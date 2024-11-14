Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After...
Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen...
Trump Continues to Upend DC with His Pick for HHS Secretary
VIP
Actually, CNN, Bringing Back Brian 'The Potato' Stelter Won't Save Your Floundering Networ...
RIP Your Mentions: Matt Gertz of MMFA Realizes He's in for a Wild...
Sen. John Fetterman Calls Trump’s Nominations ‘God-Tier-Level Trolling
Smells Like RETRIBUTION to Us! After Polymarket Predicted Trump Win, FBI Raids Home...
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Eva Longoria Has Moved Family Out of...
AP, Decision Desk HQ Call PA Senate Race, but Dems Are Still Trying...
Florida AG Ashely Moody Is Going to Make Sure FEMA Answers for Discriminating...
CNN Panel Left Speechless After Scott Jennings Defends 'American Hero' Pete Hegseth
Make Enforcing Laws Great Again! Seattle (Yes, SEATTLE) Starts Jailing Shoplifters, Other...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Took the Bait After Trump Joked About Running Again...
VIP
Yes. I'm Embarrassed That YOU'RE an American, Frothy-Mouthed Leftist. Does That COUNT?

Bucks County Democratic Officials Decide to Count Illegal Ballots and Admit They Don't Care it's Illegal

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

The Bucks County Commissioners are taking the loss of their Senate seat to a Republican particularly hard. Usually, this is a moment for us to point and laugh, but they have decided to count ballots illegally to get the result they want. They know it's against the law, they said they know it, but they said they don't care. They basically dared a judge to stop them.

Advertisement

Maybe people should call her and ask her why she is doing illegal things. 

Recommended

Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They certainly don't care about following the law. 

Casey should come out and say he doesn't want this and ask them to stop breaking the law in his name. 

In front of our faces.

They're frustrated because it was too big to rig this time.

Advertisement

This is why the public has lost trust in the process. The court shouldn't need to slap this down. They should follow the law.

Tags: ELECTION PENNSYLVANIA TRUMP STOLEN ELECTION 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead
Amy Curtis
Trump Continues to Upend DC with His Pick for HHS Secretary
justmindy
WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS
Sam J.
RIP Your Mentions: Matt Gertz of MMFA Realizes He's in for a Wild Ride With Matt Gaetz AG Nomination
Amy Curtis
JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Eva Longoria Has Moved Family Out of 'Dystopian' U.S. and No One Will Miss Her
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement