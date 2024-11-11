What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following...
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Trump is jumping right into getting people into roles for his upcoming administration. Isn't that exciting? Today, it was announced the role Stephen Miller will play in his organization. The Left really hates Miller, so this will really put a bee in their bonnets.

Miller has made it very clear he plans to put action behind the mass deportation rhetoric. It's clear he plans to deport people here illegally. People who are here illegally should just self deport and go home themselves. 

The illegal immigrant gangs occupying apartment buildings will be over quickly.

What a powerhouse.

People in the United States illegally should be very concerned about how much longer they will be allowed to stay.

Trump is taking his mandate and running with it. As he should.

The Left is really panicking and not having a good day. It's a great time to point and laugh.

