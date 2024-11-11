Trump Declares His New Head of the EPA in a Bombshell Announcement and Conservative Twitter Rejoices

Trump is rolling out his announcements for roles in his administration in fast sequence this go round. The latest is Lee Zeldin as the EPA head.

Trump picks Lee Zeldin to lead EPA — adding second NYer to Cabinet https://t.co/btJ1tLRjmf pic.twitter.com/F0b3PVXDMb — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Rep. Lee Zeldin to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, The Post can exclusively report. Zeldin, 44, served four terms as a Republican congressman repping Long Island before losing the 2022 New York governor’s race to Kathy Hochul by a surprisingly close margin. “I am deeply honored to have been asked by President Trump to serve in his Cabinet. As EPA Administrator, we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility,” Zeldin said in a statement to The Post.

It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator.



We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water. https://t.co/FQk9XPdgcw — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 11, 2024

Zeldin will have a huge mandate to carry out. Americans want our country to be energy independent again.

Congrats @LeeMZeldin!

He should have been the NY Governor, instead we got stuck with the corrupt and incompetent @KathyHochul https://t.co/8wezGuuRJ9 — Barbarian Capital (@BarbarianCap) November 11, 2024

So true! At least he can work on gas and utility prices for all Americans now.

We got ourselves a good one! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/T5l32YoWBC — BadRoi 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EJT2271) November 11, 2024

Congrats to a fellow Long Islander and friend…@LeeMZeldin! https://t.co/icM8LwIhL7 — Matt Coleman (@MattColeman123) November 11, 2024

Another excellent Cabinet choice by @realDonaldTrump! @leezeldin will be an excellent EPA Administrator! https://t.co/kfVPqlR75j — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) November 11, 2024

This seems to be the overall opinion about this choice.

Massive W https://t.co/tEuByzBXRr — Real Political Data (@RealPData) November 11, 2024

Meet Rep. Lee Zeldin, the new head of the EPA.



Let’s goooo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G1olrqB0K6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

This is a strong pick.



Zeldin has been a great leader on fighting crazy climate regulations - like when New York started suing meat producers for not following climate regs the NY government itself wasn't even following.



Congrats to @LeeMZeldin ! https://t.co/UWrQ46blTh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 11, 2024

Zeldin is very familiar with fighting crazy Leftists from his time in New York, and that will serve him well in this role.

Lee Zeldin is a swamp drainer!



Perfect choice for EPA



This is going very well :) https://t.co/VK0WbKoO5U — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 11, 2024

Zeldin is drawing praise from all sides of the conservative spectrum, so this is looking very good!