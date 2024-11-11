President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds

Trump is jumping right into getting people into roles for his upcoming administration. Isn't that exciting? Today, it was announced the role Stephen Miller will play in his organization. The Left really hates Miller, so this will really put a bee in their bonnets.
BREAKING: Donald Trump is expected to choose Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 11, 2024
Phenomenal pick.
BREAKING: Trump appoints Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024
Excellent! Congrats @StephenM!
pic.twitter.com/IQw21G9Azd
NEW: Donald Trump is expected to announce Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy, according to CNN.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2024
Miller is a strong advocate for a secure border and has repeatedly called for mass deportations.
Miller says he hopes to see deportations increase by 10x to over… pic.twitter.com/9gSFO7vcXc
Miller has made it very clear he plans to put action behind the mass deportation rhetoric. It's clear he plans to deport people here illegally. People who are here illegally should just self deport and go home themselves.
🚨 NEW: Longtime Trump advisor Stephen Miller has been announced as White House Deputy Chief of Staff— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2024
LET’S GO! 🔥
“The migrant gang occupations of our cities will be OVER. Americans will be in charge again!” – @StephenM pic.twitter.com/LCAOec0XZm
Recommended
The illegal immigrant gangs occupying apartment buildings will be over quickly.
🚨🚨🚨— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 11, 2024
Susie Wiles @SusieWiles as White House Chief of Staff
and
Stephen Miller @StephenM as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy
IS THE MOST BRILLIANT, EFFECTIVE TEAM PRESIDENT TRUMP COULD HAVE.
LFG - MAGA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
What a powerhouse.
Great news: Stephen Miller is set to be named White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Between him and Tom Homan things are looking incredibly good so far. Congrats to @StephenM who is going to be incredible. 🔥— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 11, 2024
People in the United States illegally should be very concerned about how much longer they will be allowed to stay.
Democrats are crying over every Trump Appointee. It’s like they thought he was going to appoint Democrats to positions.— Chronicles of Racist Liberals (@liberalsracists) November 11, 2024
They really are as ignorant as we think they are. https://t.co/5X18p76wWA
Trump is taking his mandate and running with it. As he should.
Make no mistake. It’s gonna get bleak. https://t.co/XuttqPbb7c— Sarah George (@worthydocs) November 11, 2024
Was it ever in doubt? But hey, we elected him. We deserve what we get. https://t.co/3keixHICm3— Todd Pitcher (@ToddMPitcher) November 11, 2024
I don't remember the term "denaturalization" being in the constitution. Is that legal?— weston (@braincloud77) November 11, 2024
If it is then let's denaturalize Musk, Murdock, and Thiel. https://t.co/J4jM6BBa3w
Who agrees Stephen Miller is evil incarnate? https://t.co/CPP4r8Ow9B— Mickey Rottinghaus (@GolfSoBad) November 11, 2024
The Left is really panicking and not having a good day. It's a great time to point and laugh.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member