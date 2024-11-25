VIP
Joe Concha: NYT Outsourcing Its Research to Radical Media Matters
Court Upholds Missouri's Law Banning Child Mutilation
Re-Burdened by What has Been: Kamala Running for President Again in 2028?
Rep. Dan Goldman Already Worried About Trump Seeking a Third Term
University to Offer’Intro to Fat Studies’
Report: Trump to Send Trans Troops Packing on Day One
'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K....
VIP
Meghan McCain Is Wrong on This One ... We Tried 'Live and Let...
Julie Kelly Notes Jack Smith and Judge Chutkan Left TDS-Addled Dems SOME Hope...
Stelter in Place: Cable News Hack Panics as Musk Mulls MSNBC Purchase
Media Watchdog NewsGuard Awards WaPo a Perfect 100
VIP
Leftist Privilege Does Not Trump Immigration Law
Chicken Little Rachel Bitecofer Declares Democracy is Dead Because the Left Can't Imprison...
BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot...

Kyrsten Sinema Basks in a Well Deserved 'I Told You So' Moment Aimed at Her Former Dem Senate Colleagues

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:50 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One thing about tables, they always turn. This is a concept Kyrsten Sinema understood. Her Senate colleagues, however, did not. So when she refused to vote with them to end the filibuster, they were very very mad at her and basically ran her out of DC. Now, they should all be sending her fruit baskets. 

Advertisement

Senate Democrats are set to rekindle their love for the very procedural tool they spent years trying to weaken: the filibuster.

Soon to be in the minority, Democrats are ready to use whatever tactics are at their disposal to put up roadblocks for Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump — including the 60-vote threshold many have long sought to abolish.

“I’d be lying if I said we’d be in a better position without the filibuster,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said. “We have a responsibility to stop autocratic and long-headed abuse of power or policy, and we’ll use whatever tools we have available. We’re not going to fight this battle with one hand tied behind our back.”

They owe Sinema so much gratitude.

Democrats acknowledge the hypocrisy in their position. But they are staring down a GOP trifecta with a Republican House of Representatives, Senate, and White House.

“I’m going to try not to make a mess of my position on this one,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), who’s long advocated the legislative filibuster’s elimination.

“You play with the rules that exist,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Sinema is likely waiting by the phone for those apologies.

Sinema was one of the few good Democrats. 

It's a good idea to be an adult and recognize your party won't always win. 

The answer is probably no, but they deserve all the 'thank yous'. 

They won't and never have because the GOP recognizes what is best for the ongoing good health of the nation.

Advertisement

Their egos would never allow it.

Tags: DEMOCRAT FILIBUSTER JOE MANCHIN KYRSTEN SINEMA SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K. Rowling Discovers Bluesky
Gordon K
Hypocrite in Chief, Sunny Hostin, Finds Out Her Ancestors Are Everything She Despises
justmindy
Report: Trump to Send Trans Troops Packing on Day One
Brett T.
Rep. Dan Goldman Already Worried About Trump Seeking a Third Term
Brett T.
Stelter in Place: Cable News Hack Panics as Musk Mulls MSNBC Purchase
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement