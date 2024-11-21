It's Not the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Joy Behar and She Says One Person Is to Blame

To most, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Families are planning feasts for Thanksgiving and family time as they celebrate Christmas. Children gathered around the Christmas tree and lights twinkling as Mom sips cocoa and enjoys the sights of Christmas. Joy Behar, on the the other hand, says she is miserable and she has one person to blame. You'll never guess!

Joy Behar: “We lost the election. We’re miserable. Half of this country is miserable. And let’s just tell the truth: We hate that he won. We hate it.” pic.twitter.com/6LnGVlCL7k — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 21, 2024

Yes, Trumpism is making her miserable. His win is just more than Joy can take.

🎶 it’s the most wonderful time of the year 🎶 https://t.co/nQr9HfhsiN — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) November 21, 2024

If Joy is upset, it's probably good for the rest of us.

They currently are helping the next Republican win with their attitudes.

It shows all over her face.

Let's just tell the truth. You were miserable before the election, you will be miserable for the rest of your life...why...cause you are a miserable person. All of you on @TheView are. Seek mental health treatment. https://t.co/abRMlZ3tww — LauraDNewbery (@LNewbery31710) November 21, 2024

Behar has been on that show for decades. She isn't even happy when a Democrat is in charge, either.

Must be hard to hate so much...I'd say that takes way too much energy🤷‍♀️ — TiredOfItAll (@tgert) November 21, 2024

SPOILER ALERT: You were miserable BEFORE the election, too. — Perperpetual Cynic (@NevadaCynic) November 21, 2024

Not one thing has changed.

The problem is thus- they are always miserable. There is ALWAYS something that they are miserable about. — Espiritu (@espirituencasa) November 21, 2024

They live in perpetual anger.

Get over it. We were mad after losing because of election fraud. After being banned from social media for retweeting a true story & not being able to discuss the election fraud, the January 6th set up, or an experimental vaccine. Be mad at your own party for not having better… — JamiAnn (@JamiAnnFerg) November 21, 2024

This is on the Democrats for not caring about what matters to regular people.

The hags around that table seem pretty miserable, at least. — Mark (@splshdown) November 21, 2024

That's because they are.

ah, Joy, the main fact remains: He did win. And bigly.

cope and seethe as pleasures you, honey. — Gordon Promish (@G_Mac_Promish) November 21, 2024

To be fair, she is bringing Republicans all kinds of joy.

These freaks just can NOT grasp the fact that they are completely outta touch with normal citizens — PureBlood KrakrMike-NoQuarterNoSurrender 🇺🇸🏴 (@krakrmike) November 21, 2024

her bubble is upset



half the nation is not. — AlwaysKnocking (@AlwaysKnocking) November 21, 2024

They should leave the bubble and talk to people who aren't millionaire TV hosts. It might help them understand.