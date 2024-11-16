Another one bites the dust.

‘The View’ star Sunny Hostin deletes X account after being trolled for ‘uneducated white women’ remarks https://t.co/jM2bLOWajz pic.twitter.com/7ZePPXWkAH — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2024

She’s never been shy in sharing her opinion — but now Sunny Hostin has one less platform to do it on. “The View” co-host has confirmed she deleted her X account in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election win, saying she believes it was a “patriotic” act. Hostin, 56, made the admission on the “Behind The Table” podcast earlier this week, saying she no longer wants to be associated with the site because it’s owned by avid Trump supporter Elon Musk. “I think the most patriotic thing I could do right now is just to delete the account,” the avowed Democrat declared. “Elon Musk took it over and I feel like he ruined it,” she stated of the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Black Twitter was a thing that I loved and it was sort of replaced… with miosognyn and racism.”

Yes, so patriotic. It's almost as brave as the ride of Paul Revere.

What if she left X and not one person cared?

Sunny Hostin is aging like first-term Obama



When you tell the truth, Sunny, there is less to remember https://t.co/yL3zcwWDis — James David Dickson (@downi75) November 16, 2024

It's all that hate and anger inside her.

these people @ABC @TheView are vile people



they need to be off the air https://t.co/q4mqok2TYq — Paris (@bellarice48) November 16, 2024

Sunny can dish it out but she can't take it. What a weak person. She can't survive, like most snowflakes, without serious censorship of opposing views. GOOD BYE! https://t.co/qctjko4SMx — John Martin (@Joneemartian) November 16, 2024

She wants an echo chamber. She can't handle anyone questioning her beliefs because it's nonsense and she cant defend it.

Poor Sunny. Can’t handle the clap back so she ran to the padded room to cry. Sad! — Chris Kolb (@NFLNewsRumors) November 16, 2024

And the only way anyone even knew Sunny Hostin was no longer on X is because .. we read about it on X. Perfect! She just cancelled herself. College educated white women send their regards Sunny .. 🖕🏻 — EllieMae (@ScrollingThruBS) November 16, 2024

If a tree falls in a forest, and no one hears it, did it even fall?

I asked Grok to write some "Bye-kus" for Sunny Hostin leaving:



1.

Sunny's off the air,

Her bias was her crown, now bare,

Bye, no one will care.



2.

Opinions once loud,

Now just a whisper in the wind,

Sunny, we grinned, end.



3.

Sunny's final bow,

Her rants no longer on our… — Ed Maguire (@eemaguire) November 16, 2024

Grok is so brilliant. Heh.

Lol, she said her staff told her that she was getting death threats on X. That’s a convenient lie; blame your staff. Does anyone believe that? — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) November 16, 2024

It's quite easy to provide screenshots. Why won't she do it?