New Border Wall and Deportation Centers Rise in Tribute to Child Slain by an Illegal Migrant

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Annie Mulligan

This had to be a terribly emotional day for the Nungaray family. On one hand, joy it was finally happening, but on the other, the thought of how their child might be with them today if leadership had taken the border more seriously years ago.

 It should not have taken the loss of this beautiful young girl for this to happen.

The first day of the Trump Presidency cannot come soon enough.

Her family deserves to know her death was not in vain. Her story is very likely saving so many other young women. Not only American women from being terrorized by men here illegally, but also women being trafficked just because they seek a better life in America. 

There are certain people in life who don't know what is good for them. People with more common sense have to make decisions for those people to help keep them safe even when they don't know they need it. We do this for children and our elderly when they get too old to know they shouldn't drive, for example. Silly liberals fall in this same category.

This should have been the policy all along.

Any American who loves a woman or a child should stand behind this initiative. It's about keeping people safe.

