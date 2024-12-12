Mayor Eric Adams Says Criminal Migrants Will Find No Harbor in His City

Mayor Eric Adams came out swinging after his meeting with incoming Border Czar Homan.

🚨New York Mayor Adams after his meeting with Border Czar Tom Homan:



"We're going to protect the rights of immigrants in the city that are hardworking, giving back to the city in a real way. We're not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes.

While Adams stopped short of full throated support for Homan, he absolutely made it clear he is ready to get rid of migrants who break the law and prey on children.

He's very clearly had a change of heart.

What’s up with the dancing around? “Repeated crimes?” How many times do they have to repeat a violent crime before you report them to be deported? Once should be enough! https://t.co/plus20KBNP — beckybackwater (@beckybackwater) December 12, 2024

Someone should tell Mayor Adams they are breaking a law even being in the country at all.

Refreshing to hear this from @NYCMayor ! Common sense policies trump woke ideology any day. https://t.co/t0OP2OmdBb — Jonathan Alpert (@JonathanAlpert) December 12, 2024

All illegals should go home. No more gravy train. And by the way, how can illegals legally work? So his statement makes no sense. — 🇺🇸 EMES Ultra Maga News 🇺🇸 (@EmesVotes) December 12, 2024

They can only work when American employers either break the law or are fooled by forged paperwork.

Not enough. Deport all illegals back home.



We The People don’t care how much it costs. — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) December 12, 2024

Tom Homan will get the violent criminals first, but illegal is illegal, They are all going is my understanding. — I am Ken (@Ikennect) December 12, 2024

That should be the plan.

He’s trying save his career but at least he’s useful however disingenuous it is — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) December 12, 2024

All those who came in over the past 4 years....go.



Come in the legal way. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) December 12, 2024

Indeed! It's time to stop the line jumping.

Mayor Adams bringing the heat! 🔥 Sometimes, leadership means standing firm against preconceived narratives. 💯 — Wasel (@WaselPTI) December 12, 2024

He changed his tune and now wants his city cleaned up. Tom will Make New York City Great Again. Also, Letitia James needs to go too! — AmericanPatriot365 (@AmericanASF365) December 12, 2024

🔥Eric Adams might be switching teams, speaking the hard truth about the Biden-Harris “Import and Forget” program. Whether by insidious design or staggering incompetence, 500,000 illegal immigrant children with sponsors in the U.S. are simply missing. “We have 500,000 children… — Steven Miller, MD, PhD (@SageListener) December 12, 2024

It's good to see he is at least saying some of the right things.