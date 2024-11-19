Lost to Trump Derangement Syndrome, Jen Rubin Declares the GOP Wants to Kill Children in a Bizarre Rant

Let's check in on Jen Rubin now that it has been several weeks since the election and hopefully, she has had some time to come to grips with it all.

Here we have the @washingtonpost's Jen Rubin saying "Republicans want to kill your kids, it’s actually true."



Which is weird when you consider liberals literally support killing babies, @JRubinBlogger. pic.twitter.com/E4PzNdHzRh — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) November 19, 2024

When did Republicans say they are opposing vaccinations? RFK, Jr. said he wants to KNOW exactly what is in them and he wants to see the safety and efficacy studies. Parents all over should want that! When did Republicans push for minors to have semi-automatic weapons? That's nuts!

Basically, Jen advises lying about Republicans to convince people they are bad. If you have to lie, maybe you're the one in the wrong.

I heard rumors that Jen Rubin had left X and was disappointed to learn she had not. Free speech drives out the lunatics, but not all of them. https://t.co/F9QuUfZxjI — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) November 19, 2024

Like in the womb? Or different from the way Democrats do it? — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) November 19, 2024

She doesn't want to talk about that.

@washingtonpost - This insane woman is why we will never take your publication seriously and why you will go bankrupt. — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) November 19, 2024

Democrats literally kill babies — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) November 19, 2024

Literally!

Hear me out! That sounds more like what they want. If not k1ll then sterilize, own, and indoctrinate — Tory (@BlackBoneTarot) November 19, 2024

She protests too much.

Uhm, nope that's Democrats 😭🤣 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) November 19, 2024

"It's actually true"



She is certifiably insane — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) November 19, 2024

Trump Derangement Syndrome has fried her brain.

They're literally the party of abortion. The self-awareness is non-existent. — Tyler Durden  (@Fight_Club_Lad) November 19, 2024

No lady, thats what the democrats want. Physically and mentally — Elias Nava (@S2iENT) November 19, 2024

They are the party advancing abortion and encouraging the sterilization of children.

Pithy? How about this... The leftists and the legacy media wants to jail all conservatives, take away your kids, give the country to illegal aliens, start a civil war, and fire off World War III. How's that for pithy? — Michael Salvo 🇺🇲 (@salvo4tx) November 19, 2024

It just rolls off the tongue.

Imagine being a mature, influential media columnist and still podcasting from your bedroom. — Brett Stevens (@runningmoron) November 19, 2024

I think she would make the perfect woman for Keith olberman — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) November 19, 2024

They could be the world's most insufferable couple.

Remind me which party is for abortion, genital mutilation and letting violent gangs run amok in our schools? — Elephino (@mriendea) November 19, 2024

Also, leaving our border open for criminals to easily enter America as well as traffic deadly fentanyl? That would be the Democrats!

Pretty sure republicans didn't have abortion vans outside of their conventions like a food trucks. — Maverick (@Think4ee) November 19, 2024

BOOM! That about sums it up.