Matt Gaetz Shares a Nugget of Information About His Future and it Raises Even More Questions

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:50 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Matt Gaetz has confirmed he will not be returning to the next Congress, either. After withdrawing his name from the AG fight, many thought he may return to the NEXT Congress as he had won that seat. He will not. 

Matt Gaetz said Friday he will not return to Congress after withdrawing his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general.

In an interview with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on “Real America’s Voice,” Gaetz said he is “still going to be in the fight but it’s going to be from a new perch.”

“I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” he said. “There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I’m actually excited to see northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation.

'From a new perch' may be a job with Donald Trump or perhaps he is preparing to run for Governor in Florida in 2026 when Governor DeSantis finishes his term and is term limited.

Some commenters had suggestions for his next 'perch'. 

The possibilities are endless.

Gaetz has been a loyal Trump supporter and Trump rewards loyalty. Whatever the next move, Trump will ensure he lands well. That is just his character.

Then again, Ginger may be just playing with the nosy Democrats. Never let the enemy know your next move. Florida is a great place to retire, though.

Trump always has an ace in the hole.

President Trump is the author of 'The Art of the Deal' after all.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA MATT GAETZ PAM BONDI

