Chris Murphy Hilariously Seeks to Bridge Democrats and Blue-Collar Workers Through GLAAD Membership

Democrats truly must be aliens. They are trying so hard to figure out 'normal people' and flailing.

Chris Murphy, who is fighting neoliberalism, wants to get a bunch of Democrats in a room with blue collar workers and convince them that they should join GLAAD. It is absolutely unbelievable that anyone is falling for this guy’s shtick. A complete fraud pic.twitter.com/AQFt3Do2Np — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 20, 2024

Union workers aren't going to agree with unisex bathrooms because they have a meeting with gay students. This is so weird.

People will remain unconvinced by this so long as it represents a post-truth ideology. If you're telling them "girls playing in boys' sports" is not an "existential threat," you're very much missing the point. People see the "existential threat" as the insistence that 1) "trans… https://t.co/c5nWVyiaOX — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) November 20, 2024

Boys playing sports with girls is dangerous. We have all seen the girl who was hit with a spiked volleyball and the boxer drama during the Olympics. In addition, we have all heard of the opportunities robbed from women in swimming. These are all documented occurrences.

"Biological girls playing in boys' sports."



Murphy knows exactly what he's doing. https://t.co/XEj5pbPcqP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 20, 2024

Apparently the solution to Democrats winning back the working class is to lecture them in closer proximity! https://t.co/xEgKHIIjeO — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) November 20, 2024

Also, maybe they should yell louder.

Did he misspeak here are is he actually this thermonuclearly stupid? https://t.co/yaTuZtvhaF pic.twitter.com/SatFgOCF5G — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 20, 2024

This was probably very intentional speak. He is trying to turn the tables and pretend people won't notice.

The thing that they're too stupid to realize is that nobody thinks boys playing girls sports is an existential threat to America. People just think it's *wrong* and mostly find it frustrating and astonishing that anyone disagrees. https://t.co/pROvcTY0Yr — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) November 20, 2024

Actually, there are many people who see it as a threat because it is often very dangerous to girls.

Senator Murphy is relatively young (51) and not stupid.



Yet he characterizes the trans sports debate as one where the right thinks "biological GIRLS playing in BOYS' SPORTS" is an existential threat?



Despite the Democrats' stance on this issue being universally unpopular, they… https://t.co/oqlGgcMy7X — Chris (@chriswithans) November 20, 2024

"We need to lecture people more" is an interesting strategy. https://t.co/6nFbic1HQm — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 20, 2024

The beatings will continue until morale improves.

The left sure seems to care very much about yeilding not an inch on the culture war. https://t.co/X1qZOTFBTJ — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) November 20, 2024

Democrats don't think their message is a problem. They think people are just too dumb to understand it. https://t.co/otSzqGfOos — Drache Energie (@feignedidentity) November 20, 2024

Oh, they will never accept or admit they are the problem.