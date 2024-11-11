What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following...
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the...
REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and...
Unfortunately, the Weekend Did Not Help the Ladies of 'The View' Gain Some...
'Hey, NFL! FINE THIS!' Nick Bosa Celebrates Sack With Trump Dance After Being...
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
Billion Dollar DISASTER: Dem Official Lindy Li BLASTS Kamala's Failed Campaign, Demands Ac...
Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigrati...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau SNAPPING at Mehdi Hasan for Blaming Kamala's Loss on...
Conservative's Message for Democrat Lawfare Goons Quaking in Their $1500 Shoes About Trump...
VIP
Turns Out I AM Just a Big Mean Misogynist and I'm Totally GOOD...
Elon Zapped Votes From Space! REEE! Thread of Lefty Conspiracy Theories About How...
THE SUCK --> We Present THIS Thread of the Absolute WORST People on...
'He's DEAD Serious': Scott Jennings GLEEFULLY Explaining to CNN WHY Trump Chose Tom...

Trump Declares His New Head of the EPA in a Bombshell Announcement and Conservative Twitter Rejoices

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:50 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Trump is rolling out his announcements for roles in his administration in fast sequence this go round. The latest is Lee Zeldin as the EPA head.

Advertisement

 President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Rep. Lee Zeldin to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, The Post can exclusively report.

Zeldin, 44, served four terms as a Republican congressman repping Long Island before losing the 2022 New York governor’s race to Kathy Hochul by a surprisingly close margin.

“I am deeply honored to have been asked by President Trump to serve in his Cabinet. As EPA Administrator, we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility,” Zeldin said in a statement to The Post.

Zeldin will have a huge mandate to carry out. Americans want our country to be energy independent again.

Recommended

President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds
justmindy
Advertisement

So true! At least he can work on gas and utility prices for all Americans now.

This seems to be the overall opinion about this choice.

Advertisement

Zeldin is very familiar with fighting crazy Leftists from his time in New York, and that will serve him well in this role.

Zeldin is drawing praise from all sides of the conservative spectrum, so this is looking very good!

Tags: EPA TRUMP TRUMP CAMPAIGN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LEE ZELDIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds
justmindy
REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and Women
Amy Curtis
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
justmindy
What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following Trump Win
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Unfortunately, the Weekend Did Not Help the Ladies of 'The View' Gain Some Perspective and Calm Down
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds justmindy
Advertisement