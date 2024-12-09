He's Too Cute For Jail: Suspected UHC Assassin Luigi Mangione's Fans Start 'Free...
Brain Damaged: Neuropsychology Organizations Choose the Woke Mind Virus Over Medicine
Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal
Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before...
Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down...
Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading...
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon...

Trump War Room Highlights Hypocritical Democrats' Past Praise for Tulsi Gabbard

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:50 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There's a song that goes 'I was country, when country wasn't cool'. Tulsi Gabbard could write a version about how she used to be so awesome to Democrats until she decided to support Donald Trump. Now, they act like she is public enemy number one.

That's one way to describe it.

They can't stand how she tells the truth.

The internet is forever, after all.

Not an honest one in the bunch.

She woke up to the disaster that is the Democratic party.

Tulsi served in the military and knows the price of war, so she doesn't want America sending its treasure off to fight other people's wars. 

She stood up to Crooked Hilary and the Democrats couldn't handle that.

Once Tulsi was done playing their games, they turned on her. 

Even Van can't imagine why she is no longer a Democrat. He should do some self evaluating and make some changes himself.

Tags: DEMOCRAT HILLARY CLINTON TRUMP TULSI GABBARD

