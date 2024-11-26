She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help...
This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's Health is Why Dems Lost

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:40 PM on November 26, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Plenty of Americans get this concept, but Democrats still seem to be missing the point.

Just watch these clips of Morning Joe and and his silly wife Mika and bask in the lies they told on American TV every morning.

Too bad for them Americans aren't as stupid as they believed them to be, and they knew Joe Biden was not alright. Anyone with eyes and ears clearly knew they were making up tales.

America was ready for a leader who could walk and talk. When they switched Joe out for Kamala, they gave America an option who could walk, but she could still barely formulate a sentence. Come on!

How could anyone trust their reporting?

They are the serious liars maybe.

The problem is because Joe used to be a 'Republican', the Left think he is some serious thinker who realized the error of his ways and switched over. In reality, he lost his last election and was butthurt. Let's be real. Much like Rick Wilson, he had nowhere else to go in Republican politics, so he jumped ship to where people were more easily fooled.

Which wasn't much, to be fair.

Oh, they won't stop during the next four years. They will actually probably try harder. It will be up to the Right to continue to expose the cockroaches for who they are. These two are part of the leadership.

Joe and Mika should hang their heads in shame.

It's hideous, actually. Hide the sight from your children and those with a weak stomach.

