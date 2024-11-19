Lost to Trump Derangement Syndrome, Jen Rubin Declares the GOP Wants to Kill Children in a Bizarre Rant

Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on November 19, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Let's check in on Jen Rubin now that it has been several weeks since the election and hopefully, she has had some time to come to grips with it all. 

When did Republicans say they are opposing vaccinations? RFK, Jr. said he wants to KNOW exactly what is in them and he wants to see the safety and efficacy studies. Parents all over should want that! When did Republicans push for minors to have semi-automatic weapons? That's nuts!

Basically, Jen advises lying about Republicans to convince people they are bad. If you have to lie, maybe you're the one in the wrong.

She doesn't want to talk about that.

Literally!

She protests too much.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has fried her brain. 

They are the party advancing abortion and encouraging the sterilization of children. 

It just rolls off the tongue.

They could be the world's most insufferable couple.

Also, leaving our border open for criminals to easily enter America as well as traffic deadly fentanyl? That would be the Democrats!

BOOM! That about sums it up.

Tags: GOP JENNIFER RUBIN REPUBLICAN WAPO WASHINGTON POST

