planning. CBS News was first to report that Trump had personally invited Xi to the swearing-in ceremony shortly after Election Day.

China's ambassador to the U.S. and his spouse are expected to attend the Jan. 20 event, as is standard practice. Sources told CBS News that additional officials from Beijing may join them.

Inauguration officials have designated staff to handle diplomatic protocol at the festivities, CBS News has learned. 

The Chinese embassy in Washington declined to comment. The Trump transition did not reply to a request for comment.

Asked Thursday morning whether Xi had RSVP'd, incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News she didn't know, but she confirmed other world leaders had been invited.

Xi is probably mad Kamala didn't win. 

Fingers crossed.

That's one silver lining.

If they can find another Communist leader to visit, California will clean up for them too.


Those Chinese spies will probably get a welcome home parade.

Oh, absolutely. He's a real family guy. Heh.

The Leftists might be sad. Real Americans are all rejoicing.

