The State Department Holds Taxpayer Funded Sessions for Staff to CRY More After Trump Win

Sigh. If you thought the people working for the federal government were adults, think again.

The U.S. State Department held taxpayer-funded “therapy and listening sessions” for government employees after Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory. pic.twitter.com/b780zA1emK — America (@america) November 22, 2024

Donald Trump can't clean house fast enough.

This.

This government needs restructuring. https://t.co/oZT9ClIJ9V — Jon P (@BamaGrad00) November 22, 2024

God help us these folks r so soft https://t.co/v5Q7ElMINi — Justin (@Senor3ringsWitt) November 22, 2024

They are toilet tissue soft.

That's the worst part.

We are not a serious people. https://t.co/oToJxMyHhJ — Shannon Hoffmann (@shanhof) November 22, 2024

The therapy should be finding a real job https://t.co/nd0lA15HhD — ProblematicPleb (@ProblematicPleb) November 22, 2024

Hopefully, after January 20th, they will.

People this soft shouldn't be working with state dept. https://t.co/A2xMLjffmA — SMichelle☕ (@SMichelle1978) November 22, 2024

If you need a safe space, you shouldn't work for the state department.

you have GOT to be kidding on this..?? https://t.co/ckd8myQCQU — Jennifer Lundstedt (@love30a) November 22, 2024

Coddling adults. Waste of money.



Go listen to a taxpayer of you want to help with grief counseling. https://t.co/4kcAlZsGIX — 3ric (@L0V3W3LL) November 22, 2024

Listen to taxpayers who can't buy groceries. Those are the real sad stories.

An easy way to start improving the state of this government would be to fire anyone that took part in these sessions. https://t.co/2xhlRCOoJV — Awl "D" Best (@Demoncoww) November 22, 2024

A great start.

Anybody that attended should be fired! https://t.co/vS5x9CdG5Z — LCA66 (@LCA663) November 22, 2024

Govt employees “needing therapy” because their person wasn’t elected is alarming. Any person that lacks a certain level of social awareness and mental fortitude shouldn’t be allowed to hold office. https://t.co/eUyAgnwQbJ — Lindsvy_Mvrie (@ghost_rider369) November 22, 2024

They need a wake up call.

The whole Government might need to be razed and rebuilt from the ashes. Holy crap. Elon and Vivek have their work cut out for them. https://t.co/aglxEUid8I — HebrewservativeV2 (@HebrewserV2) November 22, 2024

Every single person who attended needs to be fired.



You can not serve the USG in a diplomatic capacity when you need THERAPY over the duly elected POTUS.



No reasonable person would trust you to represent the country fairly. https://t.co/myA77Rbau7 — Derek. (@SuitablePolitic) November 22, 2024

That pretty much sums it up.

That needs to come out of their pay. No way should taxpayers fund anything so partisan. (Unless they can show they had the same sessions after Biden victory) https://t.co/kes45UGvSF — Renna (@RennaW) November 22, 2024

Exactly. Pay for your own therapy like everyone else.

It's so sorely needed.