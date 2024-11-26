The University of Illinois Covers Up Their Actual Racist Hiring Practices in Educational Mumbo Jumbo

This looks like another issue the Trump Administration should focus on as soon as they take power in January.

Racial quotas for employment are obviously illegal. It’s even worse to have institutions that receive federal money to be openly breaking such laws.



Putting a stop to this should be a priority for the Department of Education. https://t.co/fXhG1iBAZA — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 26, 2024

NEW: ~40 departments at the University of Illinois Chicago have pledged, in writing, to hire faculty based on race.



One department justified its quotas by claiming that minorities "have a greater sense" of the "nature of teaching."



Here's how UIC is openly flouting the law:🧵 pic.twitter.com/2kesxyYrPz — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 26, 2024

So, apparently, they believe some races are better at teaching than others? They believe the skills and temperament needed to teach is inherently related to the color of one's skin? Isn't that the textbook definition of racism? These people don't even hear themselves, clearly.

In September 2022, the Department of Industrial Engineering made a bold promise to UIC's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Engagement: From then on, the department said, 50 percent of all faculty hires would be either women or minorities. pic.twitter.com/j0V0RXTprd — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 26, 2024

Citing the need for "culturally relevant pedagogy," the department explained that "minoritized" professors "tend to have a greater sense" of "the human, social, and communal nature of teaching and learning." pic.twitter.com/sNTedDOFiu — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 26, 2024

So, yes, they are absolutely claiming minorities can teach better than white people. That's racist.

Tldr: It's not just one or two programs. At the University of Illinois Chicago, race-based hiring is the norm in dozens of departments. And given the paper trail, a Trump DOJ would probably have an easy time prosecuting UIC.



Read the full article here: https://t.co/oWbiGAhKJI — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 26, 2024

Also, it's not just one or two departments doing this. It's across the whole University.

I actually appreciate their honesty. That is de facto policy at many, many schools which would deny it. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) November 26, 2024

Honestly, this is fair. So many other Universities are doing the same thing and covering it up.

It is incredible how pervasive the corrupt DEI filth has become. — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) November 26, 2024

Another one bites the dust...

And I'm oh so sure they're not admitting students based on race at all... — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) November 26, 2024

Of course they are. They are just hiding that behind some educational mumbo jumbo jargon, as well.

So if someone who isn’t a minority doesn’t get hired because of these policies, couldn’t they challenge it legally? Feels like UIC is opening itself up to lawsuits by prioritizing race over qualifications. Where’s the line between diversity and discrimination? — Joe Perrone (@joeperronebiz) November 26, 2024

Whatever the line, surely it has been crossed and stomped on by this point.