This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's Health is Why Dems Lost

Plenty of Americans get this concept, but Democrats still seem to be missing the point.

There are a lot of reasons the Dems lost, but the biggest one is lying to our faces every day about Biden's dementia. Hate Trump all you want, but it doesn't change what we can all see and hear. https://t.co/FbYckp2sn4 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 26, 2024

Just watch these clips of Morning Joe and and his silly wife Mika and bask in the lies they told on American TV every morning.

Joe Scarborough GASLIGHTING America for Two Minutes Straight pic.twitter.com/TgQFCkKj1W — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 25, 2024

Too bad for them Americans aren't as stupid as they believed them to be, and they knew Joe Biden was not alright. Anyone with eyes and ears clearly knew they were making up tales.

America was ready for a leader who could walk and talk. When they switched Joe out for Kamala, they gave America an option who could walk, but she could still barely formulate a sentence. Come on!

Why would anyone still watch Joe Scarborough after all the out right lies, disinformation, and propaganda. — Charlie Hogue (@Hogueless42) November 26, 2024

How could anyone trust their reporting?

It’s weird how they take ZERO responsibility for their “sharp as a tack”, Russia hoax, Hunter laptop grift - but @Morning_Joe are the “serious” journalists🙄 — Elzie (@Elzie111111) November 26, 2024

They are the serious liars maybe.

Another paid shill for the Totalitarian Left. Haven't listened to him in years. Couldn't care less. — LucianLafayette (@LafayetteLucian) November 25, 2024

The problem is because Joe used to be a 'Republican', the Left think he is some serious thinker who realized the error of his ways and switched over. In reality, he lost his last election and was butthurt. Let's be real. Much like Rick Wilson, he had nowhere else to go in Republican politics, so he jumped ship to where people were more easily fooled.

He sank that show and any credibility he’s ever had. — Spud🥈 (@TheNewsMilitia) November 26, 2024

Which wasn't much, to be fair.

Why would anyone put themselves through this video? We've been gaslit for 8 years (that we recognize). We don't need to see it any more. — Ray (Master/Commander) (@Sgt_Ray121) November 25, 2024

Oh, they won't stop during the next four years. They will actually probably try harder. It will be up to the Right to continue to expose the cockroaches for who they are. These two are part of the leadership.

Joe and Mika should hang their heads in shame.

Sort of fun to watch the liars melting down live on air. Maybe they forget that there’s a record.



Either way, it's reached comical levels. https://t.co/PRkcKy5EzC — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) November 25, 2024

People see them for what they are now. The Emperor is stark bollock naked and it isn’t pretty. https://t.co/oQzyejN1dV — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) November 26, 2024

It's hideous, actually. Hide the sight from your children and those with a weak stomach.