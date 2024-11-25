Kyrsten Sinema Basks in a Well Deserved 'I Told You So' Moment Aimed at Her Former Dem Senate Colleagues

One thing about tables, they always turn. This is a concept Kyrsten Sinema understood. Her Senate colleagues, however, did not. So when she refused to vote with them to end the filibuster, they were very very mad at her and basically ran her out of DC. Now, they should all be sending her fruit baskets.

Advertisement

Filibuster flip-flop: Senate Democrats ready to embrace tool to stonewall Trump https://t.co/OxfUWCfxFY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 25, 2024

Senate Democrats are set to rekindle their love for the very procedural tool they spent years trying to weaken: the filibuster. Soon to be in the minority, Democrats are ready to use whatever tactics are at their disposal to put up roadblocks for Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump — including the 60-vote threshold many have long sought to abolish.

Please, please, please stop what you’re doing and read these quotes.



Filing under: schadenfreude https://t.co/r87ajTpD4F — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) November 25, 2024

“I’d be lying if I said we’d be in a better position without the filibuster,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said. “We have a responsibility to stop autocratic and long-headed abuse of power or policy, and we’ll use whatever tools we have available. We’re not going to fight this battle with one hand tied behind our back.”

They owe Sinema so much gratitude.

Democrats acknowledge the hypocrisy in their position. But they are staring down a GOP trifecta with a Republican House of Representatives, Senate, and White House. “I’m going to try not to make a mess of my position on this one,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), who’s long advocated the legislative filibuster’s elimination. “You play with the rules that exist,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said.

Sinema is likely waiting by the phone for those apologies.

As a conservative I don't care who is president who is in the Senate The filibuster should stay in place, if you want The Senate to be like the house then they should only get two years — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) November 25, 2024

Lmao thank you for calling this BS out Kyrsten — Rob (@diabolicemu) November 25, 2024

Sinema was one of the few good Democrats.

You’re either a party that thinks it will always be in the majority or you’re a party that knows you might not be one day. Keep the filibuster. Thanks for supporting it @SenatorSinema — Derrell Bradford (@Dyrnwyn) November 25, 2024

It's a good idea to be an adult and recognize your party won't always win.

I wonder if any Ds have reached out to Sinema or Manchin to thank them for saving the filibuster. — Poor Substitute for Publius (@psforpublius) November 6, 2024

The answer is probably no, but they deserve all the 'thank yous'.

How fast will GOP end it and do what they want. — Im on Smoko (@dbrooks720) November 25, 2024

They won't and never have because the GOP recognizes what is best for the ongoing good health of the nation.

Advertisement

Thank you, Senator Sinema! Absolutely love your refreshing bipartisan spirit! Senate will miss you! — TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸 (@mioficialcuenta) November 25, 2024

Somehow I doubt they will kind enough to thank you. — Rachel Wolf (@RachelWolf333) November 26, 2024

Their egos would never allow it.