President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds

Trump is jumping right into getting people into roles for his upcoming administration. Isn't that exciting? Today, it was announced the role Stephen Miller will play in his organization. The Left really hates Miller, so this will really put a bee in their bonnets.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Donald Trump is expected to choose Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy.



Phenomenal pick. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 11, 2024

BREAKING: Trump appoints Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy.



Excellent! Congrats @StephenM!



pic.twitter.com/IQw21G9Azd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

NEW: Donald Trump is expected to announce Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy, according to CNN.



Miller is a strong advocate for a secure border and has repeatedly called for mass deportations.



Miller says he hopes to see deportations increase by 10x to over… pic.twitter.com/9gSFO7vcXc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2024

Miller has made it very clear he plans to put action behind the mass deportation rhetoric. It's clear he plans to deport people here illegally. People who are here illegally should just self deport and go home themselves.

🚨 NEW: Longtime Trump advisor Stephen Miller has been announced as White House Deputy Chief of Staff



LET’S GO! 🔥



“The migrant gang occupations of our cities will be OVER. Americans will be in charge again!” – @StephenM pic.twitter.com/LCAOec0XZm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2024

The illegal immigrant gangs occupying apartment buildings will be over quickly.

🚨🚨🚨



Susie Wiles @SusieWiles as White House Chief of Staff

and

Stephen Miller @StephenM as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy



IS THE MOST BRILLIANT, EFFECTIVE TEAM PRESIDENT TRUMP COULD HAVE.



LFG - MAGA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 11, 2024

What a powerhouse.

Great news: Stephen Miller is set to be named White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Between him and Tom Homan things are looking incredibly good so far. Congrats to @StephenM who is going to be incredible. 🔥 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 11, 2024

People in the United States illegally should be very concerned about how much longer they will be allowed to stay.

Democrats are crying over every Trump Appointee. It’s like they thought he was going to appoint Democrats to positions.

They really are as ignorant as we think they are. https://t.co/5X18p76wWA — Chronicles of Racist Liberals (@liberalsracists) November 11, 2024

Trump is taking his mandate and running with it. As he should.

Make no mistake. It’s gonna get bleak. https://t.co/XuttqPbb7c — Sarah George (@worthydocs) November 11, 2024

Advertisement

Was it ever in doubt? But hey, we elected him. We deserve what we get. https://t.co/3keixHICm3 — Todd Pitcher (@ToddMPitcher) November 11, 2024

I don't remember the term "denaturalization" being in the constitution. Is that legal?



If it is then let's denaturalize Musk, Murdock, and Thiel. https://t.co/J4jM6BBa3w — weston (@braincloud77) November 11, 2024

Who agrees Stephen Miller is evil incarnate? https://t.co/CPP4r8Ow9B — Mickey Rottinghaus (@GolfSoBad) November 11, 2024

The Left is really panicking and not having a good day. It's a great time to point and laugh.