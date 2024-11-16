Adam Schiff: A President Who Cared Would Want to Ensure His Nominees Were...
One of the the 'Ladies' from 'The View' Leaves Twitter Because People Disagreed With Her

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:30 PM on November 16, 2024
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Another one bites the dust.

She’s never been shy in sharing her opinion — but now Sunny Hostin has one less platform to do it on. 

“The View” co-host has confirmed she deleted her X account in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election win, saying she believes it was a “patriotic” act.

Hostin, 56, made the admission on the “Behind The Table” podcast earlier this week, saying she no longer wants to be associated with the site because it’s owned by avid Trump supporter Elon Musk. 

“I think the most patriotic thing I could do right now is just to delete the account,” the avowed Democrat declared. “Elon Musk took it over and I feel like he ruined it,” she stated of the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Black Twitter was a thing that I loved and it was sort of replaced… with miosognyn and racism.”

Yes, so patriotic. It's almost as brave as the ride of Paul Revere. 

What if she left X and not one person cared?

It's all that hate and anger inside her.

She wants an echo chamber. She can't handle anyone questioning her beliefs because it's nonsense and she cant defend it.

If a tree falls in a forest, and no one hears it, did it even fall?

Grok is so brilliant. Heh. 

It's quite easy to provide screenshots. Why won't she do it?

