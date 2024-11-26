CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why

It seems a bit unfair to label a regular American this way and not explain why.

Here’s the hit piece CNN did on me.



How is registering voters “controversial”?



I must be doing something right. pic.twitter.com/GC4Pc4WlFn — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

Shouldn't CNN give some reason for tagging Presler with this pejorative?

CNN labels Presler "controversial" in chyron but doesn't explain why at any point during this segment. They have the Vice News voiceover but never explain this label throughout the entire segment. https://t.co/2XtE50jOFG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2024

Look at @ScottPresler ! Getting cnn's knockers twisted!



This is just another way to verify that Scott is doing good things and making a positive difference in the world.



Well done, sir! https://t.co/kn4SstqlcP — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) November 26, 2024

Basically, he's 'controversial' because he is helping the GOP win. Honestly, it's surprising they haven't tried to have him arrested yet.

You know, Stacey Abrams not only refused to concede to Brian Kemp, but she then started a get out the vote organization that ended in financial scandal.



Not once do I remember CNN describing her as “controversial.” Weird. https://t.co/EGFJCJ2Zhd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 26, 2024

Say it together now, 'That is (D) Different'!

I've been saying it for years:

Play the Democrat's game.

Organize, influence, bring people into the right, and worm our way back into every institution just like the left.

The @GOP could learn a lot from studying their tactics. https://t.co/qdzUTmijos — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) November 26, 2024

CNN doesn't like that Scott is beating them at their own game.

It's not a hit piece it's just... a piece.



I appreciated you talking to us and think we had a good conversation https://t.co/9wVlwvoWRc — Elle Reeve (@elspethreeve) November 26, 2024

A CNN employee tried to claim the story was neutral. Labeling someone just doing election work a 'provocateur' is hardly being neutral. Sorry, not sorry.

You will be in the history books one day. Your story is far from complete! 🇺🇸🫡@ScottPresler https://t.co/QnVDilN4x8 — Marcella (@Grandma_imdone) November 26, 2024

He helped save the country from the commies.

This is actually awesome @ScottPresler !!



It’s a “hit” piece, as in you’re certified platinum!! 🙌🏾❤️ https://t.co/3c9BEXwsEr — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) November 26, 2024

CNN: Scott Pressler registering voters: "controversial", "provocateur"



CNN: Bucks County Dem saying they would ignore election law and flout courts: "frustrated" — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) November 26, 2024

See how they use language to poison the well?

Erin Burnett can flap her gums for an entire hour, but her real opinions reside in the chyron. — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

It's not just her opinion. It's the opinion of all of CNN.

Any effective modern conservative voice is automatically deemed "controversial". — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) November 26, 2024

Also, be very aware ... CNN knows Presler is often alone or with just a few people. They are intentionally trying to stir up their Leftist rage machine against him.

Scott Pressler is the least controversial figure in politics. God CNN are desperate liars. — LeDog (@LeDogRules) November 26, 2024

They won't stop until they make him 'controversial'. It's what they do.