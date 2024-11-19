After Crushing Loss To Trump, David Hogg Hosts 'Focus Groups' to Help Dems Understand What Real Men Like

Apparently, the typical American male is like an alien species to the Democrats these days. Clearly, they are that far gone.

Today I’m meeting with a group of researchers and activists to discuss how Democrats win back young men. What questions would you be most interested in asking? — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 19, 2024

Some first thoughts pic.twitter.com/j0mC2sGQiL — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 19, 2024

He shared some examples and they are absolutely on the wrong track. Oh, well. To be sure, men didn't ask for the government to pass climate bills that will raise their utility bills or pass gun laws that will disarm them. That's not a 'story' that will make men want to vote for you. Men want cheaper groceries and to be able to buy a house.

At least they admit they lied about Biden for months. Also, they talk about the 'Joe Rogan Effect', yet Kamala was offered the chance to go on his show and she passed. That is on her.

David know that donor class real well. He lives off 97% of the funds his PAC receives. It’s a hard life but someone has to do it — Michael Long (@mikedlong5150) November 19, 2024

He absolutely knows how to spend that donor money.

See that’s the dems- all are cowards. You can tell me with a straight face that men can get pregnant. But you’ll cowardly agree with you fellow dems. — Chumps for Trump! (@whyhatetrump) November 19, 2024

The first thing they may want to do is stop saying men can have babies.

Brush up on the emotional development of young adult males, their view of what culture teaches as the “male role identity”. Also with so many young males not having a male role model in their life a vacuum is created that leaves an opening for a Joe Rogan. 1) — Mark (@navyblueskies) November 19, 2024

The Democrats sure are upset with Joe Rogan.

Sorry David, I appreciate your optimism and it's truly amazing all you have been able to do in the time you've been doing it, but the time for diplomacy is over. I'm afraid we're headed for the inevitable showdown. — Arcade™ (@arcades_revenge) November 19, 2024

One side is armed so that's probably a terrible idea for the Left.

“I’m meeting with researchers to see what men like”

Y’all are doing great. https://t.co/SpyK2gVg65 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 19, 2024

Asking researchers and activists this question was your first mistake. https://t.co/XVJlIGLGBe — Scott Howard (@ConservaMuse) November 19, 2024

Exactly. They are far from having the pulse of 'real men'.

You... you don't know what young men want? https://t.co/VGD49Qg3bZ — RBe (@RBPundit) November 19, 2024

No, he absolutely doesn't.

I have some questions you can ask! Hope these help!!!



1) What is a man?

2) Can a man become a woman?

3) What is a woman? https://t.co/o3aKpwO7Y5 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 19, 2024

Democrats aren't going to figure out 'real men' until they figure out what a 'man' actually is.

Dudes are incredibly simple and uncomplicated, but polling “researchers and activists” is perhaps the least effective means possible to get the info he thinks he’s looking for. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/vR358E5Tzs — Jimmy Shaw (@_jimmyshaw) November 19, 2024

His favorite handgun is one seized by the state. That's part of the problem.