This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition
Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy
So Much for Trusting the Experts! U.N. Won't Renew Contract With Genocide Advisor...
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy...
New Border Wall and Deportation Centers Rise in Tribute to Child Slain by...
Some Are More Equal Than Others: Judge Rules Male Volleyball Player Can Participate...
DRAG HER! Carol Roth Revisiting Janet Yellen's So-Called 'Greatest Hits' In 1 BRUTAL...
CNN Says Attention Junkie Kaitlan Collins Will Host Her Show and Showboat in...
PURE NIGHTMARE FUEL: We Saw Joy Reid's Latest TikTok Video, So Now You...
CNN Panel Rages After Scott Jennings Debunks Liberal Guest!
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Angry Staffer Shrieking Over Trump Discharging ELEVENTY BILLION TRANS To...
What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... Fo...
LOL! Just Can't Quit Elon! Mark Cuban Receives the EXACT Sort of Welcome...

The University of Illinois Covers Up Their Actual Racist Hiring Practices in Educational Mumbo Jumbo

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on November 26, 2024
Twitter

This looks like another issue the Trump Administration should focus on as soon as they take power in January.

Advertisement

So, apparently, they believe some races are better at teaching than others? They believe the skills and temperament needed to teach is inherently related to the color of one's skin? Isn't that the textbook definition of racism? These people don't even hear themselves, clearly.

Recommended

Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So, yes, they are absolutely claiming minorities can teach better than white people. That's racist.

Also, it's not just one or two departments doing this. It's across the whole University.

Honestly, this is fair. So many other Universities are doing the same thing and covering it up.

Of course they are. They are just hiding that behind some educational mumbo jumbo jargon, as well.

Advertisement

Whatever the line, surely it has been crossed and stomped on by this point.

Tags: ILLINOIS MINORITIES RACISM RACIST DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition
Amy Curtis
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy HIS Site ... There's Just ONE Problem
Sam J.
What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... For Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy
Warren Squire
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Angry Staffer Shrieking Over Trump Discharging ELEVENTY BILLION TRANS Totally Hilarious
Sam J.
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition Amy Curtis
Advertisement