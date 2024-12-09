Trump War Room Highlights Hypocritical Democrats' Past Praise for Tulsi Gabbard

There's a song that goes 'I was country, when country wasn't cool'. Tulsi Gabbard could write a version about how she used to be so awesome to Democrats until she decided to support Donald Trump. Now, they act like she is public enemy number one.

"The next superstar."



"Her story is tailor made for Hollywood."



"In a battle, I want her in my trench."



Here is just a taste of what Democrats and the media said about @TulsiGabbard before she criticized their regime change wars. pic.twitter.com/4rxDkRa7FK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 9, 2024

That's one way to describe it.

I love the distorted view they make of her now. Yet, groveled at her feet when she was on the Dem side. A lot of veterans think she is a breath of fresh air in government. https://t.co/PNE3GTWasb — Roman (@VictorJ_Roman) December 9, 2024

They can't stand how she tells the truth.

The internet is forever, after all.

Crazy how they flip flop all the time.. https://t.co/IsxYwAeFUi — Gunder Gunderson (@RickG26797) December 9, 2024

Not an honest one in the bunch.

I wonder what changed 😅😂 https://t.co/HI4yehsCtr — Matt S (@Matt_00112) December 9, 2024

She woke up to the disaster that is the Democratic party.

This video shows how the democrat party is made of actors with lines. https://t.co/PP2v7amaop — SadieGirl216 (@SadieGirl216) December 9, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard was considered a “rising star” in the Democrat party until Hillary (backed by the military industrial complex) called her a “Russian asset” simply because she leans anti-war. https://t.co/Vp2pe2uTF3 — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) December 9, 2024

Tulsi served in the military and knows the price of war, so she doesn't want America sending its treasure off to fight other people's wars.

The media sycophants are on display for all to witness. And they don't even care if you notice. https://t.co/dv7Uj3MDk1 — josav (@Josav69) December 9, 2024

This is true. @TulsiGabbard was spotlighted as a future leader of the Democrat Party until she showed the moral courage to oppose the Clinton wing of the party and their irresponsible foreign policy. https://t.co/mCp8YDphec — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) December 9, 2024

She stood up to Crooked Hilary and the Democrats couldn't handle that.

Same as what they said about Trump, about Elon and more ...they love you until you wake up and realize you are on the wrong side!! https://t.co/jhxvGAdy9i — Paula Shepard (@GBGIRL1212) December 9, 2024

Wow so Democrats were praising her from the onset so sad to see how they are now spreading misinformation about her https://t.co/bmcZAI713K — Joseph (@m_mjoseph1) December 9, 2024

Once Tulsi was done playing their games, they turned on her.

Van Jones is an odd one for sure - he has the capacity to at least be intellectually-honest, but just can’t always help himself into devolving into the routine lib rhetoric — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) December 9, 2024

Even Van can't imagine why she is no longer a Democrat. He should do some self evaluating and make some changes himself.