Leftist Dark Money Network Linked to Hamas Backing Communist Outfit

Always follow the money. Also, it something is bad in politics, it's likely being funded by this dark money group.

New: The Democratic consulting firm Arabella Advisors — which oversees the largest liberal dark money network in the United States — is the force behind a self-styled black Communist ‘solidarity’ magazine boosting Hamas talking points online, tax forms show.



Arabella's group New… pic.twitter.com/IoB7pOeFAr — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) December 12, 2024

Arabella's group New Venture Fund has sought to distance itself from fringe Palestinian terror-linked groups such as Alliance for Global Justice — but it is the sole backer of Hammer & Hope

They are very shifty. Fund one organization not involved with Pro Palestine activities and put that one in the forefront. Then, fund another group closely linked to Hamas, but keep that on the down low.

The sole funder of a website “inspired by the courageous black Communists in Alabama” in the 1930s and 1940s and platforming pro-Hamas talking points is a key cog in the largest Democratic dark money network in the United States, documents show. Last year, on the heels of Hamas terrorists attacking Israel on Oct. 7 and killing 1,200 people, a little-known magazine called Hammer & Hope worked to amplify terrorist-aligned voices on its website and on social media, appearing to downplay the massacre. Hammer & Hope declared its endorsement of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel — a group the Washington Examiner reported in 2023 was removed from the fundraising platform ActBlue and is tied to a charity sponsoring a since-sanctioned terrorist fundraiser.

smh, and the Palestinians are a creation of the Soviets, plus Arafat, mentored by the man behind the largest SS Div, the Grand Mufti.



1960s Russian disinformation.



Palestinians aren't even refugees. Most privileged, pampered, pathetic non refugees on the planet. — Identity: American dissident (@interim_account) December 12, 2024

There's a reason their fellow Muslims don't want to let them into neighboring communities, either.

This is disturbing. Arabella Advisors, a Dem consulting firm, is behind a black Communist magazine promoting Hamas talking points. What's next, Dems?



This is a clear example of the radical left's agenda. They're not even hiding it anymore.



We need to expose and reject these… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 12, 2024

If they can constantly keep consternation between races, they can dismantle society.

Hard to overstate how damning this is: Arabella is not EVEN a dark-money slush fund like Tides that allows random donors to anonymously fund pet projects—it's more like an arm of the Democratic Party, which centrally controls all the fake NGOs that it "sponsors" https://t.co/S22XZc4gLU — Park MacDougald (@hpmcd1) December 12, 2024

As usual, the actual racists are the Democrats.

So, my favorite thing about Hammer and Hope is that they gave this glorious throat-clearing about their explicitly Communist name: "The symbol of the hammer has its limits. Its arcane, masculinist imagery makes it an unsuitable representation of a working class..." https://t.co/W1t54xqYNO — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 12, 2024

Lie and obfuscate and keep the public confused. That is the goal.