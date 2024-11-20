Tim Miller Imagines Sarah McBride at the Urinal Next to Speaker Johnson in Weird Scenario

The Leftists are not taking Speaker Johnson's declaration about bathrooms well, apparently. Speaker Johnson decided only women will go to women's restrooms. What a concept. This means the first trans 'woman' cannot use the women's restroom.

Is it wrong to suggest that Sarah McBride should follow Mike Johnson into the men's room and stand right behind him at the urinal at the next opportunity? https://t.co/FIdbkrrBZ9 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 20, 2024

It's creepy but on brand for you. https://t.co/mSOEpALCJ8 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 20, 2024

Yes, because that is creepy behavior. https://t.co/20vlkM70Y4 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 20, 2024

Is it wrong to suggest that this guy shouldn’t follow 9-year-old girls into the women’s restroom and stand right behind them?



Seriously, stop gaslighting the country. You folks are trying to normalize what is plainly not normal. https://t.co/VC9XM3zn5i pic.twitter.com/qkSybKV8Xt — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 20, 2024

You're starting to make it sound like McBride doesn't belong in any public bathroom, and I don't think that's fair https://t.co/hjkjg5tWHd — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) November 20, 2024

Pierre-Omidyar-funded The Bulwark is fighting for True Conservatism (TM), you guys https://t.co/d4FNJjTM1Q — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) November 20, 2024

Performative, pointless, smug, and off-putting—well, it’s very on-brand https://t.co/Re80PY1U3F — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 20, 2024

I mean he would be in the right bathroom at least. https://t.co/480CMp69dv — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) November 20, 2024

Just remember that they said JD Vance was the weird one https://t.co/KxcCAwcc0P — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) November 20, 2024

Not wrong at all because Tim McBride is a man who belongs in the men’s room no matter the outfit of the day. https://t.co/4zLn2bjyyK — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 20, 2024

I don't know much about urinal protocol, but I'm guessing this would be weird if any man did it. https://t.co/WHL6kHGb4b — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) November 20, 2024

You know it’s weird if any man does that right? Regardless of any other confusion. https://t.co/83QNUTAksi — just Say no to Commiez 🐊(Nog Respecter🥛🫡) (@sayno2commiez) November 20, 2024

He did the meme. pic.twitter.com/rGscEyM8zt — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 20, 2024

No surprise a bulwark Lincoln project pervert comes up with this crap https://t.co/NIYf73tQyF — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 20, 2024

Do libs ever notice how they keep trying to make normal things weird and weird things normal? https://t.co/hrFaCl7xyq — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 20, 2024

It's almost like they are the weird ones.