New Border Wall and Deportation Centers Rise in Tribute to Child Slain by an Illegal Migrant

This had to be a terribly emotional day for the Nungaray family. On one hand, joy it was finally happening, but on the other, the thought of how their child might be with them today if leadership had taken the border more seriously years ago.

Advertisement

MUST SEE:



The family of Jocelyn Nungarary watches as Texas Land Commissioner @DrBuckinghamTX lays a panel of the border wall.



What a moment.



The family talked this morning about how thrilled they were to see real change happening.



In a few minutes they will get to build a… pic.twitter.com/zWAIttqtnd — Noah Griffith (@Noah_Griffith_) November 26, 2024

It should not have taken the loss of this beautiful young girl for this to happen.

JUST IN: Jocelyn Nungaray’s family watches as the state of Texas installs a border wall panel for their daughter.



The moment came after Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced the Jocelyn Initiative.



The initiative will build deportation facilities on Texas land… pic.twitter.com/yoJeKoufU3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2024

BREAKING: TX Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announces the Jocelyn initiative, which will build deportation facilities on Texas land starting on Day 1 of Trump's presidency.



The plan is named after 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray who was r*ped & k*lled by two illegals.



"The… pic.twitter.com/4FL65KujZo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2024

The first day of the Trump Presidency cannot come soon enough.

The Jocelyn Initiative. That’s perfect. GREAT way to honor her name. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 26, 2024

Her family deserves to know her death was not in vain. Her story is very likely saving so many other young women. Not only American women from being terrorized by men here illegally, but also women being trafficked just because they seek a better life in America.

And they even installed a border wall panel for her.pic.twitter.com/TdKtQ9mR3A — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2024

Liberals are going to meltdown over this, but so what?



Illegals need to be deported. We’re cleaning up the mess Biden made.



This will save countless American lives. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 26, 2024

There are certain people in life who don't know what is good for them. People with more common sense have to make decisions for those people to help keep them safe even when they don't know they need it. We do this for children and our elderly when they get too old to know they shouldn't drive, for example. Silly liberals fall in this same category.

They will def have major meltdowns over this for the next four years at least. But THEIR failed policies and leadership is the reason this is happening. We must stop this madness, human trafficking and innocent lives being taken so they can kick rocks. — MissAnthony (@NC2020Anthony) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

This should have been the policy all along.

If you came to the United States illegally, you'll be returned to your country of origin - it's not mean, it's following the law. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) November 26, 2024

Day one of Trump's presidency is gonna be a sight to behold. Massive improvements happening all across the country. 🇺🇲 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 26, 2024

That poor girl and her family. Patriots stand united behind the Jocelyn Initiative. — justmytwosatoshis (@SirBootUSA) November 26, 2024

Any American who loves a woman or a child should stand behind this initiative. It's about keeping people safe.