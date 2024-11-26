She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help...
MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation...
NO DUH! Damning Thread Shows DEI Training Makes People See Non-Existent Racism and...
This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition
Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy
The University of Illinois Covers Up Their Actual Racist Hiring Practices in Educational...
So Much for Trusting the Experts! U.N. Won't Renew Contract With Genocide Advisor...
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy...
New Border Wall and Deportation Centers Rise in Tribute to Child Slain by...
Some Are More Equal Than Others: Judge Rules Male Volleyball Player Can Participate...
DRAG HER! Carol Roth Revisiting Janet Yellen's So-Called 'Greatest Hits' In 1 BRUTAL...
CNN Says Attention Junkie Kaitlan Collins Will Host Her Show and Showboat in...
PURE NIGHTMARE FUEL: We Saw Joy Reid's Latest TikTok Video, So Now You...

CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on November 26, 2024
Townhall Media

It seems a bit unfair to label a regular American this way and not explain why.

Advertisement

Shouldn't CNN give some reason for tagging Presler with this pejorative?

Basically, he's 'controversial' because he is helping the GOP win. Honestly, it's surprising they haven't tried to have him arrested yet.

Say it together now, 'That is (D) Different'!

Recommended

She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

CNN doesn't like that Scott is beating them at their own game.

A CNN employee tried to claim the story was neutral. Labeling someone just doing election work a 'provocateur' is hardly being neutral. Sorry, not sorry.

He helped save the country from the commies.

See how they use language to poison the well?

Advertisement

It's not just her opinion. It's the opinion of all of CNN.

Also, be very aware ... CNN knows Presler is often alone or with just a few people. They are intentionally trying to stir up their Leftist rage machine against him. 

They won't stop until they make him 'controversial'. It's what they do.

Tags: CNN GOP VOTE VOTER ID SCOTT PRESLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff
Amy Curtis
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy HIS Site ... There's Just ONE Problem
Sam J.
Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition
Amy Curtis
MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation to Host Al Sharpton
Amy Curtis
NO DUH! Damning Thread Shows DEI Training Makes People See Non-Existent Racism and Bias
Amy Curtis
This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's Health is Why Dems Lost
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff Amy Curtis
Advertisement