Leftist Dark Money Network Linked to Hamas Backing Communist Outfit

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:40 PM on December 12, 2024
meme

Always follow the money. Also, it something is bad in politics, it's likely being funded by this dark money group.

Arabella's group New Venture Fund has sought to distance itself from fringe Palestinian terror-linked groups such as Alliance for Global Justice — but it is the sole backer of Hammer & Hope

They are very shifty. Fund one organization not involved with Pro Palestine activities and put that one in the forefront. Then, fund another group closely linked to Hamas, but keep that on the down low.

The sole funder of a website “inspired by the courageous black Communists in Alabama” in the 1930s and 1940s and platforming pro-Hamas talking points is a key cog in the largest Democratic dark money network in the United States, documents show.

Last year, on the heels of Hamas terrorists attacking Israel on Oct. 7 and killing 1,200 people, a little-known magazine called Hammer & Hope worked to amplify terrorist-aligned voices on its website and on social media, appearing to downplay the massacre. Hammer & Hope declared its endorsement of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel — a group the Washington Examiner reported in 2023 was removed from the fundraising platform ActBlue and is tied to a charity sponsoring a since-sanctioned terrorist fundraiser.

There's a reason their fellow Muslims don't want to let them into neighboring communities, either.

If they can constantly keep consternation between races, they can dismantle society.

As usual, the actual racists are the Democrats.

Lie and obfuscate and keep the public confused. That is the goal.

Tags: COMMUNISM HAMAS LEFT LEFTIST

