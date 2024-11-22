The State Department Holds Taxpayer Funded Sessions for Staff to CRY More After Trump Win

SAVE WOMEN'S SPORTS: Judge Holds Emergency Hearing on Mountain West Conference Title IX...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on November 22, 2024
Twitchy

Sigh. If you thought the people working for the federal government were adults, think again.

Donald Trump can't clean house fast enough.

This.

They are toilet tissue soft.

That's the worst part. 

Hopefully, after January 20th, they will.

If you need a safe space, you shouldn't work for the state department.

Listen to taxpayers who can't buy groceries. Those are the real sad stories.

A great start.

They need a wake up call.

That pretty much sums it up.

Exactly. Pay for your own therapy like everyone else.

It's so sorely needed.

