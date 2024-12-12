China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News
Mayor Eric Adams Says Criminal Migrants Will Find No Harbor in His City

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:20 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Mayor Eric Adams came out swinging after his meeting with incoming Border Czar Homan.

While Adams stopped short of full throated support for Homan, he absolutely made it clear he is ready to get rid of migrants who break the law and prey on children. 

He's very clearly had a change of heart. 

Someone should tell Mayor Adams they are breaking a law even being in the country at all.

They can only work when American employers either break the law or are fooled by forged paperwork.

That should be the plan.

Indeed! It's time to stop the line jumping.

It's good to see he is at least saying some of the right things.

