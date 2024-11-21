It's Not the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Joy Behar and She Says One Person Is to Blame

Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on November 21, 2024
Townhall Media

To most, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Families are planning feasts for Thanksgiving and family time as they celebrate Christmas. Children gathered around the Christmas tree and lights twinkling as Mom sips cocoa and enjoys the sights of Christmas. Joy Behar, on the the other hand, says she is miserable and she has one person to blame. You'll never guess!

Yes, Trumpism is making her miserable. His win is just more than Joy can take. 

If Joy is upset, it's probably good for the rest of us.

They currently are helping the next Republican win with their attitudes.

It shows all over her face.

Behar has been on that show for decades. She isn't even happy when a Democrat is in charge, either.

Not one thing has changed.

They live in perpetual anger. 

This is on the Democrats for not caring about what matters to regular people.

That's because they are.

To be fair, she is bringing Republicans all kinds of joy.

They should leave the bubble and talk to people who aren't millionaire TV hosts. It might help them understand.

