Chris Murphy Hilariously Seeks to Bridge Democrats and Blue-Collar Workers Through GLAAD Membership

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrats truly must be aliens. They are trying so hard to figure out 'normal people' and flailing.

Union workers aren't going to agree with unisex bathrooms because they have a meeting with gay students. This is so weird.

Boys playing sports with girls is dangerous. We have all seen the girl who was hit with a spiked volleyball and the boxer drama during the Olympics. In addition, we have all heard of the opportunities robbed from women in swimming. These are all documented occurrences.

Also, maybe they should yell louder.

This was probably very intentional speak. He is trying to turn the tables and pretend people won't notice. 

Actually, there are many people who see it as a threat because it is often very dangerous to girls.

The beatings will continue until morale improves.

Oh, they will never accept or admit they are the problem.

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT GLAAD LGBT LGBTQ 2024 ELECTION

