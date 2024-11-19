VIP
We Need to Abort This Orwellian Shift in Language
After Crushing Loss To Trump, David Hogg Hosts 'Focus Groups' to Help Dems Understand What Real Men Like

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on November 19, 2024

Apparently, the typical American male is like an alien species to the Democrats these days. Clearly, they are that far gone.

He shared some examples and they are absolutely on the wrong track. Oh, well. To be sure, men didn't ask for the government to pass climate bills that will raise their utility bills or pass gun laws that will disarm them. That's not a 'story' that will make men want to vote for you. Men want cheaper groceries and to be able to buy a house.

At least they admit they lied about Biden for months. Also, they talk about the 'Joe Rogan Effect', yet Kamala was offered the chance to go on his show and she passed. That is on her.

He absolutely knows how to spend that donor money.

The first thing they may want to do is stop saying men can have babies.

Brett T.
The Democrats sure are upset with Joe Rogan.

One side is armed so that's probably a terrible idea for the Left.

Exactly. They are far from having the pulse of 'real men'.

No, he absolutely doesn't.

Democrats aren't going to figure out 'real men' until they figure out what a 'man' actually is.

His favorite handgun is one seized by the state. That's part of the problem.

