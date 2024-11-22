Matt Gaetz Shares a Nugget of Information About His Future and it Raises Even More Questions

Matt Gaetz has confirmed he will not be returning to the next Congress, either. After withdrawing his name from the AG fight, many thought he may return to the NEXT Congress as he had won that seat. He will not.

BREAKING: Matt Gaetz not returning to Congress - https://t.co/O0stbAj8pM pic.twitter.com/7zhI08a8ov — ✟ Right Scoop ✟ (@trscoop) November 22, 2024

Matt Gaetz said Friday he will not return to Congress after withdrawing his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general. In an interview with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on “Real America’s Voice,” Gaetz said he is “still going to be in the fight but it’s going to be from a new perch.” “I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” he said. “There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I’m actually excited to see northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation.

'From a new perch' may be a job with Donald Trump or perhaps he is preparing to run for Governor in Florida in 2026 when Governor DeSantis finishes his term and is term limited.

Matt Gaetz could be the Deputy Attorney General working with Pam Bondi! — David LaBeouf (@DavidLaBeouf) November 22, 2024

I know something even better is coming... — MegaMAGATilly333🇺🇸 (@Tilly33368) November 22, 2024

There was talk that Gaetz could be appointed by the governor to replace Rubio’s senate seat if Rubio’s position is confirmed. — Dan W (@DanW174769) November 22, 2024

Some commenters had suggestions for his next 'perch'.

Special prosecutor. Just a guess. — Elizabeth Veenstra (@EVeenstra67) November 22, 2024

This is incredibly interesting now. Special prosecutor? — the_constitutionalist (@germanconservat) November 22, 2024

The possibilities are endless.

That could be a conflict of interest if fellow Floridian Pam Bondi appoints him as a special prosecutor to go after the J6 committee and those who actually rigged the 2020 election.

Matt was born for that position. — James Bouse (@JamesBouse1) November 22, 2024

Trump has big plans for Gaetz. Looking forward to seeing what those plans are! — JerseyGirl45-47🍊🍊🍊 (@NDurnya) November 22, 2024

Gaetz has been a loyal Trump supporter and Trump rewards loyalty. Whatever the next move, Trump will ensure he lands well. That is just his character.

It looks like he is done with politics. — Bella (@stockbella) November 22, 2024

I don’t know his wife just posted a picture of him and said “retirement looks good on him”. Weird sh@t going on. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Catherine (@RagingBull767) November 22, 2024

Then again, Ginger may be just playing with the nosy Democrats. Never let the enemy know your next move. Florida is a great place to retire, though.

I’m sure there is a backup deal. — W5AUG (@w5aug_radio) November 22, 2024

Trump always has an ace in the hole.

A deal was made -Matt will be placed somewhere else…🐸🍿 — rara777 (@rachel11332515) November 22, 2024

President Trump is the author of 'The Art of the Deal' after all.