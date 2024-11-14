Bucks County Democratic Officials Decide to Count Illegal Ballots and Admit They Don't Care it's Illegal

The Bucks County Commissioners are taking the loss of their Senate seat to a Republican particularly hard. Usually, this is a moment for us to point and laugh, but they have decided to count ballots illegally to get the result they want. They know it's against the law, they said they know it, but they said they don't care. They basically dared a judge to stop them.

The Democrat Bucks County Commissioners just voted to count misdated and undated mail in ballots to try and help Bob Casey and one of them straight up says that she knows it's illegal but simply does not care.



Dems are trying to steal an election in PA.pic.twitter.com/7KP4Qoy31b — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2024

Her phone number appears to be on her website.



Would be a shame if she got flooded with calls from people telling her to stop trying to steal an election that her candidate lost. pic.twitter.com/7s49vllhNN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2024

Maybe people should call her and ask her why she is doing illegal things.

this will not end well 🫤 https://t.co/yhJEUcOeDB — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) November 14, 2024

Sweet fancy Moses the arrogance and shamelessness of these County Commissioners. A leader in the Pennsylvania Democratic Party needs to step up right now and call them out on this. https://t.co/LksmnC40c4 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 14, 2024

They certainly don't care about following the law.

Trump DOJ should prosecute this witch to the fullest extent of the law https://t.co/iELYfgM0I8 — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) November 14, 2024

Bob Casey — what a disgrace. Loses an election and refuses to give up power. Shameful way to end his career! https://t.co/TXYTwfFsTh — John Peganto (@TheRepublic22) November 14, 2024

Casey should come out and say he doesn't want this and ask them to stop breaking the law in his name.

i’m sorry, Democrats are actually trying to steal the PA Senate election. https://t.co/hIKZS6cEcV — Ali (@DilwrAli) November 14, 2024

In front of our faces.

Once again, the democrats are cheating in elections. They are breaking the law, admit it, and don't care. https://t.co/hLq5rAOryj — Mike Licona (@DrMikeLicona) November 14, 2024

This is why I thought PA would go the Harris lol… this is just unbelievable https://t.co/iELYfgM0I8 — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) November 14, 2024

They're frustrated because it was too big to rig this time.

The DOJ should indict her on January 21st. https://t.co/vzaFRLi9nu — EJ (@Ejmiller25) November 14, 2024

OK now I'm actually starting to believe the stealing allegations https://t.co/6Z6jjIYLRH — Irish Patriot 🇮🇪 (@IrishPatri0t) November 14, 2024

This is what rigging an election looks like.



And while I'm aware the courts will slap these idiots down, what if the courts didn't? What if this never went public? What *don't* you know about?



If you hate "stolen election" talk, you should be screaming about this. https://t.co/nCWBa1YNB5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 14, 2024

This is why the public has lost trust in the process. The court shouldn't need to slap this down. They should follow the law.